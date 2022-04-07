Dubai: All students in Abu Dhabi shall return to school for the next academic term, including pupils above the age of 16 that are unvaccinated. The announcement was made by Abu Dhabi’s - Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) on Wednesday, April 6.
In the announcement, the Emirate’s education authority also eased physical distancing measures and updated the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test requirements for students, teachers and administrative staff.
So, if you are a parent or student in Abu Dhabi and want to know the latest COVID-19 guidelines, here are the details as announced by ADEK.
All students should be physically present in schools
ADEK announced that all students, including those above 16 years of age who are unvaccinated, should return to school. However, distance learning will be offered for the following categories:
• Students with medical conditions are classified as high risk.
• Students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
The option for distance learning will also be offered during temporary COVID-19 closures.
Social distancing eased in Abu Dhabi schools
Along with announcing the mandatory return to school for all students, ADEK also made physical distancing optional indoors and outdoors.
Updated PCR test requirements
To enter a school or nursery in Abu Dhabi, students, visitors, teachers, and administrative staff must have an active Green status on the Al Hosn app. According to ADEK, the PCR test validity has changed for students according to their age group. The PCR test frequency required for each category is as follows:
• Teachers, administrative staff and students above 16: Have negative test results every 14 days and a Green Pass. Also, it includes individuals exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine on the Al Hosn App.
• Unvaccinated students above 16: Conduct a PCR test every seven days.
• Students under the age of 16: Every 30 days or a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.
• Visitors: Green Pass on the Al Hosn app or a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 48 hours.
COVD-19 school closure protocols updated
According to ADEK, these are the protocols for school closure:
• Class level closures are no longer applicable.
• School-level closures remain in effect with a reduced duration of three days only.