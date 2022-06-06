Dubai: A sudden cardiac arrest, a choking incident or a drowning scare – even the thought of being present in such an emergency situation can be stressful. However, being equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to administer first aid in such scenarios can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.

If you want to acquire this essential life skill, you can sign up for a first aid and rescue training course through Abu Dhabi’s TAMM platform, which is the Abu Dhabi government services portal.

The first aid training classes are conducted by Abu Dhabi Police’s Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety and is open both residents and citizens above the age of 16.

Which courses can I take?

These are the courses available for enrolment through the Tamm website:

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

This course is specifically designed to receive CPR training. According to the American Heart Association, CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.



• Three hours

• Cost: Dh300

Basic Life Support (BLS)

This course provides skills and information you need to respond to anyone who suffers from a cardiac arrest, including CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC).



• Four hours

• Cost: Dh400

Paediatric Emergency Assessment

The course teaches participants how to assess and recognise respiratory emergencies, shock and cardiopulmonary arrest and how to provide appropriate lifesaving interventions.



• Seven hours

• Cost: Dh500

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heart beat (arrhythmia) and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), according to the American Heart Association.



• Four hours

• Cost: Dh300

The website also offers advanced courses for medical personnel, like the Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

How can I sign up?

Step 1: Access the service on the TAMM Portal

Firstly, to access any service on TAMM, you must first log in using your UAE Pass or create a UAE Pass account.



After logging in via your UAE Pass, visit this link: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/aspects-of-life/healthsafety/healthcareprofessionals/MedicalEducationProgrammes/RequestforEnrollmentinFirstAidandRescueTrainingCourses and then click on the yellow button labelled ‘start’.

Step 2: Register your details

Once you enter the registration page for ‘Request for Enrolment in First Aid and Rescue Training Courses’, you will first have to create a profile and fill in the following details:



• Choose the category: individual or company

• Employer name and occupation

• Primary and secondary mobile number



Next, fill the application form for the course:



• Choose Category: resident or citizen

• Add a brief note about the purpose behind registering for the medical and rescue training course, the text should be at least 500 characters.

Once you have completed the profile and application, click ‘next’.

Step 3: Pick your class

Next, you will then be able to view the training course list and the available seats and timings for each. Select the course you want to enrol for and click ‘Submit’.

You will then receive a pop-up message from the TAMM portal that your request has been submitted successfully and that the Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety needs to approve your application.



You will also receive the reference number for your application, to track its status.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Once your request has been approved by Abu Dhabi Police’s Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety, you will have to upload two documents:

• Emirates ID or passport copy

• A letter stating the name of the course and the fees for the course.

Step 5: Make payment