What to see in Macau

Macau is a crossroad where the East and the West meets. It was a Portuguese port and then a colony for a total of four centuries and also a major port for trade between China, Japan, India and Europe. When you go there, you can expect to see Macau’s hybrid culture manifesting itself in everyday life.



For example, you will be able to see Chinese temples with maritime-themed Portuguese tiles. You will also be able to try Chinese dim sum, or Portuguese egg tarts around the same street corner.



The city is filled with museums, temples, churches, gardens, old fortresses and local alleys. Here are some of the many places you can visit:



• Mandarin’s House

Built before 1869, it’s a traditional Chinese residential compound, home of the prominent Chinese literary figure Zheng Guanying. Displaying a mix of Chinese and western detailing, it consists of several courtyard houses.



• A-Ma Temple

It existed before the city of Macau came into being. The variety of pavilions dedicated to the worship of different deities in a single complex make A-Ma Temple an exemplary representation of Chinese culture inspired by Confucianism, Taoism, Buddhism and multiple folk beliefs.



• Treasure of Sacred Art

Located Northeast of Largo do Senado, the 17th-century Church of St Dominic’s contains the Treasure of Sacred Art. You should start in the church, where you can experience the atmosphere of ancient Catholic missions in China, then go upstairs to the museum to admire the rich collection of statues, canonicals, gold objects, liturgical vessels and religious paintings.



• Mount Fortress

Built in the beginning of the 17th century, this was the city's principal military defense structure. The fortress was equipped with cannons, military barracks, wells and an arsenal that held sufficient ammunition and supplies to endure a siege lasting up to two years. The fortress covers an area of 10,000 square metres, in the shape of a trapezoid. The four corners of the fortress protrude to form bulwarks.



• Rua do Cunha

It is a narrow but bustling pedestrian street in the heart of Taipa village. Walking on the street, you will see the original community of the Island and find countless famed old restaurants that offer plenty of traditional cuisines.



• Sir Robert Ho Tung Library

This building was constructed before 1894 and was the residence of Dona Carolina Cunha, the wife of governor Pedro Alexandrino da Cunha. In 1918, Hong Kong tycoon Sir Robert Ho Tung purchased it as his retreat. In 2006, architect Joy Choi Tin Tin gave the western style lonic columns and Chinese gardens a modern extension.



Source: Macau Government Tourism Office.

