Benefits of the RTA’s School Rides Taxi Service

• Up to 34.5 per cent discount: Enjoy lower fares compared to regular Careem rides.

• Family-friendly: Use the same package for multiple children at the same school.

• No surge pricing: Avoid unexpected fare increases during peak hours.

• Real-time tracking: Monitor your child's journey for peace of mind through the Careem app.

RTA's age requirements for the service

• Under eight years old: Not allowed without an adult companion.

• Between 8 to 11 years old: Allowed with written consent from parent/guardian.

• 12 years and above: Allowed to travel alone.

How to book RTA’s ‘School rides’ through Careem

Step 1: Buy the ‘School Rides’ package’ on the app

• Open the Careem app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and go to ‘All Services’ on the home page. Next, look for the ‘School Rides’ option.

• Next, tap on ‘Search Schools’ and type in the name of school and confirm the school’s location.

• Enter your home location.

• Next, pay for the package. The cost will depend on the distance between home and school. The package starts at Dh260 for 20 rides.

• Complete the payment.

Step 2: Start booking the ‘School Rides’

Once a package has been purchased, you can use it to book rides to and from the school by following the steps below:

• Select the drop off location.

• Confirm the pick up location.

• Review your ride and make sure the School Rides package is active on the booking.

• Click on 'Yalla' to book a ride.

Book a Dubai taxi for daily school runs

The Dubai Taxi Corporation offers another option for parents - ‘In Safe Hands’. Pre-book daily, weekly, or monthly taxi rides for your child's school transportation needs.

Taxi fare for the ‘In Safe Hands’ service

As per DTC’s website – dubaitaxi.ae, here is a breakdown of the taxi’s service charges:

• A refundable deposit of Dh200 has to be paid before the start of the service.

• The opening tariff starts at Dh25 and is calculated at Dh3.67 per kilometre.

Age requirement

Before you book the trip, it is important to note that a child who is under the age of 13 years must have a guardian while travelling. This could be a designated guardian travelling with the child or a child above the age of 13.

How to book the taxi service

Step 1: Download the app and book a taxi

• Download the ‘DTC’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

• Open the app and tap on the ‘In Safe Hands’ service on the homepage.

• Tap ‘Book New’.

Step 2: Enter passenger information

• Next, you will be asked – ‘Who is the assigned guardian?’ You have two options:

• A designated guardian is travelling with the child. A guardian must accompany the child if they are less than 13 years old.

• A child above the age of 13 is the assigned guardian.

• Select the option that applies to you.

• Then, enter the guardian’s full name.

• Next, enter the mobile number and Emirates ID number of the guardian. Then, tap ‘Next’.

• Select the number of passengers in the taxi excluding the guardian.

Step 3: Select the pickup and drop-off location

• You can enter the location on the app’s search bar and confirm.

Step 4: Select the frequency of the trips:

• Select whether the trip is one-way or two-way.

• Select ‘repeated’ or ‘single’ trip. According to DTC, ‘repeated’ is for customers booking taxis for multiple numbers of days for example: a few days, weeks or months.

• Enter the service duration – starting and end date.

• Next, select if you want the taxi only in the morning, evening or both.

• Choose the days.

• Select the pick-up and drop-off time.

Step 5: Review the booking details and pay

• Next, you will receive a summary of your trip and cost. In case of repeated trips, this will give you a total cost for all the trips. Tap, ‘Next’.

• Add your credit or debit card details and pay for the trip.

• Once you have paid for the trip, you will receive a confirmation on the app, and the taxi will arrive to pick up or drop off your children, according to the scheduled dates.