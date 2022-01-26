Dubai: Are you delaying the maintenance of your water heater or haven’t had it inspected in a long time? Safety checks and regular inspections are important to prevent dangerous incidents caused by poorly maintained water heaters.

Also, water heaters are frequently used during the winter season in the UAE. So, on January 16, Dubai Municipality posted a video with instructions and preventive measures to avoid any dangerous incidents when it comes to using water heaters.

Here are the top tips shared by Dubai Municipality:

Install the water heater and have specialists perform periodic maintenance.

Make sure to turn off the exhaust fan before bedtime and don't leave it on the whole night or for long hours.

Choose a high-quality exhaust fan.

Make sure to disconnect the heater's electricity when leaving the house for a long period.

Yearly maintenance is important

Gulf News also spoke with maintenance experts to find out more about the basic steps one can take to ensure they do not face any dangerous accidents because of poorly maintained water heaters.

Reiterating the advice provided by Dubai Municipality, James Smith, an associate director at Dubai-based maintenance company – mplus – said that you should have your water heater serviced at least once a year by licenced professionals.

“I wouldn’t recommend trying to resolve issues by yourself – it is always better and safer to call in licenced plumbing and electrical services providers. Unless you notice a specific issue, an annual maintenance contract is usually enough to ensure they remain power-efficient, in good working order and – most importantly – safe,” he said.

Smith also stressed that customers must use a fully licenced and qualified maintenance provider.

“Any maintenance involving electrical or gas works poses a significant risk if carried out by inexperienced technicians,” he added.

Apart from having your water heater serviced once a year, Kamal Mohan, Deputy General Manager at Dubai-based maintenance company Fixperts, advised that during the inspection, the technician will ‘flush’ your water heater once a year and warned that failure to do so is hazardous.

“Flushing the water heater once a year removes the sediments accumulated in the heater. If you do not flush the water heater, the heater will not heat the water as effectively and may also release a foul smell due to bacteria being built up inside. The heater may also release brown or yellowish water,” he said.

Any maintenance involving electrical or gas works poses a significant risk if carried out by inexperienced technicians - James Smith, an associate director at Dubai-based maintenance company – mplus

Can water heaters cause accidents? If so, how can you prevent it?

Water heaters only pose a threat if there is a lack of maintenance or sub-standard upkeep.

“A water heater that is not receiving regular maintenance is an accident waiting to happen. If water heaters get too hot, there is a risk of them igniting any materials close by, which could cause a fire or an explosion. Whether in the ceiling or in a cupboard, ensure adequate ventilation and do not block any vents,’ Smith said

He added that in case the heater is placed in a closed area, like a cupboard, daily household items such as cleaning rags, dishwashing liquid and other cleaning chemicals should not be kept next to it because they are flammable items.

Get the safety valve checked

A safety valve in the water heater relieves excess pressure in the tank, which is why it is critical to ensure it is functioning correctly. Mohan highlighted that the failure of the safety valve can cause an explosion.

“A reactionary explosion could happen due to the high pressure generated inside the boiler if the safety valve malfunctions,” he said.

During the periodic maintenance, the exert will also check the heater’s safety valve to see if it is functioning and safe to use.

Another service that professional maintenance experts will provide is replacing the water heater’s anode, which can help reduce rusting and corrosion.

Rust in your water heater is the cause of several problems, from discoloured water to foul odour.

Mohan also said that in the Gulf region, specifically, it is essential to change the anode inside the water heater at least once in two years, due to high sodium content in the water.

“This is according to the recommendation of water heater manufacturers,” he added.

A reactionary explosion could happen due to the high pressure generated inside the boiler if the safety valve malfunctions - Kamal Mohan, Deputy General Manager at Dubai-based maintenance company Fixperts

Can a damaged water heater release carbon monoxide?

Although carbon monoxide being released by a water heater is rare, it can occur if you have a gas water heater.

“The toxic gas is only found from gas boilers, but nowadays most residential and commercial properties are using electric and solar water heaters. The gas boilers are used mostly for industrial purposes,” said Mohan.

Smith suggested having an alarm to warn you about any gas leaks. He said: “Should your property have gas water heaters, I would recommend installing carbon monoxide alarms.”

If you are interested in installing a carbon monoxide alarm, it can be purchased online and costs between Dh70 to Dh100.

What are the warning signs of a water heater malfunctioning?

Here are some red flags to look out for when it comes to a malfunctioning water heater:

1. Extremely hot water: If the water is getting too hot and the thermostat doesn’t rectify the issue, it’s time to call in a professional.



2. Water leakage: You should also check for leaks around the water heater. Another sign there may be a leak is low water pressure.



3. Discoloured water: This means there is rust in the water heater.



4. Frequent power outages: If your home’s power supply is tripping regularly, this might be due to a problem with your water heater. A qualified electrician will be able to check this and, if the water heater is causing the issue, you will need the unit to be repaired or replaced.



5. The age of your water heater: While warranties on new units may span five or even ten years, the life span of your water heater heavily depends on usage, age and how well it has been maintained. If you are unsure how old a unit is, call in a professional to check and advise you of what, if any, maintenance is required.



6. Whizzing sounds - Another indicator is if the water heater is generating any ‘whizzing’ sounds, which might be an indication that the safety valve is not properly installed.

Flammable items such as dishwashing liquid or other cleaning chemicals should not be kept next to water heaters. Image Credit: Shutterstock

How much will it cost?