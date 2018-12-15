Hodeida was the litmus test for the Sweden talks. The fate of the city has emerged as the key factor in the war. The decision on reopening Hodeida port is also the most important breakthrough: The Red Sea port handles 80 per cent of Yemen’s food imports. And given the famine-like situation in the country, this decision could not have come sooner. International aid agencies can now bring in humanitarian supplies on a scale previously unthinkable. The city itself is home to 600,000 people — half of whom are children and have suffered the most in the civil war.