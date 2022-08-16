Dubai: Found just the right flight, which is within your budget, but realised it flies out of a different Emirate? Well, if you are flying with a UAE-based airline, chances are you might get a free or budget-friendly shuttle service from your Emirate of residence.
In the UAE, airlines like Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia provide affordable inter-Emirate bus rides for passengers, which can further expand your flight options. Here is all you need to know about the services offered and how you can book them.
Emirates
Emirates operates coach services for Economy Class and Premium Economy passengers holding a flight ticket and travelling from Abu Dhabi or Al Ain to Dubai.
It is important to note that to use the free service, you must have a valid Emirates flight ticket and you must book the service at least 48 hours in advance.
How do I book the Emirates shuttle bus service?
According to the Emirates website, passengers are advised to specify Abu Dhabi or Al Ain as their departure or arrival city, to ensure that that their booking on the shuttle bus is included in their flight.
However, you can also make a booking for the shuttle bus service by calling the Emirates’ toll free number 600 555555 and providing the call centre agent with your booking reference number to reserve a seat on the bus.
Timings for the Emirates Shuttle service
From Abu Dhabi to Dubai
Departure - 3am
Arrival - 5.15am
Departure - 6am
Arrival - 8.15am
Departure - 9.30am
Arrival - 11.45am
Departure - 4.30pm
Arrival - 6.45pm
Departure - 10pm
Arrival - 11.59pm
From Dubai to Abu Dhabi
Departure - 3am
Arrival - 5.15am
Departure - 6.30am
Arrival - 8.45am
Departure - 10am
Arrival - 12.15pm
Departure - 3pm
Arrival - 5.15pm
Departure - 11pm
Arrival - 1.15am
Abu Dhabi pick-up/drop-off point
Emirates Airline Office, Corniche Road, Al Khalidiya
Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/VC9Bn58fANWiX3SG9
Dubai
Drop off: Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, Departure Level, check in area C.
Pick-up: Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, Arrivals Level, last lane opposite Exit 3.
From Al Ain to Dubai
Departure - 9pm
Arrival - 11.15pm
From Dubai to Al Ain
Departure – 2.30am
Arrival – 4.15 am
Al Ain pick-up/drop-off point
Al Falah Plaza, next To Emirates Commercial Complex, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Central District, Abu Dhabi
Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/LoBYGUXK1rzkh1qLA
Etihad
If you have booked a flight with Etihad, you can also use their free coach service, which is available from Dubai and Al Ain to Abu Dhabi International Airport.
How do I book the Etihad coach service?
Etihad advises passengers to make a booking 24 hours prior to travel. Passengers without a booking confirmation will not be able to board the bus.
To reserve a booking for the Etihad bus service, you must visit this link here: https://www.etihad.com/en-ae/book/airport-transfers/etihad-coach and enter your booking reference number or ticket number and enter your last name.
Dubai pick-up/drop-off location:
There is a dedicated bus station for Etihad Airways’ shuttle service behind the new Safestway Supermarket on Sheikh Zayed Road. The shuttle bus can be identified by the bus number starting with ‘EY’.
Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/97PFhnDHrUR2wkjCA
Abu Dhabi to Dubai:
EY5412
Departure: 12.15am
Arrival: 2.15am
EY5414
Departure: 1.25am
Arrival: 3.25am
EY5416
Departure: 3.05am
Arrival: 5.05am
EY5418
Departure: 7.05am
Arrival: 9.05am
EY5420
Departure: 8.20am
Arrival: 10.20am
EY5422
Departure: 10.50am
Arrival: 12.50pm
EY5424
Departure: 2.25pm
Arrival: 4.25pm
EY5426
Departure: 8.25pm
Arrival: 10.25pm
EY5428
Departure: 9.25pm
Arrival: 11.25pm
EY5430
Departure: 10.10pm
Arrival: 11.50pm
Dubai to Abu Dhabi:
EY5411
Departure: 2.05am
Arrival: 4.05am
EY 5413
Departure: 4.10am
Arrival: 6.10am
EY 5415
Departure: 6.05am
Arrival: 8.05am
EY 5417
Departure: 9.35am
Arrival: 11.35am
EY 5419
Departure: 11.30 am
Arrival: 1.30pm
EY 5421
Departure: 4.15pm
Arrival: 6.05pm
EY 5423
Departure: 5.20pm
Arrival: 7.20pm
EY 5425
Departure: 7.05pm
Arrival: 9.05pm
EY 5427
Departure: 8.55pm
Arrival: 10.55pm
EY 5429
Departure: 10.30pm
Arrival: 12.30am
Travelling to and from Al Ain
Al Ain pick up and drop off location: Al Ain Club Tower, Al Riyadh Street
Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/JE4hjW6uk1epGnmY9
Abu Dhabi to Al Ain
EY5401
Departure: 1.35am
Arrival: 4.35am
EY5403
Departure: 5.35am
Arrival: 8.05am
EY5405
Departure: 3.45pm
Arrival: 6.15pm
EY5407
Departure: 7.50pm
Arrival: 10.20pm
Al Ain to Abu Dhabi
EY5400
Departure: 1.35am
Arrival: 4.05am
EY5402
Departure: 9.25am
Arrival: 11.55am
EY5404
Departure: 2.25pm
Arrival: 5.55pm
EY5406
Departure: 9.25pm
Arrival: 11.55pm
Air Arabia
Currently, Air Arabia offers shuttle bus services for its passengers from Ras Al Khaimah to the Sharjah International Airport. However, the shuttle service needs to be paid for, with a one-way trip costing Dh30. You must make the payment for the bus at the Air Arabia Sales Shop on Oman Road in Ras Al Khaimah, which is also the pick-up point. The drop-off point is the Sharjah International Airport.
Shuttle schedule for Ras Al Khaimah to Sharjah International Airport
Departing: 10am
Arriving: 11:30am
Departing: 6pm
Arriving: 7.30pm
Departing: 9pm
Arriving: 10.30pm
Shuttle schedule for Sharjah International Airport to Ras Al Khaimah
Departing: 8am
Arriving: 9.30am
Departing: 7.30pm
Arrival: 8.30pm
Departing: 11pm
Arrival: 12am
FlyDubai
FlyDubai does not provide shuttle bus services for passengers from other Emirates. However, they do provide private airport transfer services for individuals and groups. The cost of the service will depend on the location from which you wish to be picked up or the location to which you wish to be dropped off at.
According to FlyDubai, these are the steps for booking a private van or taxi:
- Visit this link: https://cars.cartrawler.com/flydubai/en/transfers/?clientID=526782¤cy=AED#/search and enter the following details:
- Enter your pick-up and drop-off location
- Next fill in the pickup and return date and time.
- Enter the number of passengers.
- Click on search, and FlyDubai will provide you with the available private transportation options:
- Enter passenger contact information, such as the email address, full name and mobile number
- Next, enter your flight number and click ‘go to checkout’
- Enter your credit/debit card details and make the payment to book your airport transfer.
- Print the receipt sent to via your registered email address and follow the instructions listed out on the email.