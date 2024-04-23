Dubai: If you wish to reach out to the police authorities to report a crime, you do not need to step out to visit a police station near you.
On April 22, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior informed people of the option of filing a criminal report online, using the Ministry’s official smartphone app – ‘MOI UAE’. In a post on its official social media accounts, it shared details of the option available to people in the UAE.
Here are the steps to follow:
• Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app, and then log in using your UAE Pass.
• On the home page, scroll down and click on the ‘File criminal reports’ service.
• Click on the add icon to create a new request. You will first see the terms and conditions for the service. Click on ‘accept’.
• Locate the incident location on the map and click on ‘Next’. You will then be asked to allow for access permissions
• Select the reporting method – in writing, voice recording, video recording or photos.
• Enter incident details and the required evidence.
• Click submit.
This service is free of cost and the estimated delivery time, as per the app, is 30 minutes.