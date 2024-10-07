Dubai: Explore Dubai’s iconic landmarks in a single day for just Dh35 with the new 'Dubai On and Off' bus service launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in September this year and explore the city at your own pace.

This convenient tourist bus allows you to hop on and off at your leisure, allowing ample time to take in the sights, snap memorable photos, and experience the city without worrying about missing the next bus.

Whether you are a first-time visitor or a long-time resident rediscovering your city, here is everything you need to know before boarding.

Where does the bus go?

The Dubai On and Off bus takes you to eight major landmarks, in the following order:

1. The Dubai Mall: Start your journey at one of the world's largest shopping and entertainment destinations.

2. Museum of the Future: Step into the future and explore cutting-edge technology and innovation.

3. Dubai Frame: Capture panoramic views of both old and new Dubai.

4. Heritage Village: Explore Dubai's rich history and traditions.

5. Dubai Gold Souq: View the glittering displays of gold jewellery and roam around the bustling traditional market.

6. Jumeirah, Grand Masjid (Jumeirah Mosque): The mosque welcomes visitors of all faiths to admire the architecture and learn about Islam and the local culture.

7. La Mer Beach: Soak up the sun and enjoy refreshing beachside activities.

8. City Walk: Explore shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

The bus also stops at Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, connecting you to the Al Ghubaiba Metro Station (Green Line) and Marine Transport Station, making it easy to continue your journey around Dubai.

What are the bus timings?

The bus departs from The Dubai Mall and operates daily from 10am to 10pm, with a frequency of 60 minutes. You can find the bus at the tourist drop-off area near the Grand Drive Entrance on the Lower Ground Floor of The Dubai Mall.

How long is the journey?

The entire journey through these landmarks takes about two hours. The fare is just Dh35 per person, and your ticket is valid for the whole day. Payments are made using the nol card, which is a smart card used for paying public transport fares in Dubai.