Pakistan has come on record on Sunday to confirm the role the UAE has been playing in mediating peace talks between Islamabad and New Delhi. In an interview with Gulf News, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed the UAE efforts have successfully led to ceasefire between the nuclear — armed neighbours, and that will lead to the overall stability in the region.

The Pakistani minister who was on a visit to the UAE said that Pakistan has a lot of trust and confidence in the UAE. This country “has been a tested friend of Pakistan for decades.” He added Pakistan always welcomes ‘third party’ mediation with India especially on the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi also said that it was appropriate for the UAE to bring the two countries to the table because of its historic ties to both countries. Those ties are reflected by the fact that a large number of Pakistanis and even larger number of Indians live in the UAE.

With its growing soft power in the region, and globally, UAE leaders have been pushing peace initiatives wherever they are needed, and provides all necessary support to make it happen. Looking at its interest of peace and stability in the region, it only makes sense that the UAE feels that India and Pakistan, who are estranged neighbours, should sit together and talk out their differences.

UAE Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba last week noted that the UAE played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level”.

Pakistan says it is ready to resume peace talks with India only after New Delhi restores the special status to Kashmir, which was withdrawn in 2019, escalating tensions between the two sides that could have led to a full-blown military conflict.

India and Pakistan today need, and seem ready, to show political resolve to end existing disputes through constructive talks. They should however show flexibility in their stance and not miss the opportunity provided by the UAE mediation to break the deadlock.

Both countries will do well in advancing those talks by offering so-called ‘confidence building measures’. They can start with restoring diplomatic relations and trade ties to move forward.