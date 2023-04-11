Dubai: If you want to enjoy popular destinations in Abu Dhabi from a fresh perspective, how about hopping onto a water taxi or ferry?
The newly launched water taxi and water ferry are managed by Abu Dhabi Maritime. The routes cover water taxi services around popular tourist destinations on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, as well as important ferry services between islands like Sir Bani Yas to the mainland.
Here is all you need to know about the service.
Ferries/Water Taxi Schedule
Delma Island
The route between Delma Island and Al Dhanna takes approximately two hours, with four trips daily.
Ticket price:
Adults – Dh10 + online charges of Dh1.13
Children under the age of 12 can travel for free
800102030Abu Dhabi Maritime’s customer service number
Louvre Abu Dhabi
The trip between Marsa Mina and Louvre Abu Dhabi takes approximately 15 minutes, with hourly water taxis available. You also have the option to take a round trip on this route.
Ticket price:
One-way
Adults – Dh15
Children under the age of 12 – Dh5
Round trip
Adults – Dh20
Children under the age of 12 – Dh7
This service is free for Emirati citizens above 60 years old.
Yas Bay Waterfront
A water taxi service is also available at the Yas Bay Waterfront, which takes a round trip every hour, stopping at the Al Bandar Marina and then at the Yas Marina, to return to Yas Bay.
As the route is a loop with three stops, you can choose from various ticket options, depending on how you wish to use the water taxi.
You can take a full loop, a semi-loop (by returning from the first stop, instead of continuing on the same route) or a full day round ticket, which allows you to go onboard at any stop you like and hop on and off at any stop, as you spend the day at Yas Island.
Ticket price:
Semi-loop
Adults – Dh10
Children under the age of 12 can travel free of charge
Full loop
Adults – Dh20
Children under the age of 12 – Dh5
Full day round
Adults – Dh50
Children under the age of 12 – Dh20
This service is free for Emirati citizens above 60 years old.
You may also see the option for a route for Saadiyat Island to Al Aliah Island. However, as per the Abu Dhabi Maritime website, this route is a private service and not for public.
How to book tickets
To book your tickets online, follow these steps:
1. Visit admaritime.ae
2. On the home page, you will see a ‘Book your tickets’ option on the centre of the screen.
Alternatively, you can also visit the booking page directly through this link: https://tickets-booking.admaritime.ae/#/en/
3. Choose your ferry line or water taxi route.
4. Click on ‘Get tickets’.
5. Select your trip details, like whether you would like to take a one-way trip or round trip.
6. The system will then show you the available dates and times for the trip. Choose the date and time slot suitable to you. Click on ‘Continue to select ticket’.
7. Select the number of passengers – adult and children. The system will show you the cost for the tickets as you make your selection. Click on ‘Continue to checkout’.
8. Enter your full name, mobile number and email address. You will be able to see a breakdown of the total cost.
Apart from the ticket costs, you will also need to pay ‘online charges’, which include a processing fee of 0.76 per cent of the total amount, along with Dh1 and Value Added Tax (VAT) for each transaction.
9. Check the box confirming that you have read the service terms and conditions. Click on ‘Pay with card’.
10. You will then be directed to the payment portal, where you will need to enter your credit or debit card details to complete the transaction.
11. Once the payment has been made, you will receive your tickets via email.