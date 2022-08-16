Emirates

Emirates operates coach services for Economy Class and Premium Economy passengers holding a flight ticket and travelling from Abu Dhabi or Al Ain to Dubai.

It is important to note that to use the free service, you must have a valid Emirates flight ticket and you must book the service at least 48 hours in advance.

How do I book the Emirates shuttle bus service?

According to the Emirates website, passengers are advised to specify Abu Dhabi or Al Ain as their departure or arrival city, to ensure that that their booking on the shuttle bus is included in their flight.

However, you can also make a booking for the shuttle bus service by calling the Emirates’ toll free number 600 555555 and providing the call centre agent with your booking reference number to reserve a seat on the bus.

Timings for the Emirates Shuttle service

From Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Departure - 3am

Arrival - 5.15am



Departure - 6am

Arrival - 8.15am



Departure - 9.30am

Arrival - 11.45am



Departure - 4.30pm

Arrival - 6.45pm



Departure - 10pm

Arrival - 11.59pm

From Dubai to Abu Dhabi

Departure - 3am

Arrival - 5.15am



Departure - 6.30am

Arrival - 8.45am



Departure - 10am

Arrival - 12.15pm



Departure - 3pm

Arrival - 5.15pm



Departure - 11pm

Arrival - 1.15am

Abu Dhabi pick-up/drop-off point

Emirates Airline Office, Corniche Road, Al Khalidiya

Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/VC9Bn58fANWiX3SG9

Dubai

Drop off: Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, Departure Level, check in area C.

Pick-up: Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, Arrivals Level, last lane opposite Exit 3.

From Al Ain to Dubai

Departure - 9pm

Arrival - 11.15pm

From Dubai to Al Ain

Departure – 2.30am

Arrival – 4.15 am

Al Ain pick-up/drop-off point

Al Falah Plaza, next To Emirates Commercial Complex, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Central District, Abu Dhabi

Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/LoBYGUXK1rzkh1qLA

Etihad

If you have booked a flight with Etihad, you can also use their free coach service, which is available from Dubai and Al Ain to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

How do I book the Etihad coach service?

Etihad advises passengers to make a booking 24 hours prior to travel. Passengers without a booking confirmation will not be able to board the bus.

To reserve a booking for the Etihad bus service, you must visit this link here: https://www.etihad.com/en-ae/book/airport-transfers/etihad-coach and enter your booking reference number or ticket number and enter your last name.

Dubai pick-up/drop-off location:

There is a dedicated bus station for Etihad Airways’ shuttle service behind the new Safestway Supermarket on Sheikh Zayed Road. The shuttle bus can be identified by the bus number starting with ‘EY’.

Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/97PFhnDHrUR2wkjCA

Abu Dhabi to Dubai:

EY5412

Departure: 12.15am

Arrival: 2.15am



EY5414

Departure: 1.25am

Arrival: 3.25am



EY5416

Departure: 3.05am

Arrival: 5.05am



EY5418

Departure: 7.05am

Arrival: 9.05am



EY5420

Departure: 8.20am

Arrival: 10.20am



EY5422

Departure: 10.50am

Arrival: 12.50pm



EY5424

Departure: 2.25pm

Arrival: 4.25pm



EY5426

Departure: 8.25pm

Arrival: 10.25pm



EY5428

Departure: 9.25pm

Arrival: 11.25pm



EY5430

Departure: 10.10pm

Arrival: 11.50pm

Dubai to Abu Dhabi:



EY5411

Departure: 2.05am

Arrival: 4.05am



EY 5413

Departure: 4.10am

Arrival: 6.10am



EY 5415

Departure: 6.05am

Arrival: 8.05am



EY 5417

Departure: 9.35am

Arrival: 11.35am



EY 5419

Departure: 11.30 am

Arrival: 1.30pm



EY 5421

Departure: 4.15pm

Arrival: 6.05pm



EY 5423

Departure: 5.20pm

Arrival: 7.20pm



EY 5425

Departure: 7.05pm

Arrival: 9.05pm



EY 5427

Departure: 8.55pm

Arrival: 10.55pm



EY 5429

Departure: 10.30pm

Arrival: 12.30am

Travelling to and from Al Ain

Al Ain pick up and drop off location: Al Ain Club Tower, Al Riyadh Street

Location link: https://goo.gl/maps/JE4hjW6uk1epGnmY9

Abu Dhabi to Al Ain



EY5401

Departure: 1.35am

Arrival: 4.35am



EY5403

Departure: 5.35am

Arrival: 8.05am



EY5405

Departure: 3.45pm

Arrival: 6.15pm



EY5407

Departure: 7.50pm

Arrival: 10.20pm

Al Ain to Abu Dhabi



EY5400

Departure: 1.35am

Arrival: 4.05am



EY5402

Departure: 9.25am

Arrival: 11.55am



EY5404

Departure: 2.25pm

Arrival: 5.55pm



EY5406

Departure: 9.25pm

Arrival: 11.55pm

Air Arabia

Currently, Air Arabia offers shuttle bus services for its passengers from Ras Al Khaimah to the Sharjah International Airport. However, the shuttle service needs to be paid for, with a one-way trip costing Dh30. You must make the payment for the bus at the Air Arabia Sales Shop on Oman Road in Ras Al Khaimah, which is also the pick-up point. The drop-off point is the Sharjah International Airport.

Shuttle schedule for Ras Al Khaimah to Sharjah International Airport

Departing: 10am

Arriving: 11:30am



Departing: 6pm

Arriving: 7.30pm



Departing: 9pm

Arriving: 10.30pm

Shuttle schedule for Sharjah International Airport to Ras Al Khaimah

Departing: 8am

Arriving: 9.30am



Departing: 7.30pm

Arrival: 8.30pm



Departing: 11pm

Arrival: 12am

FlyDubai

FlyDubai does not provide shuttle bus services for passengers from other Emirates. However, they do provide private airport transfer services for individuals and groups. The cost of the service will depend on the location from which you wish to be picked up or the location to which you wish to be dropped off at.

According to FlyDubai, these are the steps for booking a private van or taxi: