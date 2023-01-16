Dubai: Have you been planning to go home to China the past two years, to visit family members and friends, or simply to enjoy a vacation, but never got around to it due to COVID-19 travel restrictions? Now you can go to China without having to quarantine because of COVID-19 restrictions that were lifted from January 8.

Traveling from the UAE to China

According to the Consulate General of China in Dubai, if you are traveling from the UAE to China, these are the steps for you to follow:

- Starting January 8, 2023, citizens need to conduct one PCR test for COVID-19 within 48 hours before boarding the airplane.

- If your result is negative, you can fly to China.

- If your result is positive, you need to wait till you get a negative result to be allowed to travel to China.

- Meanwhile, you will also need to declare your health information to the Chinese customs, as per detailed below.

Health declaration to the Chinese customs

Travelers need to fill ‘the Health Declaration Card for Entering / Exiting the People’s Republic of China’ and update your negative COVID-19 test result there, within 48 hours before boarding the flight. You can find this card through these channels:

- Website - https://htdecl.chinaport.gov.cn/htdeclweb/home/pages/healthDeclare/declare.html.

- WeChat applet – ‘Fingertip Service for Travelers at the Customs’, which you can locate within your WeChat Application by searching the name directly in the search bar.

In the card, you will be asked the information below:

Personal information

- Exit or Entry - Choose Entry.

- Your name, gender, nationality and region, occupation, date of birth, passport type and passport No.

Exit/Entry information

- Flight (ship/train/vehicle) No.

- Seat No.

- Select the mobile number type – Chinese or overseas, then fill in your mobile phone/landline number.

- Contact person in China and their mobile phone/landline number.

- Address in China.

- The countries (regions) you have visited during the past 14 days – for Chinese address, specify the county/county level city/district, with details including starting date, ending date, the name of the countries and regions.

- Declaration of these symptoms: fever, chills, fatigue, cough, difficulty breathing, running nose, headache, sore throat, chest pain, muscle pain or joint pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, rash, flush, congestion or ecchymosis, lymphadenopathy, yellow stain of scleral skin and mucosa and others. If you have any of them, check the box located in front of each symptom.

- COVID-19 PCR test result within 48 hours before departure for inbound passengers – positive or negative.

Captcha and submission

- You will then be asked to fill in the captcha area and check the box of “I hereby certify that all the above information is true and correct. I will take the legal responsibility in case of false declaration”

- Then click ‘submit’ at the bottom of the page.

Treatment measures if you are tested COVID-19 positive during the trip

If you do not carry symptoms listed above, and you are COVID-19 negative, you can travel to China and move freely within the country.

However, if you declare any of the above symptoms on your card, or if you develop fever or other COVID-19 symptoms during your trip to China, the customs in China will conduct a COVID-19 antigen test on you.

Afterwards, if you test positive, you may refer to treatment guidelines detailed below, as per the notice published on December 26, 2022, by the Comprehensive Team for Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for COVID-19 under the State Council in China.

- Citizens infected with COVID-19 but have light or no symptoms and with no complications of chronic disease, can choose to quarantine and take care of themselves at home voluntarily.



- Citizens who have normal COVID-19 symptoms, as well as citizens who are elderly with stable complications of chronic disease and who have light or no symptoms of COVID-19, can be treated at appointed secondary hospitals, where basic treatment functions can be conducted.



- Citizens who are in critical condition with pneumonia symptoms caused by COVID-19, as well as citizens who need hemodialysis can be treated at appointed hospitals.



- Citizens who are in critical condition with COVID-19 and severe chronic disease, as well as citizens whose chronic disease complications, together with COVID-19 symptoms are beyond the treatment capacity of primary medical and health institutions and appointed secondary hospitals, can be treated at tertiary hospitals.

While in China

Once again, according to the Comprehensive Team for Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for COVID-19 under the State Council in China, after you enter society, here are some new COVID-19 related policies you should know of:

- COVID-19 high risk, medium risk and low risk zones in China are no longer delineated. You may travel within China without COVID-19 restrictions.