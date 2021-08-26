Hoping to flee the country, people gather outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Image Credit: NYT

In the past two decades, the UAE has been one of the top contributors to humanitarian work in Afghanistan. The decision to receive and house Afghan women and children, displaced by the recent developments in their country, builds on this noble legacy.

Since the Taliban took over the country, thousands of Afghans, fearing for their lives and the lives of their families have fled and taken refuge in many countries that agreed to receive them. The UAE’s decision to take in women and children fleeing the turmoil in Afghanistan comes as a continuation of its two decades of humanitarian work in the war-ravaged country. And also in line with its universal message of goodness.

Lest no forget, the UAE is ranked by all global indices as a top foreign aid donor. Since its establishment in 1971, the UAE has donated more than Dh320 billion to humanitarian and development aid to the less fortunate states.

Since 2003, shortly after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the UAE through the Red Crescent and its armed forces made significant humanitarian contribution in that country.

The UAE began with the construction of a refugee camp that housed more than 10,000 refugees in the Chaman region of Pakistan and supplied it with all essential commodities and a modern hospital. Followed by the Sheikh Zayed housing project for 200 families with the necessary facilities such as a mosque, two schools and a medical centre.

The UAE has since built dozens of schools, at least 6 medical centres, a university that serves 6,500 students annually, at least 40 mosques, hundreds of wells among many other vital projects aimed at improving the lives of the Afghan people.

More recently, the construction of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan city, a massive residential housing project that consists of 3333 apartments in Kabul was completed. The UAE armed forces, guided by the principle of helping brotherly people and providing safety and stability, extended its helping hand in Afghanistan for years.

Today, this noble legacy continues. Since the start of the current developments, the UAE made it clear that it will extend all necessary help to the Afghan people in these uncertain times. And that role will continue until that country regains calm and stability.