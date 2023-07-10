Dubai: Looking for a summer vacation outside the UAE, but don’t want to go through the hassle of applying for a visa? You may want to know that citizens from 81 countries can travel to Macau visa-free.
According to the Government portal of Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of China, www.gov.mo, citizens from 81 countries can visit Macau for a stay of up to 14, 30, 90 and 180 days.
Documents you need
As per the government portal, these are the documents you need to have, in order to enter Macau visa free:
- A valid passport or travel document, which is valid for at least 90 days beyond the period of your stay in MSAR.
- A valid onward or return ticket.
- Proof of possessing
- at least MOP5,000 (Dh 2,293) as means of subsistence in Macau if your intended stay is seven days
- at least MOP10,000 (Dh4,587.76) if your intended stay is eight to 14 days
- at least MOP15,000 (Dh6,881.63) if your intended stay is 15 to 21 days
- at least MOP20,000 (Dh9,175.50) if your intended stay is 22 days or longer.
14-day visit
If you are a Brunei passport holder, you can visit Macau visa-free for up to 14 days.
30-day visit
Holders of passports issued by these 23 countries can visit Macau visa-free and stay there for up to 30 days:
1. India
2. Indonesia
3. Philippines
4. Australia
5. Republic of Argentina
6. Republic of Belarus
7. Kiribati
8. Republic of Ecuador
9. Russia
10. Canada
11. Samoa
12. San Marino
13. Chile
14. Seychelles
15. Singapore
16. Malaysia
17. South Africa
18. Monaco
19. Thailand
20. Turkey
21. Namibia
22. United Arab Emirates
23. United States
For example, you will be able to see Chinese temples with maritime-themed Portuguese tiles. You will also be able to try Chinese dim sum, or Portuguese egg tarts around the same street corner.
The city is filled with museums, temples, churches, gardens, old fortresses and local alleys. Here are some of the many places you can visit:
• Mandarin’s House
Built before 1869, it’s a traditional Chinese residential compound, home of the prominent Chinese literary figure Zheng Guanying. Displaying a mix of Chinese and western detailing, it consists of several courtyard houses.
• A-Ma Temple
It existed before the city of Macau came into being. The variety of pavilions dedicated to the worship of different deities in a single complex make A-Ma Temple an exemplary representation of Chinese culture inspired by Confucianism, Taoism, Buddhism and multiple folk beliefs.
• Treasure of Sacred Art
Located Northeast of Largo do Senado, the 17th-century Church of St Dominic’s contains the Treasure of Sacred Art. You should start in the church, where you can experience the atmosphere of ancient Catholic missions in China, then go upstairs to the museum to admire the rich collection of statues, canonicals, gold objects, liturgical vessels and religious paintings.
• Mount Fortress
Built in the beginning of the 17th century, this was the city's principal military defense structure. The fortress was equipped with cannons, military barracks, wells and an arsenal that held sufficient ammunition and supplies to endure a siege lasting up to two years. The fortress covers an area of 10,000 square metres, in the shape of a trapezoid. The four corners of the fortress protrude to form bulwarks.
• Rua do Cunha
It is a narrow but bustling pedestrian street in the heart of Taipa village. Walking on the street, you will see the original community of the Island and find countless famed old restaurants that offer plenty of traditional cuisines.
• Sir Robert Ho Tung Library
This building was constructed before 1894 and was the residence of Dona Carolina Cunha, the wife of governor Pedro Alexandrino da Cunha. In 1918, Hong Kong tycoon Sir Robert Ho Tung purchased it as his retreat. In 2006, architect Joy Choi Tin Tin gave the western style lonic columns and Chinese gardens a modern extension.
Source: Macau Government Tourism Office.
90-day visit
Holders of passports issued by these 56 countries can visit Macau visa-free and stay there for up to 90 days:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Czech
5. Denmark
6. Estonia
7. Finland
8. France
9. Germany
10. Greece
11. Hungary
12. Iceland
13. Ireland
14. Italy
15. Latvia
16. Liechtenstein
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Norway
22. Poland
23. Portugal
24. Romania
25. Slovakia
26. Slovenia
27. Spain
28. Sweden
29. Switzerland
30. Albania
31. Andorra
32. Bosnia and Herzegovina
33. Brazil
34. Cape Verde
35. Croatia
36. Dominica
37. Egypt
38. Grenada
39. Japan
40. Kingdom of Morocco
41. Korea
42. Macedonia
43. Mali
44. Mauritius
45. Mexico
46. Moldova
47. Mongolia
48. Montenegro
49. Republic of Armenia
50. Serbia
51. Tanzania
52. Uruguay
53. Cyprus
54. Israel
55. Lebanon
56. New Zealand
180-day visit
British citizens holding a British passport issued from the United Kingdom can visit Macau without a visa and stay for up to 180 days.
Source: Macau Government Tourism Office
Contact
It is always advisable for you to contact the MSAR’s Immigration Department if you have further questions. Here is their contact:
- 24-hour hotline: (+853) 2872 5488
- Email: psp-info@fsm.gov.mo