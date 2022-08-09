Here is how you can apply for the service.

1. Download the ‘Ajman Police’ smartphone application, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

2. Log in using your UAE Pass and select ‘waive of case’, which is the name of the service on the app.

3. You will be asked to verify your identity by selecting the mobile number belonging to you. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS on your phone.

4. Enter the verification code and start service.

5. Enter details of the incident for which you require the report, including the police station nearest to the incident, your name and nationality and reason for requesting for the service.

6. You will then have to electronically sign the form and click submit.

7. You will be asked to make the payment for the services, which is Dh50.

8. Once the payment has been accepted, you will receive a text message with a link to download the report.