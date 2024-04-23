• Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app, and then log in using your UAE Pass.

• On the home page, scroll down and click on the ‘File criminal reports’ service.

• Click on the add icon to create a new request. You will first see the terms and conditions for the service. Click on ‘accept’.

• Locate the incident location on the map and click on ‘Next’. You will then be asked to allow for access permissions

• Select the reporting method – in writing, voice recording, video recording or photos.

• Enter incident details and the required evidence.

• Click submit.