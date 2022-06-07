Dubai: Planning to move to Abu Dhabi? Whether you are new to the UAE or are moving to Abu Dhabi from a different Emirate, it is important to know how you can get your new tenancy contract registered in Abu Dhabi.

The registration of tenancy contracts in Abu Dhabi is a process called Tawtheeq, which is managed by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

How do I register for Tawtheeq?

Once you sign a tenancy contract with your landlord, the landlord – who can be the property owner or a property management company – is required to register the tenancy contract with Tawtheeq.

Once you sign the contract, the landlord will then apply for the registration of the lease through DMT.

How much is Tawtheeq?

The fee to register a property via Tawtheeq is Dh1,000 but this cost is borne by the landlord or property management company.

How can I view or download the Tawtheeq document?

While you are not required to apply for Tawtheeq, you will need to provide Tawtheeq as part of the documents required for various government services, which includes applying for your dependents’ visa or a parking permit for residents.

Tenants can only view the Tawtheeq document after the landlord or property management company has completed registering it. To access the form, all tenants in Abu Dhabi are required to create a ‘Smart Hub’ account with Abu Dhabi DMT. Here are the steps you need to follow to view your Tawtheeq:

1. Visit the Smart Hub by Abu Dhabi DMT online platform smarthub.adm.gov.ae/login and log in using your UAE Pass account. It is important to note that if you want to use Abu Dhabi Municipality’s smart hub, you must have a UAE Pass account. If you do not have an account, read our guide here on how to register for UAE Pass.

2. Once you have logged in via your UAE Pass, you will be redirected to your personal dashboard. The dashboard shows the latest notifications from DMT, pending applications for approval and the completed documents.