Media Tour of the Substainable Pavillion at The Dubai Expo Site. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

After 10 years of exhausting work with 230,000 people working relentlessly to bring the greatest show on Earth to life for the first time in Arab world, the UAE is all set to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai in October, with the participation of 190 countries.

Those numbers reveal the sheer size and scope of the work that’s gone behind the readiness of this grand event — even amid a pandemic. But the real success of Expo 2020 Dubai also lies in its embodiment of the spirit of hope, resilience and innovation that’s the hallmark of the event’s host city and country.

As observed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the success of Expo 2020 Dubai after the Covid-19 pandemic “is a success for the world as it raises optimism for the recovery of the global economic and cultural activity”.

With billions of dollars and millions of hours poured into it since the UAE won the bid to organise the international fair in 2013, the organisers have been swift to adopt to the new normal — from social distancing and capacity controls to on-site rapid testing for staff and vendors, a number of health and safety practices have been incorporated into the event master plan to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for the millions of participants and visitors expected during the 182 days of Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors to the Expo site recently ranked health and safety precautions above eight on a scale of one to nine, highlighting Expo’s readiness to safely host the world when it opens its doors.

For the next few months and during the event, all federal ministries and local government departments will undoubtedly play leading roles to expand prospects for international cooperation. With the world still grappling with the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai would be the perfect platform for countries to converge and discuss the next steps to tackle similar global challenges.

But for an event of this magnitude to succeed, all country pavilions, vendors and the multitude of other stakeholders must support the organisers with their full cooperation. The positive impact of the event will also help accelerate the economic growth of the UAE and the region, with the International Monetary Fund already upgrading the UAE’s growth outlook to 3.1 per cent for 2021.