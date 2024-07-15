Dubai: Looking to experience the beauty of Dubai’s waterways and architecture? How about riding on a traditional abra, but with a futuristic twist?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the world’s first 3D-printed electric abra on a trial basis on the TR6 route from Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station and here are all the details you need to know about.

Why a 3D-printed abra?

Abras have been a part of life in Dubai for decades, as the traditional wooden boats were used to transport people and goods across the creek.

The newly launched abra is part of the RTA’s vision towards sustainable mobility options and can also accommodate 20 passengers, like the other electric abras that are used by the RTA.

However, the 3D-printed structure, which has been made using reinforced fiberglass, will slash the manufacturing time for each abra by 90 per cent and costs by 30 per cent, in addition to being electric, making it kinder to the environment.

What is the TR6 route?

If you want to be one of the first commuters to take a ride on the 3D-printed abra, all you need to do is head to the Sheikh Zayed Road marine transport station, which is located along the Dubai Water Canal, opposite Safa Park.

Once there, you can book a ticket for the TR6 route.

This route is a round trip that takes passengers along the water canal to the Jumeirah area and back.

Timings: Every day from 4pm to 10.15pm

Trip cost: Dh25 per passenger