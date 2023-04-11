Dubai: If you want to enjoy popular destinations in Abu Dhabi from a fresh perspective, how about hopping onto a water taxi or ferry?

The newly launched water taxi and water ferry are managed by Abu Dhabi Maritime. The routes cover water taxi services around popular tourist destinations on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, as well as important ferry services between islands like Sir Bani Yas to the mainland.

Here is all you need to know about the service.

Ferries/Water Taxi Schedule

Delma Island

The route between Delma Island and Al Dhanna takes approximately two hours, with four trips daily.

Ticket price:

Adults – Dh10 + online charges of Dh1.13

Children under the age of 12 can travel for free

800102030 Abu Dhabi Maritime’s customer service number

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The trip between Marsa Mina and Louvre Abu Dhabi takes approximately 15 minutes, with hourly water taxis available. You also have the option to take a round trip on this route.

Ticket price:

One-way

Adults – Dh15

Children under the age of 12 – Dh5





Round trip

Adults – Dh20

Children under the age of 12 – Dh7

This service is free for Emirati citizens above 60 years old.

Yas Bay Waterfront

A water taxi service is also available at the Yas Bay Waterfront, which takes a round trip every hour, stopping at the Al Bandar Marina and then at the Yas Marina, to return to Yas Bay.

As the route is a loop with three stops, you can choose from various ticket options, depending on how you wish to use the water taxi.

You can take a full loop, a semi-loop (by returning from the first stop, instead of continuing on the same route) or a full day round ticket, which allows you to go onboard at any stop you like and hop on and off at any stop, as you spend the day at Yas Island.

Ticket price:

Semi-loop

Adults – Dh10

Children under the age of 12 can travel free of charge



Full loop

Adults – Dh20

Children under the age of 12 – Dh5



Full day round

Adults – Dh50

Children under the age of 12 – Dh20

This service is free for Emirati citizens above 60 years old.

You may also see the option for a route for Saadiyat Island to Al Aliah Island. However, as per the Abu Dhabi Maritime website, this route is a private service and not for public.

How to book tickets

To book your tickets online, follow these steps: