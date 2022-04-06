Dubai: If you’re short on change for your parking meter, you can now pay for your parking via WhatsApp as well. Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has added the option for vehicle owners to pay for public parking using WhatsApp, in addition to the previous platforms that were available. According to the RTA, using the WhatsApp service allows users to save on the additional service cost they incur when using the SMS service.

RTA first introduced the new payment method during the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) last year, and the service is now available for public use.

So how does paying your parking fee via WhatsApp work and how are you charged? Here is a detailed guide.

How to pay via WhatsApp

You can pay for parking by sending a message to RTA’s chatbot ‘Mahboub’ on WhatsApp to the number +97158 8009090. Here is how to pay for public parking in three simple steps:

1. First, add the number +971 58 8009090 to your contact list.



2. Then send the message in the following format:



[Plate Number] Space [Zone Number] Space [Duration]



For example: If you wish to park your vehicle, which has a plate number A00000 in parking zone - 000A - for two hours, you would need to send the following message on Whatsapp:



A00000 000A 2



3. Then you will receive an SMS confirming your parking ticket. Your plate number and parking ticket will be automatically linked.

How am I charged for the public parking through WhatsApp?

There are two ways motorists in Dubai will be charged if they pay for public parking via WhatsApp:

1. To use the service, a person must have sufficient balance in their mobile phone. The amount will be deducted from your credit, or added to your bill in case of postpaid numbers, according to the parking fee amount.



2. The second way is through RTA’s ‘e-Wallet’ account - this service enables you to use your e-Wallet as a method of payment for RTA related services.

How to pay for parking via SMS

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority’s (RTA) mParking service allows motorists to pay for their parking fee using their Etisalat or Du registered mobile phones by sending an SMS to the number 7275 (PARK). However, it is important to note that when you use this service, additional SMS charges apply.

New public parking timings in Dubai

On March 28, it was announced that Dubai now has public parking free on Sundays, instead of Friday, after an announcement made through an Executive Council Resolution