Eligibility requirements

• You must be above the age of 17.

• You must have a valid UAE residence visa or be a UAE citizen.

• Pass an eye test at an RTA-approved optical store or at the driving centre.

Required documents

To get started, gather the following documents to apply for the licence at a driving centre:



• Original Emirates ID

• Valid passport and UAE residence visa copy

• Eye test report

• A No Obecjtion Certificate (NOC) may be required from sponsor in certain cases.

• Original home country motorcycle licence (if applicable) - This can expedite the process if your licence is from an RTA-recognised country. Click here to find out the list of recognised countries. Even if your licence is not from a country on the list, you can still provide your home country's licence and you will be able to register for training classes and driving tests, with fewer classes if you already have a valid licence. Ensure the licence is legally translated into Arabic or English and has not expired for more than 10 years.

What are the training hours?

• Beginners: At least 20 hours of training.

• Experienced riders: At least 10 hours of training.

• Theory lectures: All applicants must attend eight theory lectures covering essential topics.

Course content:

During the course, you will learn fundamental riding techniques, such as manoeuvring sharp turns and developing overall awareness and control. Practical classes require safety gear, including biker shoes, gloves, a helmet, elbow and knee pads, and full-length sleeves and trousers.

Choosing your driving school

Here is a list of driving schools in Dubai offering motorcycle training:

• Al Ahli Driving Centre

• Belhasa Driving Centre

• Dubai Driving Centre

• Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai)

• Galadari Motor Driving Centre

• Emirates Driving Institute

• Emirates Transport Driving Institute

• Excellence Driving Centre

• Bin Yaber Driving Centre

• Eco-Drive Driving Institute

Navigating the licensing process

Obtaining a motorcycle licence in Dubai follows a similar path to a car licence, but with specific motorcycle training. You'll need to pass both - theory and practical tests, conducted by the RTA.

The journey includes:

• Completing theory classes.

• Passing the theory test.

• Undergoing practical yard training.

• Passing the RTA yard test (conducted at the driving school).

• Completing additional practical training for the RTA road test.

• Passing the RTA road test.