If a parent makes the mistake of demurring and saying that their phone works perfectly, they are confronted by recollection of the numerous times they have consulted the youngsters for advice on a malfunctioning device. Determined to make their parents up to date with the latest technology, children sometimes present the latest model on occasions such as birthdays. The gift is viewed with trepidation as the older generation contemplates the challenge of using this formidable looking device just as they have got used to the one they have. They now have to steel themselves for a lesson that will be fraught with frayed tempers and will make them realise that their powers of concentration and ability to imbibe information are severely impaired.