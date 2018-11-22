Then came the camera phone which changed everything. Now everyone was convinced that they had an unerring eye for detail and oodles of creativity. I, too, got caught up in the madness initially until I realised that there was no way I was going to look at all the shots I had taken. For example, on a recent trip to the United States, I discovered that I had taken around 15 photographs of the ocean. I had no idea why I had taken so many similar pictures. I peered closely to see if there was anything of significance in the background, but couldn’t find anything of interest. That’s when I decided to leave the task of recall to my memory or to the superior skills of others.