Dubai: Moving in to a new home? Make sure your water and electricity connections are in place to make the shifting process a lot easier. If you are moving in to a new place in Abu Dhabi, though, this process might be a lot easier to complete. That is because the two systems – signing a lease contract and getting an electricity and water connection – have been linked by the government, to streamline the process for new tenants in the Emirate.

So, if you are setting up your new home in Abu Dhabi, here is all you need to know about how you can get an electricity and water connection.

How do I get a water and electricity connection in Abu Dhabi?

Once you sign your lease contract, your landlord is required to register this tenancy contract. As soon as the process is completed, the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), which manages utility services in the Emirate, will be notified and a water and electricity account and connection will be set up for you. The new account is set up under the same name as on the tenancy contract and the set up process takes up to 48 hours.

Once the connection is active, ADDC will send you an SMS and email informing you of the same.

Do I need to pay a fee to activate the electricity and water connection?

While you do not have to pay anything in advance to activate the connection, you will be required to pay a security deposit or ‘insurance amount’ of Dh1,000, which is included in your first bill. This amount is refundable, and is returned to the customer at the time of closing the account.

So, the water and electricity connection is set up automatically for you. In a month’s time after the account is set up, you should receive the first bill from ADDC.

How do I set up an online account with ADDC?

Having an online account with ADDC is one of the easiest ways in which you can view your monthly bills, track your usage and manage your account details. However, this is not mandatory and you can always refer to your email to check your monthly bills.

To set up your online account with ADDC, you need to follow these steps:

• Visit https://www.addc.ae/en-us/residential/pages/activationresidential.aspx



• Type in your ADDC account number, which you can find on your electricity bill. Then, click on ‘Send me a pin code’. This will send a four-digit password via SMS to your registered mobile number.



• Type in the four-digit password you receive on your registered mobile number and click continue.



• Create a username and password for your ADDC account. You can then view the details of your account on your personal dashboard.

How can I pay my utilities bill in Abu Dhabi?

The online account that you set up on www.addc.ae allows you to pay bills using a credit or debit card. You can also use the following options to pay your electricity and water bill:

Set up autopay with ADDC

An easy way to ensure that your bills are always paid on time is to set up an ‘autopay’ option with ADDC. You can enter your debit or credit card details in your online account and select the option for ‘autopay’. Next, select the date on which the payment should be processed each month.

According to ADDC, the service accepts all debit or credit cards issued within the GCC.

ADDC app

You can also pay your bill using the ‘ADDC’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Call 800 2332