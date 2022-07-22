Dubai: If your car is low on petrol, one of the easiest way in which you can fill up on gas in Dubai is through the DubaiNow app.

In an educational video posted on its social media channels, Digital Dubai – the Dubai government department tasked with digitising life in Dubai – highlighted how motorists can use DubaiNow to not just find the nearest Enoc petrol station, they can also track the cost of the petrol being filled at the station and complete the transaction digitally through the app.

How you can top up fuel in Dubai

To top up your fuel tank, you need to first ensure that your smartphone has the ‘DubaiNow’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, and that you have set up your account with digital payments enabled through your credit card.

To set up your app, follow these steps:

1. Download the app from the Apple Appstore or the Google PlayStore.

2. Set a username or password. You can also link the DubaiNow app with your UAEPass to easily log in using face recognition.

3. Go to your profile, which is on the bottom right corner of the screen.

4. Tap on ‘Payment details’ and enter your credit card details.

Now, you will be able to use the DubaiNow app at Enoc petrol stations. If you are low on fuel, simple open the DubaiNow app and follow these steps:

1. On the home screen, tap on ‘driving’.

2. Tap on ‘Enoc fuel’.

3. The app will then provide a list of the Enoc petrol stations closest to you. Tap on the nearest station and the app will provide a map that will navigate you directly to the station.

4. Once you are at the station, the app will give you the option to select the pump number. You can find the pump number printed on a signboard next to the pump.

5. Once the fuel has been topped up, click ‘pay’ to settle the amount.