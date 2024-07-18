Dubai: Looking for the perfect school for your children? In Dubai, the options, it seems, are endless.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) statistics from October 2023 show that since 2007, when KHDA was established, the number of schools in Dubai has increased from 136 to 220, with student enrolment doubling – from 156,504 to 365,572.
The quality in schools, too, is closely monitored and consistently improved, mainly through the annual school inspections, called the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) report.
Each school is rated on a five-point scale – Outstanding, very good, good, acceptable and weak, with in-depth reports available for all schools on the KHDA website – khda.gov.ae
What are the curriculum options?
The range of curricula offered at Dubai schools is also staggering, with 16 different curricula. Additionally, some schools may also offer a combination of curricula, like UK/IB or American/Ministry of Education, making the total number of options available to parents go up to 22.
Here are the main curricula available to students in Dubai schools:
- American curriculum
- Australian curriculum
- Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC)
- Chinese curriculum
- French curriculum
- German curriculum
- Indian curriculum
- International Baccalaureate (IB)
- Iranian
- Japanese
- Ministry of Education
- Pakistani curriculum
- Philippine curriculum
- Russian
- SABIS
- UK curriculum
Combination curricula available at some Dubai schools:
- American/Ministry of Education
- American/IB
- Indian/IB
- Indian/UK
- Iranian/IB
- UK/IB
If you want to know what each curriculum means, how the teaching and education style differs and what the pros and cons are that you should consider, read our detailed guide on the curricula in Dubai schools here.
Dubai school listing
Here are all the schools that are currently operating in Dubai, for each of these curriculum options:
American curriculum
Al Ittihad Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh18,207 to Dh41,460
Location: Al Mamzar
Telephone: 04 2966314
Website: www.ipsmamzar.com
Al Ittihad Private School (BR)
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh21,709 to Dh42,278
Location: Al Safa 1
Telephone: 04 3945111
Website: www.ipsjumeira.com
Mirdif American School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G8
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh 25,348 to Dh37,528
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 04 2883303
Website: www.mirdifprivateschool.ae
Dubai International Private School – BR
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,607 to Dh24,504
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 3385530
Website: www.dips-alquoz.ae
Dubai National School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh 23,617 to Dh38,754
Location: Al Barsha 1
Telephone: 04 3474555
Website: www.dnsalbarsha.com
Dubai National School Al Twar
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: ECC (0-1)-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh19,416 to Dh37,944
Location: Al Twar 1
Telephone: 04 2988555
Website: www.dns.sch.ae
New Academy School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh9,026 to Dh24,060
Location: Al Raffa
Telephone: 04 398 8873
Website: newacademyschool.com
American International School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh13,097 to Dh21,233
Location: Al Qusais 1
Telephone: 04 2540509
Website: www.aisch.ae
American School Dubai
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh59,180 to Dh87,268
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 3950005
Website: www.asdubai.org
Al Nibras International Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh24,735 to Dh49,166
Location: Dubai Investment Park 1
Telephone: 04 8853330
Website: www.nisdubai.ae
American Academy for Girls
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh44,571 to Dh69,480
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 04 2887250
Website: www.americanacademy.ae/
Sharjah American International Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh17,563 to Dh43,906
Location: Al Warqa'a 1
Telephone: 04 2801111
Website: www.saisdubai.com
Greenwood International School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh19,662 to Dh30,151
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 04 2888000
Website: https://greenwood.sch.ae/
Next Generation School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh28,714 to Dh44,968
Location: Al Barsha 1
Telephone: 04 8517700
Website: www.ngsdubai.ae
Clarion School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G7
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh42,080 to Dh94,680
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 4073000
Website: www.clarionschooldubai.com
American School of Creative Science
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G7
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh35,000 to Dh65,000
Location: Nad Al Sheba
Telephone: 04 5107000
Website: https://ascs.sch.ae/nad-al-sheba/
Al Mawakeb School Al Khawaneej
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: GoodF
ees: Dh35,350 to Dh68,004
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 04 2514433
Website: www.almawakeb.sch.ae
Al Mawakeb School – Al Barsha
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,365 to Dh24,908
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 3478288
Website: www.almawakeb.sch.ae
Al Mawakeb School – Al Garhoud
Curriculum: AmericanG
rades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,365 to Dh24,908
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2851415
Website: www.almawakeb.sch.ae
Dunecrest American School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh48,612 to Dh94,053
Location: Al Barari
Telephone: 04 3644802
Website: www.esoleducation.com
Al Maaref Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh12,610 to Dh36,281
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 042988881
Website: www.almaarefps.com
Dubai International Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh14,705 to Dh23,086
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2823524
Website: https://www.dipschool.ae/
North American International School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh29,960 to Dh47,935
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 04 2884844
Website: www.naischool.ae
Modern Skills School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh17,089 to Dh28,893
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 04 2887765
Website: www.dubai-sms.com
International Academic School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh14,648 to Dh24,467
Location: Al Warqa'a 1
Telephone: 042800993
Website: www.iasdubai.com
Vernus International Primary School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G5
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh34,884 to Dh41,445
Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis
Telephone: 04 3208000
Website: www.visdubai.com
Ignite School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G9
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh28,000 to Dh41,000
Location: Al Warqa'a 3
Telephone: 04 2110777
Website: www.igniteschool.ae
Renaissance School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-G7
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh36,050 to Dh56,650
Location: Dubai Sports City
Telephone: 04 5897717
Website: www.renaissanceschool.ae
Bright Learners Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre primary-G7
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh24,041 to Dh31,968
Location: Al Rashidiya
Telephone: 04 3353203
Website: www.brightlearners.ae
The School of Research Science US High School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: G9-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh58,787 to Dh68,431
Location: Al Warqa'a 4
Telephone: 04 601101
Website: https://srsdubai.ae/
Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G6
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh29,900 to Dh39,355
Location: Mirdif
Telephone: 050 249 0423
Website: www.dubaischools-mirdif.ae
Dubai Schools Al Barsha
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G6
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh29,900 to Dh41,300
Location: Al Barsha South 2
Telephone: 050 5516867
Website: www.dubaischools-albarsha.ae
Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G6
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh29,900 to Dh4,800
Location: Nad Al Sheba 4
Telephone: 04 329 4610
Website: www.dubaischools-nas.ae
Dubai Arabian American Private School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Weak
Fees: Dh14,260 to Dh31,790
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 042882222
Website: www.daaschool.com
The Fifth Dimension Elementary School
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G5
KHDA rating: Weak
Fees: Dh34,000 to Dh37,500
Location: Nad Al Sheba 4
Telephone: 045918182
Website: https://www.fifthdimension.ae
Icademy Middle East
Curriculum: American
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh19,373 to Dh27,129
Location: Dubai Knowledge Village
Telephone: 04 440 1212
Website: icademymiddleeast.com/
American/IB curriculum
GEMS Dubai American Academy – Dubai Branch
Curriculum: American/IB
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh64,665 to Dh91,158
Location: Barsha South 1
Telephone: 04 7049777
Website: www.gemsaa-dubai.com
Universal American School – Branch
Curriculum: American/IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
Fees: Dh39,450 to Dh79,955
KHDA rating: Very Good
Location: Ras Al Khor
Telephone: 04 5240444
Website: uasdirector@uasdubai.ae
GEMS Al Khaleej International School
Curriculum: American/IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh33,153 to Dh50,932
Location: Al Warqa 4
Telephone: 04 2173900
Website: www.gemsakns.net
Philadelphia Private School
Curriculum: American/IB
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh20,061 to Dh34,353
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2646202
Website: www.ppsdubai.org
Collegiate International School
Curriculum: American/IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh38,572 to 69,008
Location: Umm Suqueim 3
Telephone: 04 4271400
Website: https://www.collegiate.sch.ae/
American/Ministry of Education
Dubai Modern Education School
Curriculum: American, Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-G12 K
HDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh11,681 to Dh18,196
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 042885115
Website: www.dmes.ae
Australian curriculum
Australian International School
Curriculum: Australian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-Grade 7
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh52,000 to Dh85,000
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 050 5550818
Website: www.aisdubai.ae
Chinese curriculum
Chinese School Dubai
Curriculum: Chinese
Grades taught: G1-G8
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh27,038 to Dh31,904
Location: Mirdif
Telephone: 04 2202275
Website: www.csd.ae
French curriculum
Lycee Francais International
Curriculum: French
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh28,811 to Dh60,931
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 04 3368552
Website: lfidubai.aflec-fr.org/
Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou Primary Oud Metha
Curriculum: French
Grades taught: Pre-primary-KG2
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh30,558
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 04 3374161
Website: www.lgp.ae
Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School (Dubai Branch)
Curriculum: French
Grades taught: G1-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh36,072 to Dh49,536
Location: Al Rowaiyah 1
Telephone: 04 3260026
Bilingual French International School
Curriculum: French
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh48,459 to Dh94,095
Location: Meydan City
Telephone: 04 3708668
Website: icedubai.org
Lycee Francais Jean Mermoz
Curriculum: French
Grades taught: Pre primary-G7
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh38,875 to Dh63,150
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 3344111
Website: lfjm.education
Lycee Libanais Francophone Prive Meydan
Curriculum: French
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh38,988 to Dh67,716
Location: Meydan City
Telephone: 04 5607800
Website: www.llfpm.com
German curriculum
German International School Dubai
Curriculum: German
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh38,760 to Dh73,227
Location: Academic City
Telephone: 04 4562718
Website: www.germanschool.ae
Indian curriculum
GEMS Our Own English High School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh7,648 to Dh16,861
Location: Al Warqa'a 1
Telephone: 04 2361335
Website: www.gemsoo-dubai.com
The Indian High School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: G5-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh5,525 to Dh10,465
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 04 3358851
Website: https://ihsom.ihsdubai.org/
GEMS Our Own Indian School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12K
HDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh7,043 to Dh14,359
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 3391188
Website: www.gemsoo-alquoz.com
The Millenium School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh17,858 to Dh26,259
Location: AL Qusais 1
Telephone: 04 2988567
Website: www.gemsmillenniumschool.com
Delhi Private School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh10,883 to Dh15,234
Location: Jebel Ali 1
Telephone: 04 8821848
Website: www.dpsdubai.com
JSS International School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh16,362 to Dh42,695
Location: Jumeirah Village Circle (South)
Telephone: 04 2406353
Website: www.jssisdubai.com
Ambassador School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh22,323 to Dh44,700
Location: Al Mankhool
Telephone: 04 3983535
Website: www.ambassadorschool.com
JSS PRIVATE SCHOOL
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh11,866 to Dh25,769
Location: Al Wasl
Telephone: 04 3446419
Website: www.jsspsdubai.com
GEMS New Millennium School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Year 10 - Year 13, Pre-primary - Grade 12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh22,612 to Dh32,787
Location: Al Khail
Telephone: 04 452900
Website: www.gemsnms-alkhail.com
Credence High School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G11
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh16,534 to Dh28,076
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 3212144
Website: www.credencehighschool.com
Gulf Indian High School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh4,874 to Dh9,217
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2824455
Website: www.gihsdubai.com
The Indian High School - Branch
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G4
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh5,276 to Dh21,000
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2823555
Website: https://ihsag.ihsdubai.org
GEMS Legacy School - Dubai Branch
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G8
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh8,336 to Dh18,468
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2824090
Website: www.gemslegacyschool-dubai.com
New Indian Model School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh4,363 to Dh7,591
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2824313
Website: www.nimsdxb.com
Our Own High School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh7,648 to Dh15,925
Location: Al Warqa'a 1
Telephone: 04 2800077
Website: www.gemsoo-alwarqa.com
Primus Private School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh11,983 to Dh24,022
Location: Al Warqa'a 1
Telephone: 04 2800691
Website: www.primusschool.sch.ae
The Indian International School (DSO Branch)
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G10
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh9,679 to Dh21,000
Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis
Telephone: 04 3423909
Website: https://iisdso.ihsdubai.org/
The Indian Academy
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh11,732 to Dh23,249
Location: Al Muhaisnah 4
Telephone: 04 2646746
Website: https://indianacademydubai.com/
Springdales School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Year 10-Year11, Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh19,378 to Dh46,350
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 3381311
Website: www.springdalesdubai.com
Pearl Wisdom School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G8
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,712 to Dh19,570
Location: Hor Al Anz
Telephone: 04 8843884
Website: http://www.pearlwisdomschool.com
Amity School Dubai
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh16,313 to Dh32,627
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2041000
Website: www.amityschooldubai.com
Global Indian International School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh22,378 to Dh41,029
Location: Barsha South
Telephone: 800 4447392
Website: www.globalindianschool.org
Elite English School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,734 to Dh10,451
Location: Deira
Telephone: 04 2688244
Website: www.eliteenglishschool.com
Crescent English School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh2,793 to Dh10,136
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2988866
Website: www.crescentschooldubai.com
The Central School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,081 to Dh7,183
Location: Al Nahda 2
Telephone: 04 2674433
Website: www.centraldxb.com
Buds Public School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh8,356 to Dh14,920
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 04 2888143
Website: www.bpsdubai.ae
Little Flower English School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G6
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh3,749 to Dh4,040
Location: Hor Al Anz
Telephone: 04 266 7620
Website: https://www.littleflowerdubai.com/
Gulf Model School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh3,875 to Dh7,046
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 04 2544222
Website: https://gmsdubai.ae/
Woodlem Park School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh12,312 to Dh23,598
Location: Al Qusais 1
Telephone: 04 2040900
Website: www.bisedu.ae
Dewvale School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh12,000 to Dh19,787
Location: Al Quoz 3
Telephone: 04 2040900
Website: https://dewvaleschool.ae/
Bright Riders School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G8K
HDA rating: Not yet inspected
Fees: Dh19,000 to Dh30,000
Location: Dubai Investment Park
Telephone: 048237444
Website: www.brightridersdubai.com
Dhruv Global School
Curriculum: Indian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G6
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh18,000 to Dh24,000
Location: Al Barsha South
Telephone: 04 570 3311
Website: https://dhruv.ae
Indian/IB
GEMS Modern Academy
Curriculum: Indian/International Baccalaureate
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh30,272 to Dh72,180
Location: Nad Al Sheba 1
Telephone: 04 3263339
Website: www.gemsmodernacademy-dubai.com
Indian/UK
Sabari Indian School
Curriculum: Indian/UK
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G11
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,730 to Dh19,141
Location: Deira
Telephone: 04 2505806
Website: www.sisdubai.com
International Baccalaureate (IB)
Dubai International Academy
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: KG1-G13K
HDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh43,946 to Dh77,866
Location: Emirates Hills
Telephone: 04 3684111
Website: www.diadubai.com
Emirates International Private School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh28,324 to Dh84,002
Location: Meadows
Telephone: 04 3629009
Website: www.eischools.ae
Greenfield International School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - GRADE 12
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh34,286 to Dh87,144
Location: Dubai Investment Park
Telephone: 04 8856600
Website: www.gischool.ae
Raffles World Academy
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh32,774 to Dh91,766
Location: Umm Suqueim 3
Telephone: 04 4271200
Website: www.rwadubai.com
GEMS World Academy
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh69,480 to Dh120,608
Location: Al Barsha 1
Telephone: 04 3736373
Website: www.gemsworldacademy-dubai.com
Jumeira Baccalaureate School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh62,727 to Dh94,089
Location: Jumeirah 1
Telephone: 04 3446931
Website: www.jbschool.ae
Uptown International School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh38,044 to Dh94,246
Location: Mirdif
Telephone: 04 2515001
Website: www.uptownschool.ae
Swiss International Scientific School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12K
HDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh67,287 to Dh134,574
Location: Dubai Healthcare City
Telephone: 04 3750600
Website: www.sisd.ae
North London Collegiate School Dubai
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh89,629 to Dh140,382
Location: Meydan City
Telephone: 04 3190888
Website: www.nlcsdubai.ae
Dubai International Academy Al Barsha
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh51,892 to Dh94,098
Location: Al Barsha 1
Telephone: 04 8713500
Website: www.innoventureseducation.com
GEMS International School - Al Khail
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh51,212 to Dh77,663
Location: Al Khail
Telephone: 04 3396200
Website: www.gemsinternationalschool-alkhail.com
Dwight School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh63,622 to Dh108,212
Location: Dubai Sports City
Telephone: 800394448
Website: www.dwightschooldubai.ae
Fairgreen International School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh52,800 to Dh90,200
Location: Dubai Land
Telephone: 04 8754999
Website: www.esoleducation.com
Dar Al Marefa School
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh64,453 to Dh98,799
Location: Al Khawaneej 1
Telephone: 04 2885782
Website: www.daralmarefa.ae
Emirates National Schools - Dubai Branch
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: Pre-primary - G7
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh25,000 to Dh45,000
Location: Al Khawaneej 1
Telephone: 800 2008
Website: www.ens.sch.ae
Bloom World Academy
Curriculum: IB
Grades taught: ECC (1-2) - GRADE 10
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh48,000 to Dh85,000
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 800 2922
Website: www.bloomworldacademy.ae
Iranian
Al Adab Iranian Private School for Girls
Curriculum: Iranian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh9,469 to Dh20,287
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2633405
Website: www.adabschool.org
Iranian Towheed Girls School
Curriculum: Iranian
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh8,948 to Dh14,877
Location: Al Karama
Telephone: 04 3961234
Website: www.gi_st.com
Iranian Khadije Kobra School
Curriculum: Iranian
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh3,595 to Dh7,926
Location: Al Karama
Telephone: 04 3961236
Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School
Curriculum: Iranian
Grades taught: G1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh2,612 to Dh3,945
Location: Al Qusais 1
Telephone: 04 2988116
Website: www.irs-uae.com/salman/home.asp
Iranian/IB
Al Adab Iranian Private School for Boys
Curriculum: Iranian/IB
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh9,469 to Dh20,287
Location: Al Qusais 1
Telephone: 042633405
Website: www.adabschool.org
Iranian Towheed Boys School
Curriculum: Iranian/IB
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh33,153 to Dh62,000
Location: Al Quoz 1
Telephone: 04 2173900
Website: www.gemsakns.net
Japanese
Japanese School
Curriculum: Japanese
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G9
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh32,400 to Dh38,400
Location: Al Wasl
Telephone: 04 3449119
Website: www.japanese.sch.ae
Ministry of Education
Al Shurooq Private School
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh7,648 to Dh12,718
Location: Jumeirah 1
Telephone: 04 3442026
Website: www.shoruq.sch.ae
Al Rashid Al Saleh Private School
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh8,783 to Dh18,847
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 04 3376126
Website: www.alrashed-alsaleh.com
Al Basateen Private Nursery
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-KG2
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh8,009
Location: Al Khawaneej 1
Telephone: 04 2892261
Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Islamic Institute
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: G5-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Location: Al Rowaiyah 1
Telephone: 04 3688532
Website: www.rid.ae
Himayah Kindergarten for Education- Karama
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-KG2
KHDA rating: Good
Location: Al Karama
Telephone: 04 5070444
Website: www.dubaipolice.gov.ae
Al Basateen Private Nursery Hatta branch
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-KG2
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh5,540
Location: Hatta
Telephone: 04 8523151
Website: http://albasateenkindergarten.ae
National Charity School for Girls
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: G1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,614 to Dh8,457
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2821942
Website: www.charityschools.com
Al Eman Educational Est ( Al Eman private School )
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh6,156 to Dh9,171
Location: Al Rashidiya
Telephone: 04 2858589
Al Arqm Private School
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh8,404 to Dh17,925
Location: Al Barsha 1
Telephone: 04 3400888
Website: www.alarqam.ae
Islamic School for Training & Education
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh8,983 to Dh13,210
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 04 2646001
Website: www.lootah.com/eng/school/schlfrmset.htm
Himayah School for Education Girls - Al Karama
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Location: Al Karama
Telephone: 04 3482255
Website: www.dubaipolice.gov.ae
Himayah School for Education Boys - Deira (Abu Hail)
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: G1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Location: Abu Hail
Telephone: 04 3482255
Website: dubaipolice.gov.ae
National Charity School Primary
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: G1-G4
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,614 to Dh5,254
Location: Abu Hail
Telephone: 04 3897600
Website: www.charityschools.com
National Charity School for Boys
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: G5-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh5,254 to Dh8,457
Location: Al Garhoud
Website: www.charityschools.com
New World Private School
Curriculum: Ministry of Education
Grades taught: G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh19,530
Location: Al Twar 1
Telephone: 04 2610033
Website: www.nwps.ae
Ministry of Education/BTEC
DEWA Academy
Curriculum: Ministry of Education/BTEC
Grades taught: G9-G12
KHDA rating: Good
Location: Al Hudaiba
Telephone: 04 3220113
Pakistani curriculum
H. H. Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School-Dubai
Curriculum: Pakistani
Grades taught: KG1-G12 K
HDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,400 to Dh8,250
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2988303
Website: www.sramps.sch.ae
Pakistan Educational Academy
Curriculum: Pakistani
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh6,369 to Dh8,928
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 04 3370126
Philippine curriculum
United International Private School
Curriculum: Philippine
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh5,457 to Dh11,990
Location: Al Muhaisnah 1
Telephone: 04 2543888
Website: www.uips.ae
The Philippine School
Curriculum: Philippine
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh6,295 to Dh15,920
Location: Al Muhaisnah 2
Telephone: 04 2844465
Website: www.tpsdxb.com
Russian
Russian International School
Curriculum: Russian
Grades taught: KG1-G11
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,361 to Dh24,602
Location: Al Muhaisnah 4
Telephone: 04 2641515
Website: www.dubairuschool.com
SABIS
The International School of Choueifat
Curriculum: SABIS (UK/US)
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh21,393 to Dh40,944
Location: Al Sufouh 1
Telephone: 04 3999444
Website: www.iscdxb-sabis.net
The International School of Choueifat - Branch
Curriculum: SABIS (UK/US)
Grades taught: KG1-G12
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh25,694 to Dh48,927
Location: Dubai Investment Park
Telephone: 04 8847884
Website: https://iscdip.sabis.net/
UK curriculum
Kings School Dubai
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh46,096 to Dh70,152
Location: Umm Suqeim 3
Telephone: 04 3483939
Website: http://kings-edu.com/dubai/
Victory Heights Primary School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh39,216 to Dh53,476
Location: Dubai Sports City
Telephone: 04 4231100
Website: vhprimary.com
Dubai British School Jumeirah Park
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - YEAR 13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh44,947 to Dh 109,232
Location: Jumeirah Park
Telephone: 04 5520247
Website: www.dubaibritishschooljp.ae
Dubai British School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh51,809 to Dh77,715
Location: Emirates Hills
Telephone: 04 3619361
Website: www.dubaibritishschool.ae
Kings School Al Barsha
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh56,667 to Dh112,446
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 3566900
Website: www.kingsdubai.com/Kings-School-Al-Barsha
Dubai English Speaking College
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: Y7-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh81,082 to Dh87,147
Location: Academic City
Telephone: 04 3604866
Website: www.dessc.sch.ae
Dubai College
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: Y7-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding F
ees: Dh93,220 to Dh105,555
Location: Al Sufouh 1
Telephone: 04 3999111
Website: www.dubaicollege.org
GEMS Jumeirah Primary School – Dubai branch
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh43,185 to Dh54,435
Location: Jumeirah 3
Telephone: 04 3943500
Website: www.jpsdubai.sch.ae
Jumeirah College
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: Y7-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh77,133 to Dh96,415
Location: Al Safa 1
Telephone: 04 3955524
Website: www.gemsjc.com
Jumeirah English Speaking School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh48,331 to Dh59,728
Location: Al Safa 1
Telephone: 04 3945515
Website: www.jess.sch.ae
Horizons English School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh30,780 to Dh43,108
Location: Al Wasl
Telephone: 04 3422891
Website: www.horizonschooldubai.com
Dubai English Speaking School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh41,427 to Dh51,269
Location: Zabeel 1
Telephone: 04 3371457
Website: www.dessc.sch.ae
Arcadia British School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y11
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh66,133 to Dh94,000
Location: Jebel Ali 1
Telephone: 04 5522600
Website: www.arcadia.sch.ae
Ranches Primary School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh49,278 to Dh60,228
Location: Arabian Ranches
Telephone: 04 4429765
Website: www.rpsdubai.com
Royal Grammar School Guildford
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh76,950 to Dh116,964
Location: Mirdif
Telephone: 04 4464377
Website: www.rgsgd.com
The Winchester School - Dubai branch
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh14,607 to Dh32,586
Location: Jebel Ali
Telephone: 04 8820444
Website: www.thewinchesterschool.com
Kent College Dubai
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh58,151 to Dh105,533
Location: Nad Al Sheba 2
Telephone: 04 3180700
Website: www.kentcollege.sch.ae
Brighton College Dubai
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh68,919 to Dh115,225
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 3871111
Website: www.brightoncollegedubai.ae
Regent International Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh47,949 to Dh101,251
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 3608830
Website: www.risdubai.com
GEMS First Point School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - Year 13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh43,271 to Dh74,017
Location: Dubai Land
Telephone: 04 2789700
Website: www.gemsfirstpointschool-dubai.com
GEMS Wellington Academy- Al Khail
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh50,725 to Dh107,279
Location: Al Khail
Telephone: 04 5129100
Website: www.gemswellingtonacademy-alkhail.com
Horizon International School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh37,940 to Dh71,445
Location: Umm Al Sheif
Telephone: 04 3483314
Website: www.hisdubai.ae
Raffles International School - Umm Suqeim South Branch
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13 K
HDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh33,273 to Dh85,861
Location: Umm Suqueim 3
Telephone: 04 4271200
Website: www.rafflesis.com
Kings School Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (1-2) – Year 13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh42,271 to Dh94,400
Location: Nad Al Sheba 1
Telephone: 04 2375555
Website: http://kings-edu.com/nadalsheba/
The English College Dubai
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh50,915 to Dh66,698
Location: Umm Suqeim 1
Telephone: 04 3943465
Website: www.englishcollege.ac.ae
Safa British School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y11 K
HDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh44,385 to Dh71,861
Location: Al Safa 1
Telephone: 04 3884300
Website: www.safabritishschool.com
Jebel Ali School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13K
HDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh48,496 to Dh99,337
Location: Jebel Ali
Telephone: 04 8846485
Website: jebelalischool.org/
GEMS Royal Dubai School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-Y6
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh39,328 to Dh49,588
Location: Mirdif
Telephone: 04 2886499
Website: www.royaldubaischool.com
GEMS Founders School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh24,181 to Dh36,272
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 5195222
Website: www.gemsfoundersschool-dubai.com
Apple International School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh6,832 to Dh27,318
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2279227
Website: www.apple.sch.ae
Smart Vision School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-Y7
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh30,892 to Dh76,020
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 2880965
Website: https://www.svschool.ae
Dove Green Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y10
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh42,000 to Dh60,000
Location: Dubai Investment Park
Telephone: 04 8837474
Website: www.dovegreenschool.com
South View School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh45,442 to Dh64,992
Location: Dubai Land
Telephone: 04 5897904
Website: southviewschool.com
The Arbor School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh57,456 to Dh95,000
Location: Al Furjan
Telephone: 04 5814100
Website: www.thearborschool.ae
GEMS Metropole School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh37,511 to Dh50,015
Location: Motor City
Telephone: 04 5507200
Website: www.gemsmetropoleschool-dubai.com
International School of Creative Science
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh33,500 to Dh64,000
Location: Nad Al Sheba 3
Telephone: 04 5107000
Website: http://www.iscs.sch.ae/en/nad-al-sheba/
GEMS Winchester School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh19,902 to Dh37,521
Location: Dubai Land
Telephone: 04 5952555
Website: www.gemswinchesterschool-dubai.com
The Aquila School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y11
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh47,555 to Dh69,747
Location: Dubai Land
Telephone: 04 5862700
Website: www.theaquilaschool.com
Newlands School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh20,881 to Dh36,936
Location: Al Warqa'a 1
Telephone: 04 2821200
Website: www.newlandsschool.ae
The City School International Private
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh14,442 to Dh34,874
Location: Nad Al Hammar
Telephone: 04 2899722
Website: thecityschool.sch.ae/
The School of Research Science
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh36,310 to Dh77,958
Location: Al Warqa'a 4
Telephone: 04 6011011
Website: www.srsdubai.ae
Star International School (Branch)
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y12
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh33,394 to Dh71,820
Location: Mirdif
Telephone: 04 2884644
Website: www.starmirdifschool.com/
Dubai Gem Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh13,209 to Dh27,119
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 04 3376661
Website: www.dubaigem.ae
St. Mary Catholic High School - Dubai
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: Y1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh6,944 to Dh14,917
Location: Bur Dubai
Telephone: 04 3370252
Website: www.stmarysdubai.com
GEMS Founders School - Mizhar
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh24,306 to Dh36,987
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 04 210 3555
Website: registrar_gfm@gemsedu.com
Star International School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh21,521 to Dh69,769
Location: Al Twar 2
Telephone: 04 2638999
Website: www.starintlschoolaltwar.com
Al Salam Community School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh23,249 to Dh40,158
Location: Al Twar 2
Telephone: 04 2215554
Website: www.alsalamcommunity.ae
Cambridge International School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh23,249 to Dh35,931
Location: Al Twar 1
Telephone: 04 2824646
Website: www.gemscis-dubai.com
Dubai Scholars Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - YEAR 13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh15,469 to Dh31,820
Location: Al Qusais 1
Telephone: 04 7069000
Website: www.dubaischolars.com
St. Mary’s Catholic High School Dubai - Al Muhaisnah
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh12,211 to Dh23,312
Location: Al Muhaisnah 4
Telephone: 04 2614014
Website: www.stmarysmuhaisnah.com
Oxford School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS2-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh12,404 to Dh19,666
Location: Al Muhaisnah 4
Telephone: 04 2543666
Website: www.oxford.sch.ae
The Westminster School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh8,899 to Dh17,302
Location: Al Qusais 1
Telephone: 04 2988333
Website: www.gemsws-ghusais.com
Capital School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y11
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh66,600
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2988776
Website: www.capitalschooluae.com
Al Salam Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y9
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh13,948 to Dh27,881
Location: Al Nahda 2
Telephone: 04 2679594
Website: www.alsalamschool.ae
Al Diyafah High School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh9,288 to Dh20,005
Location: Al Nahda 2
Telephone: 04 2671115
Website: www.diyafah.com
MSB Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y113
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh11,545 to Dh27,045
Location: Al Nahda 2
Telephone: 04 2677100
Website: www.msbdubai.com
The Sheffield Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh23,088 to Dh43,540
Location: Al Nahda 2
Telephone: 04 2678444
Website: www.sheffield-school.com
Pristine Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh12,018 to Dh28,533
Location: Al Nahda 2
Telephone: 04 2674299
Website: www.pristineschool.com
Pace Modern British School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh19,802 to Dh26,800
Location: Al Rashidiya
Telephone: 04 285 3333
Website: www.pacembs.com
Al Ghaf Primary School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh35,000 to Dh51,000
Location: Jebel Ali
Telephone: 04 8522295
Website: www.ghafschool.com
GEMS Al Barsha National School (Dubai branch)
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh44,385 to Dh65,520
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 5069222
Website: www.gemsnationalschool-barsha.com
Oaktree Primary School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh15,852 to Dh26,420
Location: Al Quoz 4
Telephone: 04 3333911
Website: www.oaktreeprimary.com
Cedar School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh15,852 to Dh26,420
Location: Al Warqa 1
Telephone: 04 3803902
Website: www.cedarschool.ae
Grammar School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS2-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh5,002 to Dh6,878
Location: Al Garhoud
Telephone: 04 2824822
Website: www.grammarschool.ae
Arab Unity School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS2-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh6,314 to Dh10,560
Location: Al Mizhar 1
Telephone: 04 2886226
Website: www.arabunityschool.ae
English Language Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS2-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,424 to Dh11,615
Location: Umm Hurair
Telephone: 04 3377503
Website: www.elspvtdubai.com
Deira Private School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh22,342 to Dh40,202
Location: Al Twar 1
Telephone: 04 2641595
Website: https://deiraprivateschool.ae
The Apple International Community School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh18,981 to Dh22,572
Location: Al Karama
Telephone: 04 3797732
Website: www.applecommunityschool.ae
Al Sadiq Islamic English School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS2-Y11
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh4,579 to Dh9,281
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2634083
Website: www.alsadiqschool.com
Queen International School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh15,197 to Dh28,500
Location: Deira
Telephone: 04 2652600
Website: www.queen-schools.com
Dubai Carmel School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Acceptable
Fees: Dh8,912 to Dh15,124
Location: Al Qusais
Telephone: 04 2675424
Website: www.dubaicarmelschool.com
Citizens School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: ECC (0-1)-Y8
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh42,150 to Dh75,000
Location: Dubai Land
Telephone: 04 602 4000
Website: www.citizens.me
Arcadia Global School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y6 K
HDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh61,000
Location: Al Furjan
Telephone: 056 996 3764
Website: admissions@arcadiaglobal.sch.ae
Durham School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y8 K
HDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh54,000 to Dh99,000
Location: Dubai Investment Park 1
Telephone: 04 8170600
Website: www.durhamdubai.com
Glendale International School
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y7 K
HDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh42,000 to Dh55,200
Location: Oud Metha
Telephone: 800 45969859 (GLENDALE)
Website: https://glendaleschool.org/ae/
Dubai British School Jumeira
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: Y13
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh43,500 to Dh69,872
Location: Jumeirah Park
Telephone: 04 612 1444
Website: dubaibritishschooljumeira.ae
GEMS Metropole School, Al Waha
Curriculum: UK
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Not inspected yet
Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Location: Al Waha
Telephone: 04 5266555
Website: gemsmetropoleschool-alwaha.com
UK/IB
Safa Community School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh53,187 to Dh87,386
Location: Al Barsha South 1
Telephone: 04 3851810
Website: www.safacommunityschool.com
Nord Anglia International School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13 K
HDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh68,026 to Dh102,871
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 2199 999
Website: www.nasdubai.ae
Deira International School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh43,592 to Dh87,825
Location: Dubai Festival City
Telephone: 04 2325552
Website: www.disdubai.ae
GEMS Wellington International School - Dubai Branch
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh 46,436
Location: Al Sufouh 1
Telephone: 04 3484999
Website: www.wellingtoninternationalschool.com
Repton School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh55,865 to Dh100,394
Location: Nad Al Sheba 3
Telephone: 800 REPTON (737866)
Website: www.reptondubai.org
Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br)
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-YEAR 11, GRADE 12 - GRADE 13
KHDA rating: Outstanding
Fees: Dh48,330 to Dh100,578
Location: Arabian Ranches
Telephone: 04 3619019
Website: www.jess.sch.ae
Sunmarke School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh60,228 to Dh104,030
Location: Jumeirah Village Triangle
Telephone: 04 423 8900
Website: www.sunmarkedubai.com
Emirates International School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh37,749 to Dh79,992
Location: Umm Suqeim 1
Telephone: 04 3629009
Website: www.eischools.ae
Dubai Heights Academy
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y10
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh47,570 to Dh88,658
Location: Al Barsha 2
Telephone: 04 3563333
Website: www.dubaiheightsacademy.com
Repton Al Barsha
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y11
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh52,311 to Dh87,713
Location: Al Barsha South
Telephone: 04 8188600
Website: www.reptonalbarsha.org
GEMS Wellington Academy -FZE
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: ECC (1-2)-Y13
KHDA rating: Very Good
Fees: Dh39,414 to Dh89,001
Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis
Telephone: 04 5159000
Website: www.gemswellingtonacademy-dso.com
Hartland International School
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: FS1-Y13
KHDA rating: Very good
Fees: Dh43,328 to Dh82,429
Location: Meydan City
Telephone: 04 4079444
Website: hartlandinternational.com
Ambassador International Academy
Curriculum: UK/IB
Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - G10
KHDA rating: Good
Fees: Dh46,170 to Dh91,155
Location: Al Quoz 2
Telephone: 04 5806999
Website: www.aiadubai.com