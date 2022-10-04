Dubai: The UAE recently eased COVID-19 restrictions, with masks now being optional in many public places, and the isolation period for positive COVID-19 reduced to five days. However, despite the relaxation in rules, you still need to follow the Green Pass protocol on the Al Hosn app to access certain public places and events.

On Saturday, October 1, Al Hosn released the updated Green Pass protocol, which stated that people using the app would only need to take a PCR test once every month to maintain the Green Pass status on the Al Hosn app. Having a Green Pass on the app is required to enter federal government buildings across the UAE as well as certain public places like malls, gyms and other public attractions in Abu Dhabi.

So, if you frequently use the Al Hosn app to get through your day, here is all you need to know about the new protocol.

Fully vaccinated individuals

For individuals who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, not more than six months ago, require a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test every 30 days to maintain the green status.

For individuals who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago and took a booster dose, require a negative PCR test every 30 days to maintain the green status.

For individuals who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago and have not taken the booster dose, require a negative PCR test every seven days to maintain the green status.

Exempted category

Individuals who have a medical exemption for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine require a negative PCR test every 30 days to maintain the green status.

For visitors and tourists

For visitors and tourists who had their COVID-19 vaccine doses approved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP) require a negative PCR test every 30 days to maintain the green status.

For visitors and tourists who have not had their COVID-19 vaccines approved by ICP require a negative PCR test every seven days to maintain the green status.

Tourists planning to visit Abu Dhabi are required to register the COVID-19 vaccination or PCR test result details on the Al Hosn app before arriving to the Emirate. To know more about this, click here.

People who have recently recovered from COVID-19

Those who have received a positive COVID-19 result should isolate for five days or alternatively undergo a PCR test and receive two negative PCR test results 24 hours apart.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for five days, you will automatically receive a green pass on Day 6. The green pass will be active for 30 days.

Individuals on Evusheld medication