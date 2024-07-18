Dubai: Looking for the perfect school for your children? In Dubai, the options, it seems, are endless.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) statistics from October 2023 show that since 2007, when KHDA was established, the number of schools in Dubai has increased from 136 to 220, with student enrolment doubling – from 156,504 to 365,572.

The quality in schools, too, is closely monitored and consistently improved, mainly through the annual school inspections, called the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) report.

Each school is rated on a five-point scale – Outstanding, very good, good, acceptable and weak, with in-depth reports available for all schools on the KHDA website – khda.gov.ae

What are the curriculum options?

The range of curricula offered at Dubai schools is also staggering, with 16 different curricula. Additionally, some schools may also offer a combination of curricula, like UK/IB or American/Ministry of Education, making the total number of options available to parents go up to 22.

Here are the main curricula available to students in Dubai schools:

American curriculum Australian curriculum Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Chinese curriculum French curriculum German curriculum Indian curriculum International Baccalaureate (IB) Iranian Japanese Ministry of Education Pakistani curriculum Philippine curriculum Russian SABIS UK curriculum

Combination curricula available at some Dubai schools:

American/Ministry of Education

American/IB

Indian/IB

Indian/UK

Iranian/IB

UK/IB

If you want to know what each curriculum means, how the teaching and education style differs and what the pros and cons are that you should consider, read our detailed guide on the curricula in Dubai schools here.

Dubai school listing

Here are all the schools that are currently operating in Dubai, for each of these curriculum options:

American curriculum

Al Ittihad Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh18,207 to Dh41,460

Location: Al Mamzar

Telephone: 04 2966314

Website: www.ipsmamzar.com

Al Ittihad Private School (BR)

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh21,709 to Dh42,278

Location: Al Safa 1

Telephone: 04 3945111

Website: www.ipsjumeira.com

Mirdif American School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G8

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh 25,348 to Dh37,528

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 04 2883303

Website: www.mirdifprivateschool.ae

Dubai International Private School – BR

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,607 to Dh24,504

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 3385530

Website: www.dips-alquoz.ae

Dubai National School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh 23,617 to Dh38,754

Location: Al Barsha 1

Telephone: 04 3474555

Website: www.dnsalbarsha.com

Dubai National School Al Twar

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: ECC (0-1)-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh19,416 to Dh37,944

Location: Al Twar 1

Telephone: 04 2988555

Website: www.dns.sch.ae

New Academy School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh9,026 to Dh24,060

Location: Al Raffa

Telephone: 04 398 8873

Website: newacademyschool.com

American International School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh13,097 to Dh21,233

Location: Al Qusais 1

Telephone: 04 2540509

Website: www.aisch.ae

American School Dubai

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh59,180 to Dh87,268

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 3950005

Website: www.asdubai.org

Al Nibras International Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh24,735 to Dh49,166

Location: Dubai Investment Park 1

Telephone: 04 8853330

Website: www.nisdubai.ae

American Academy for Girls

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh44,571 to Dh69,480

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 04 2887250

Website: www.americanacademy.ae/

Sharjah American International Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh17,563 to Dh43,906

Location: Al Warqa'a 1

Telephone: 04 2801111

Website: www.saisdubai.com

Greenwood International School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh19,662 to Dh30,151

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 04 2888000

Website: https://greenwood.sch.ae/

Next Generation School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh28,714 to Dh44,968

Location: Al Barsha 1

Telephone: 04 8517700

Website: www.ngsdubai.ae

Clarion School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G7

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh42,080 to Dh94,680

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 4073000

Website: www.clarionschooldubai.com

American School of Creative Science

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G7

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh35,000 to Dh65,000

Location: Nad Al Sheba

Telephone: 04 5107000

Website: https://ascs.sch.ae/nad-al-sheba/

Al Mawakeb School Al Khawaneej

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: GoodF

ees: Dh35,350 to Dh68,004

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 04 2514433

Website: www.almawakeb.sch.ae

Al Mawakeb School – Al Barsha

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,365 to Dh24,908

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 3478288

Website: www.almawakeb.sch.ae

Al Mawakeb School – Al Garhoud

Curriculum: AmericanG

rades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,365 to Dh24,908

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2851415

Website: www.almawakeb.sch.ae

Dunecrest American School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh48,612 to Dh94,053

Location: Al Barari

Telephone: 04 3644802

Website: www.esoleducation.com

Al Maaref Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh12,610 to Dh36,281

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 042988881

Website: www.almaarefps.com

Dubai International Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh14,705 to Dh23,086

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2823524

Website: https://www.dipschool.ae/

North American International School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh29,960 to Dh47,935

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 04 2884844

Website: www.naischool.ae

Modern Skills School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh17,089 to Dh28,893

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 04 2887765

Website: www.dubai-sms.com

International Academic School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh14,648 to Dh24,467

Location: Al Warqa'a 1

Telephone: 042800993

Website: www.iasdubai.com

Vernus International Primary School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G5

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh34,884 to Dh41,445

Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis

Telephone: 04 3208000

Website: www.visdubai.com

Ignite School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G9

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh28,000 to Dh41,000

Location: Al Warqa'a 3

Telephone: 04 2110777

Website: www.igniteschool.ae

Renaissance School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-G7

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh36,050 to Dh56,650

Location: Dubai Sports City

Telephone: 04 5897717

Website: www.renaissanceschool.ae

Bright Learners Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre primary-G7

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh24,041 to Dh31,968

Location: Al Rashidiya

Telephone: 04 3353203

Website: www.brightlearners.ae

The School of Research Science US High School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: G9-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh58,787 to Dh68,431

Location: Al Warqa'a 4

Telephone: 04 601101

Website: https://srsdubai.ae/

Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G6

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh29,900 to Dh39,355

Location: Mirdif

Telephone: 050 249 0423

Website: www.dubaischools-mirdif.ae

Dubai Schools Al Barsha

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G6

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh29,900 to Dh41,300

Location: Al Barsha South 2

Telephone: 050 5516867

Website: www.dubaischools-albarsha.ae

Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G6

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh29,900 to Dh4,800

Location: Nad Al Sheba 4

Telephone: 04 329 4610

Website: www.dubaischools-nas.ae

Dubai Arabian American Private School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Weak

Fees: Dh14,260 to Dh31,790

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 042882222

Website: www.daaschool.com

The Fifth Dimension Elementary School

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G5

KHDA rating: Weak

Fees: Dh34,000 to Dh37,500

Location: Nad Al Sheba 4

Telephone: 045918182

Website: https://www.fifthdimension.ae

Icademy Middle East

Curriculum: American

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh19,373 to Dh27,129

Location: Dubai Knowledge Village

Telephone: 04 440 1212

Website: icademymiddleeast.com/

American/IB curriculum

GEMS Dubai American Academy – Dubai Branch

Curriculum: American/IB

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh64,665 to Dh91,158

Location: Barsha South 1

Telephone: 04 7049777

Website: www.gemsaa-dubai.com

Universal American School – Branch

Curriculum: American/IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

Fees: Dh39,450 to Dh79,955

KHDA rating: Very Good

Location: Ras Al Khor

Telephone: 04 5240444

Website: uasdirector@uasdubai.ae

GEMS Al Khaleej International School

Curriculum: American/IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh33,153 to Dh50,932

Location: Al Warqa 4

Telephone: 04 2173900

Website: www.gemsakns.net

Philadelphia Private School

Curriculum: American/IB

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh20,061 to Dh34,353

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2646202

Website: www.ppsdubai.org

Collegiate International School

Curriculum: American/IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh38,572 to 69,008

Location: Umm Suqueim 3

Telephone: 04 4271400

Website: https://www.collegiate.sch.ae/

American/Ministry of Education

Dubai Modern Education School

Curriculum: American, Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-G12 K

HDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh11,681 to Dh18,196

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 042885115

Website: www.dmes.ae

Australian curriculum

Australian International School

Curriculum: Australian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-Grade 7

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh52,000 to Dh85,000

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 050 5550818

Website: www.aisdubai.ae

Chinese curriculum

Chinese School Dubai

Curriculum: Chinese

Grades taught: G1-G8

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh27,038 to Dh31,904

Location: Mirdif

Telephone: 04 2202275

Website: www.csd.ae

French curriculum

Lycee Francais International

Curriculum: French

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh28,811 to Dh60,931

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 04 3368552

Website: lfidubai.aflec-fr.org/

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou Primary Oud Metha

Curriculum: French

Grades taught: Pre-primary-KG2

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh30,558

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 04 3374161

Website: www.lgp.ae

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School (Dubai Branch)

Curriculum: French

Grades taught: G1-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh36,072 to Dh49,536

Location: Al Rowaiyah 1

Telephone: 04 3260026

Bilingual French International School

Curriculum: French

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh48,459 to Dh94,095

Location: Meydan City

Telephone: 04 3708668

Website: icedubai.org

Lycee Francais Jean Mermoz

Curriculum: French

Grades taught: Pre primary-G7

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh38,875 to Dh63,150

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 3344111

Website: lfjm.education

Lycee Libanais Francophone Prive Meydan

Curriculum: French

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh38,988 to Dh67,716

Location: Meydan City

Telephone: 04 5607800

Website: www.llfpm.com

German curriculum

German International School Dubai

Curriculum: German

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh38,760 to Dh73,227

Location: Academic City

Telephone: 04 4562718

Website: www.germanschool.ae

Indian curriculum

GEMS Our Own English High School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh7,648 to Dh16,861

Location: Al Warqa'a 1

Telephone: 04 2361335

Website: www.gemsoo-dubai.com

The Indian High School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: G5-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh5,525 to Dh10,465

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 04 3358851

Website: https://ihsom.ihsdubai.org/

GEMS Our Own Indian School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12K

HDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh7,043 to Dh14,359

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 3391188

Website: www.gemsoo-alquoz.com

The Millenium School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh17,858 to Dh26,259

Location: AL Qusais 1

Telephone: 04 2988567

Website: www.gemsmillenniumschool.com

Delhi Private School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh10,883 to Dh15,234

Location: Jebel Ali 1

Telephone: 04 8821848

Website: www.dpsdubai.com

JSS International School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh16,362 to Dh42,695

Location: Jumeirah Village Circle (South)

Telephone: 04 2406353

Website: www.jssisdubai.com

Ambassador School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh22,323 to Dh44,700

Location: Al Mankhool

Telephone: 04 3983535

Website: www.ambassadorschool.com

JSS PRIVATE SCHOOL

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh11,866 to Dh25,769

Location: Al Wasl

Telephone: 04 3446419

Website: www.jsspsdubai.com

GEMS New Millennium School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Year 10 - Year 13, Pre-primary - Grade 12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh22,612 to Dh32,787

Location: Al Khail

Telephone: 04 452900

Website: www.gemsnms-alkhail.com

Credence High School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G11

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh16,534 to Dh28,076

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 3212144

Website: www.credencehighschool.com

Gulf Indian High School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh4,874 to Dh9,217

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2824455

Website: www.gihsdubai.com

The Indian High School - Branch

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G4

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh5,276 to Dh21,000

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2823555

Website: https://ihsag.ihsdubai.org

GEMS Legacy School - Dubai Branch

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G8

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh8,336 to Dh18,468

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2824090

Website: www.gemslegacyschool-dubai.com

New Indian Model School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh4,363 to Dh7,591

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2824313

Website: www.nimsdxb.com

Our Own High School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh7,648 to Dh15,925

Location: Al Warqa'a 1

Telephone: 04 2800077

Website: www.gemsoo-alwarqa.com

Primus Private School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh11,983 to Dh24,022

Location: Al Warqa'a 1

Telephone: 04 2800691

Website: www.primusschool.sch.ae

The Indian International School (DSO Branch)

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G10

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh9,679 to Dh21,000

Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis

Telephone: 04 3423909

Website: https://iisdso.ihsdubai.org/

The Indian Academy

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh11,732 to Dh23,249

Location: Al Muhaisnah 4

Telephone: 04 2646746

Website: https://indianacademydubai.com/

Springdales School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Year 10-Year11, Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh19,378 to Dh46,350

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 3381311

Website: www.springdalesdubai.com

Pearl Wisdom School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G8

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,712 to Dh19,570

Location: Hor Al Anz

Telephone: 04 8843884

Website: http://www.pearlwisdomschool.com

Amity School Dubai

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh16,313 to Dh32,627

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2041000

Website: www.amityschooldubai.com

Global Indian International School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh22,378 to Dh41,029

Location: Barsha South

Telephone: 800 4447392

Website: www.globalindianschool.org

Elite English School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,734 to Dh10,451

Location: Deira

Telephone: 04 2688244

Website: www.eliteenglishschool.com

Crescent English School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh2,793 to Dh10,136

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2988866

Website: www.crescentschooldubai.com

The Central School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,081 to Dh7,183

Location: Al Nahda 2

Telephone: 04 2674433

Website: www.centraldxb.com

Buds Public School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh8,356 to Dh14,920

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 04 2888143

Website: www.bpsdubai.ae

Little Flower English School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G6

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh3,749 to Dh4,040

Location: Hor Al Anz

Telephone: 04 266 7620

Website: https://www.littleflowerdubai.com/

Gulf Model School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh3,875 to Dh7,046

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 04 2544222

Website: https://gmsdubai.ae/

Woodlem Park School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh12,312 to Dh23,598

Location: Al Qusais 1

Telephone: 04 2040900

Website: www.bisedu.ae

Dewvale School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh12,000 to Dh19,787

Location: Al Quoz 3

Telephone: 04 2040900

Website: https://dewvaleschool.ae/

Bright Riders School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G8K

HDA rating: Not yet inspected

Fees: Dh19,000 to Dh30,000

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Telephone: 048237444

Website: www.brightridersdubai.com

Dhruv Global School

Curriculum: Indian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G6

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh18,000 to Dh24,000

Location: Al Barsha South

Telephone: 04 570 3311

Website: https://dhruv.ae

Indian/IB

GEMS Modern Academy

Curriculum: Indian/International Baccalaureate

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh30,272 to Dh72,180

Location: Nad Al Sheba 1

Telephone: 04 3263339

Website: www.gemsmodernacademy-dubai.com

Indian/UK

Sabari Indian School

Curriculum: Indian/UK

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G11

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,730 to Dh19,141

Location: Deira

Telephone: 04 2505806

Website: www.sisdubai.com

International Baccalaureate (IB)

Dubai International Academy

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: KG1-G13K

HDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh43,946 to Dh77,866

Location: Emirates Hills

Telephone: 04 3684111

Website: www.diadubai.com

Emirates International Private School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh28,324 to Dh84,002

Location: Meadows

Telephone: 04 3629009

Website: www.eischools.ae

Greenfield International School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - GRADE 12

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh34,286 to Dh87,144

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Telephone: 04 8856600

Website: www.gischool.ae

Raffles World Academy

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh32,774 to Dh91,766

Location: Umm Suqueim 3

Telephone: 04 4271200

Website: www.rwadubai.com

GEMS World Academy

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh69,480 to Dh120,608

Location: Al Barsha 1

Telephone: 04 3736373

Website: www.gemsworldacademy-dubai.com

Jumeira Baccalaureate School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh62,727 to Dh94,089

Location: Jumeirah 1

Telephone: 04 3446931

Website: www.jbschool.ae

Uptown International School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh38,044 to Dh94,246

Location: Mirdif

Telephone: 04 2515001

Website: www.uptownschool.ae

Swiss International Scientific School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12K

HDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh67,287 to Dh134,574

Location: Dubai Healthcare City

Telephone: 04 3750600

Website: www.sisd.ae

North London Collegiate School Dubai

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh89,629 to Dh140,382

Location: Meydan City

Telephone: 04 3190888

Website: www.nlcsdubai.ae

Dubai International Academy Al Barsha

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh51,892 to Dh94,098

Location: Al Barsha 1

Telephone: 04 8713500

Website: www.innoventureseducation.com

GEMS International School - Al Khail

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh51,212 to Dh77,663

Location: Al Khail

Telephone: 04 3396200

Website: www.gemsinternationalschool-alkhail.com

Dwight School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh63,622 to Dh108,212

Location: Dubai Sports City

Telephone: 800394448

Website: www.dwightschooldubai.ae

Fairgreen International School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G10

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh52,800 to Dh90,200

Location: Dubai Land

Telephone: 04 8754999

Website: www.esoleducation.com

Dar Al Marefa School

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh64,453 to Dh98,799

Location: Al Khawaneej 1

Telephone: 04 2885782

Website: www.daralmarefa.ae

Emirates National Schools - Dubai Branch

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: Pre-primary - G7

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh25,000 to Dh45,000

Location: Al Khawaneej 1

Telephone: 800 2008

Website: www.ens.sch.ae

Bloom World Academy

Curriculum: IB

Grades taught: ECC (1-2) - GRADE 10

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh48,000 to Dh85,000

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 800 2922

Website: www.bloomworldacademy.ae

Iranian

Al Adab Iranian Private School for Girls

Curriculum: Iranian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh9,469 to Dh20,287

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2633405

Website: www.adabschool.org

Iranian Towheed Girls School

Curriculum: Iranian

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh8,948 to Dh14,877

Location: Al Karama

Telephone: 04 3961234

Website: www.gi_st.com

Iranian Khadije Kobra School

Curriculum: Iranian

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh3,595 to Dh7,926

Location: Al Karama

Telephone: 04 3961236

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

Curriculum: Iranian

Grades taught: G1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh2,612 to Dh3,945

Location: Al Qusais 1

Telephone: 04 2988116

Website: www.irs-uae.com/salman/home.asp

Iranian/IB

Al Adab Iranian Private School for Boys

Curriculum: Iranian/IB

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh9,469 to Dh20,287

Location: Al Qusais 1

Telephone: 042633405

Website: www.adabschool.org

Iranian Towheed Boys School

Curriculum: Iranian/IB

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh33,153 to Dh62,000

Location: Al Quoz 1

Telephone: 04 2173900

Website: www.gemsakns.net

Japanese

Japanese School

Curriculum: Japanese

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G9

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh32,400 to Dh38,400

Location: Al Wasl

Telephone: 04 3449119

Website: www.japanese.sch.ae

Ministry of Education

Al Shurooq Private School

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh7,648 to Dh12,718

Location: Jumeirah 1

Telephone: 04 3442026

Website: www.shoruq.sch.ae

Al Rashid Al Saleh Private School

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh8,783 to Dh18,847

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 04 3376126

Website: www.alrashed-alsaleh.com

Al Basateen Private Nursery

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-KG2

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh8,009

Location: Al Khawaneej 1

Telephone: 04 2892261

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Islamic Institute

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: G5-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Rowaiyah 1

Telephone: 04 3688532

Website: www.rid.ae

Himayah Kindergarten for Education- Karama

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-KG2

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Karama

Telephone: 04 5070444

Website: www.dubaipolice.gov.ae

Al Basateen Private Nursery Hatta branch

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-KG2

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh5,540

Location: Hatta

Telephone: 04 8523151

Website: http://albasateenkindergarten.ae

National Charity School for Girls

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: G1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,614 to Dh8,457

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2821942

Website: www.charityschools.com

Al Eman Educational Est ( Al Eman private School )

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh6,156 to Dh9,171

Location: Al Rashidiya

Telephone: 04 2858589

Al Arqm Private School

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: Pre-primary-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh8,404 to Dh17,925

Location: Al Barsha 1

Telephone: 04 3400888

Website: www.alarqam.ae

Islamic School for Training & Education

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh8,983 to Dh13,210

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 04 2646001

Website: www.lootah.com/eng/school/schlfrmset.htm

Himayah School for Education Girls - Al Karama

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Karama

Telephone: 04 3482255

Website: www.dubaipolice.gov.ae

Himayah School for Education Boys - Deira (Abu Hail)

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: G1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Abu Hail

Telephone: 04 3482255

Website: dubaipolice.gov.ae

National Charity School Primary

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: G1-G4

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,614 to Dh5,254

Location: Abu Hail

Telephone: 04 3897600

Website: www.charityschools.com

National Charity School for Boys

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: G5-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh5,254 to Dh8,457

Location: Al Garhoud

Website: www.charityschools.com

New World Private School

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Grades taught: G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh19,530

Location: Al Twar 1

Telephone: 04 2610033

Website: www.nwps.ae

Ministry of Education/BTEC

DEWA Academy

Curriculum: Ministry of Education/BTEC

Grades taught: G9-G12

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Hudaiba

Telephone: 04 3220113

Pakistani curriculum

H. H. Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School-Dubai

Curriculum: Pakistani

Grades taught: KG1-G12 K

HDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,400 to Dh8,250

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2988303

Website: www.sramps.sch.ae

Pakistan Educational Academy

Curriculum: Pakistani

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh6,369 to Dh8,928

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 04 3370126

Philippine curriculum

United International Private School

Curriculum: Philippine

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh5,457 to Dh11,990

Location: Al Muhaisnah 1

Telephone: 04 2543888

Website: www.uips.ae

The Philippine School

Curriculum: Philippine

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh6,295 to Dh15,920

Location: Al Muhaisnah 2

Telephone: 04 2844465

Website: www.tpsdxb.com

Russian

Russian International School

Curriculum: Russian

Grades taught: KG1-G11

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,361 to Dh24,602

Location: Al Muhaisnah 4

Telephone: 04 2641515

Website: www.dubairuschool.com

SABIS

The International School of Choueifat

Curriculum: SABIS (UK/US)

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh21,393 to Dh40,944

Location: Al Sufouh 1

Telephone: 04 3999444

Website: www.iscdxb-sabis.net

The International School of Choueifat - Branch

Curriculum: SABIS (UK/US)

Grades taught: KG1-G12

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh25,694 to Dh48,927

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Telephone: 04 8847884

Website: https://iscdip.sabis.net/

UK curriculum

Kings School Dubai

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh46,096 to Dh70,152

Location: Umm Suqeim 3

Telephone: 04 3483939

Website: http://kings-edu.com/dubai/

Victory Heights Primary School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh39,216 to Dh53,476

Location: Dubai Sports City

Telephone: 04 4231100

Website: vhprimary.com

Dubai British School Jumeirah Park

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - YEAR 13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh44,947 to Dh 109,232

Location: Jumeirah Park

Telephone: 04 5520247

Website: www.dubaibritishschooljp.ae

Dubai British School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh51,809 to Dh77,715

Location: Emirates Hills

Telephone: 04 3619361

Website: www.dubaibritishschool.ae

Kings School Al Barsha

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh56,667 to Dh112,446

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 3566900

Website: www.kingsdubai.com/Kings-School-Al-Barsha

Dubai English Speaking College

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: Y7-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh81,082 to Dh87,147

Location: Academic City

Telephone: 04 3604866

Website: www.dessc.sch.ae

Dubai College

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: Y7-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding F

ees: Dh93,220 to Dh105,555

Location: Al Sufouh 1

Telephone: 04 3999111

Website: www.dubaicollege.org

GEMS Jumeirah Primary School – Dubai branch

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh43,185 to Dh54,435

Location: Jumeirah 3

Telephone: 04 3943500

Website: www.jpsdubai.sch.ae

Jumeirah College

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: Y7-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh77,133 to Dh96,415

Location: Al Safa 1

Telephone: 04 3955524

Website: www.gemsjc.com

Jumeirah English Speaking School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh48,331 to Dh59,728

Location: Al Safa 1

Telephone: 04 3945515

Website: www.jess.sch.ae

Horizons English School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh30,780 to Dh43,108

Location: Al Wasl

Telephone: 04 3422891

Website: www.horizonschooldubai.com

Dubai English Speaking School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh41,427 to Dh51,269

Location: Zabeel 1

Telephone: 04 3371457

Website: www.dessc.sch.ae

Arcadia British School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y11

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh66,133 to Dh94,000

Location: Jebel Ali 1

Telephone: 04 5522600

Website: www.arcadia.sch.ae

Ranches Primary School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh49,278 to Dh60,228

Location: Arabian Ranches

Telephone: 04 4429765

Website: www.rpsdubai.com

Royal Grammar School Guildford

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh76,950 to Dh116,964

Location: Mirdif

Telephone: 04 4464377

Website: www.rgsgd.com

The Winchester School - Dubai branch

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh14,607 to Dh32,586

Location: Jebel Ali

Telephone: 04 8820444

Website: www.thewinchesterschool.com

Kent College Dubai

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh58,151 to Dh105,533

Location: Nad Al Sheba 2

Telephone: 04 3180700

Website: www.kentcollege.sch.ae

Brighton College Dubai

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh68,919 to Dh115,225

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 3871111

Website: www.brightoncollegedubai.ae

Regent International Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh47,949 to Dh101,251

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 3608830

Website: www.risdubai.com

GEMS First Point School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - Year 13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh43,271 to Dh74,017

Location: Dubai Land

Telephone: 04 2789700

Website: www.gemsfirstpointschool-dubai.com

GEMS Wellington Academy- Al Khail

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh50,725 to Dh107,279

Location: Al Khail

Telephone: 04 5129100

Website: www.gemswellingtonacademy-alkhail.com

Horizon International School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh37,940 to Dh71,445

Location: Umm Al Sheif

Telephone: 04 3483314

Website: www.hisdubai.ae

Raffles International School - Umm Suqeim South Branch

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13 K

HDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh33,273 to Dh85,861

Location: Umm Suqueim 3

Telephone: 04 4271200

Website: www.rafflesis.com

Kings School Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (1-2) – Year 13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh42,271 to Dh94,400

Location: Nad Al Sheba 1

Telephone: 04 2375555

Website: http://kings-edu.com/nadalsheba/

The English College Dubai

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh50,915 to Dh66,698

Location: Umm Suqeim 1

Telephone: 04 3943465

Website: www.englishcollege.ac.ae

Safa British School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y11 K

HDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh44,385 to Dh71,861

Location: Al Safa 1

Telephone: 04 3884300

Website: www.safabritishschool.com

Jebel Ali School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13K

HDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh48,496 to Dh99,337

Location: Jebel Ali

Telephone: 04 8846485

Website: jebelalischool.org/

GEMS Royal Dubai School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-Y6

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh39,328 to Dh49,588

Location: Mirdif

Telephone: 04 2886499

Website: www.royaldubaischool.com

GEMS Founders School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh24,181 to Dh36,272

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 5195222

Website: www.gemsfoundersschool-dubai.com

Apple International School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh6,832 to Dh27,318

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2279227

Website: www.apple.sch.ae

Smart Vision School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (2-3)-Y7

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh30,892 to Dh76,020

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 2880965

Website: https://www.svschool.ae

Dove Green Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y10

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh42,000 to Dh60,000

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Telephone: 04 8837474

Website: www.dovegreenschool.com

South View School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh45,442 to Dh64,992

Location: Dubai Land

Telephone: 04 5897904

Website: southviewschool.com

The Arbor School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh57,456 to Dh95,000

Location: Al Furjan

Telephone: 04 5814100

Website: www.thearborschool.ae

GEMS Metropole School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh37,511 to Dh50,015

Location: Motor City

Telephone: 04 5507200

Website: www.gemsmetropoleschool-dubai.com

International School of Creative Science

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh33,500 to Dh64,000

Location: Nad Al Sheba 3

Telephone: 04 5107000

Website: http://www.iscs.sch.ae/en/nad-al-sheba/

GEMS Winchester School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh19,902 to Dh37,521

Location: Dubai Land

Telephone: 04 5952555

Website: www.gemswinchesterschool-dubai.com

The Aquila School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y11

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh47,555 to Dh69,747

Location: Dubai Land

Telephone: 04 5862700

Website: www.theaquilaschool.com

Newlands School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh20,881 to Dh36,936

Location: Al Warqa'a 1

Telephone: 04 2821200

Website: www.newlandsschool.ae

The City School International Private

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh14,442 to Dh34,874

Location: Nad Al Hammar

Telephone: 04 2899722

Website: thecityschool.sch.ae/

The School of Research Science

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh36,310 to Dh77,958

Location: Al Warqa'a 4

Telephone: 04 6011011

Website: www.srsdubai.ae

Star International School (Branch)

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y12

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh33,394 to Dh71,820

Location: Mirdif

Telephone: 04 2884644

Website: www.starmirdifschool.com/

Dubai Gem Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh13,209 to Dh27,119

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 04 3376661

Website: www.dubaigem.ae

St. Mary Catholic High School - Dubai

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: Y1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh6,944 to Dh14,917

Location: Bur Dubai

Telephone: 04 3370252

Website: www.stmarysdubai.com

GEMS Founders School - Mizhar

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh24,306 to Dh36,987

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 04 210 3555

Website: registrar_gfm@gemsedu.com

Star International School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh21,521 to Dh69,769

Location: Al Twar 2

Telephone: 04 2638999

Website: www.starintlschoolaltwar.com

Al Salam Community School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh23,249 to Dh40,158

Location: Al Twar 2

Telephone: 04 2215554

Website: www.alsalamcommunity.ae

Cambridge International School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh23,249 to Dh35,931

Location: Al Twar 1

Telephone: 04 2824646

Website: www.gemscis-dubai.com

Dubai Scholars Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (2-3) - YEAR 13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh15,469 to Dh31,820

Location: Al Qusais 1

Telephone: 04 7069000

Website: www.dubaischolars.com

St. Mary’s Catholic High School Dubai - Al Muhaisnah

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh12,211 to Dh23,312

Location: Al Muhaisnah 4

Telephone: 04 2614014

Website: www.stmarysmuhaisnah.com

Oxford School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS2-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh12,404 to Dh19,666

Location: Al Muhaisnah 4

Telephone: 04 2543666

Website: www.oxford.sch.ae

The Westminster School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh8,899 to Dh17,302

Location: Al Qusais 1

Telephone: 04 2988333

Website: www.gemsws-ghusais.com

Capital School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y11

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh66,600

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2988776

Website: www.capitalschooluae.com

Al Salam Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y9

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh13,948 to Dh27,881

Location: Al Nahda 2

Telephone: 04 2679594

Website: www.alsalamschool.ae

Al Diyafah High School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh9,288 to Dh20,005

Location: Al Nahda 2

Telephone: 04 2671115

Website: www.diyafah.com

MSB Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y113

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh11,545 to Dh27,045

Location: Al Nahda 2

Telephone: 04 2677100

Website: www.msbdubai.com

The Sheffield Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh23,088 to Dh43,540

Location: Al Nahda 2

Telephone: 04 2678444

Website: www.sheffield-school.com

Pristine Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Good

Fees: Dh12,018 to Dh28,533

Location: Al Nahda 2

Telephone: 04 2674299

Website: www.pristineschool.com

Pace Modern British School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh19,802 to Dh26,800

Location: Al Rashidiya

Telephone: 04 285 3333

Website: www.pacembs.com

Al Ghaf Primary School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh35,000 to Dh51,000

Location: Jebel Ali

Telephone: 04 8522295

Website: www.ghafschool.com

GEMS Al Barsha National School (Dubai branch)

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh44,385 to Dh65,520

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 5069222

Website: www.gemsnationalschool-barsha.com

Oaktree Primary School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh15,852 to Dh26,420

Location: Al Quoz 4

Telephone: 04 3333911

Website: www.oaktreeprimary.com

Cedar School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh15,852 to Dh26,420

Location: Al Warqa 1

Telephone: 04 3803902

Website: www.cedarschool.ae

Grammar School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS2-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh5,002 to Dh6,878

Location: Al Garhoud

Telephone: 04 2824822

Website: www.grammarschool.ae

Arab Unity School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS2-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh6,314 to Dh10,560

Location: Al Mizhar 1

Telephone: 04 2886226

Website: www.arabunityschool.ae

English Language Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS2-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,424 to Dh11,615

Location: Umm Hurair

Telephone: 04 3377503

Website: www.elspvtdubai.com

Deira Private School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh22,342 to Dh40,202

Location: Al Twar 1

Telephone: 04 2641595

Website: https://deiraprivateschool.ae

The Apple International Community School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh18,981 to Dh22,572

Location: Al Karama

Telephone: 04 3797732

Website: www.applecommunityschool.ae

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS2-Y11

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh4,579 to Dh9,281

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2634083

Website: www.alsadiqschool.com

Queen International School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh15,197 to Dh28,500

Location: Deira

Telephone: 04 2652600

Website: www.queen-schools.com

Dubai Carmel School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Fees: Dh8,912 to Dh15,124

Location: Al Qusais

Telephone: 04 2675424

Website: www.dubaicarmelschool.com

Citizens School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: ECC (0-1)-Y8

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh42,150 to Dh75,000

Location: Dubai Land

Telephone: 04 602 4000

Website: www.citizens.me

Arcadia Global School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y6 K

HDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh61,000

Location: Al Furjan

Telephone: 056 996 3764

Website: admissions@arcadiaglobal.sch.ae

Durham School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y8 K

HDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh54,000 to Dh99,000

Location: Dubai Investment Park 1

Telephone: 04 8170600

Website: www.durhamdubai.com

Glendale International School

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y7 K

HDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh42,000 to Dh55,200

Location: Oud Metha

Telephone: 800 45969859 (GLENDALE)

Website: https://glendaleschool.org/ae/

Dubai British School Jumeira

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: Y13

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh43,500 to Dh69,872

Location: Jumeirah Park

Telephone: 04 612 1444

Website: dubaibritishschooljumeira.ae

GEMS Metropole School, Al Waha

Curriculum: UK

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Not inspected yet

Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Location: Al Waha

Telephone: 04 5266555

Website: gemsmetropoleschool-alwaha.com

UK/IB

Safa Community School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh53,187 to Dh87,386

Location: Al Barsha South 1

Telephone: 04 3851810

Website: www.safacommunityschool.com

Nord Anglia International School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13 K

HDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh68,026 to Dh102,871

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 2199 999

Website: www.nasdubai.ae

Deira International School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh43,592 to Dh87,825

Location: Dubai Festival City

Telephone: 04 2325552

Website: www.disdubai.ae

GEMS Wellington International School - Dubai Branch

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh 46,436

Location: Al Sufouh 1

Telephone: 04 3484999

Website: www.wellingtoninternationalschool.com

Repton School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh55,865 to Dh100,394

Location: Nad Al Sheba 3

Telephone: 800 REPTON (737866)

Website: www.reptondubai.org

Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br)

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-YEAR 11, GRADE 12 - GRADE 13

KHDA rating: Outstanding

Fees: Dh48,330 to Dh100,578

Location: Arabian Ranches

Telephone: 04 3619019

Website: www.jess.sch.ae

Sunmarke School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh60,228 to Dh104,030

Location: Jumeirah Village Triangle

Telephone: 04 423 8900

Website: www.sunmarkedubai.com

Emirates International School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh37,749 to Dh79,992

Location: Umm Suqeim 1

Telephone: 04 3629009

Website: www.eischools.ae

Dubai Heights Academy

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y10

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh47,570 to Dh88,658

Location: Al Barsha 2

Telephone: 04 3563333

Website: www.dubaiheightsacademy.com

Repton Al Barsha

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y11

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh52,311 to Dh87,713

Location: Al Barsha South

Telephone: 04 8188600

Website: www.reptonalbarsha.org

GEMS Wellington Academy -FZE

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: ECC (1-2)-Y13

KHDA rating: Very Good

Fees: Dh39,414 to Dh89,001

Location: Dubai Silicon Oasis

Telephone: 04 5159000

Website: www.gemswellingtonacademy-dso.com

Hartland International School

Curriculum: UK/IB

Grades taught: FS1-Y13

KHDA rating: Very good

Fees: Dh43,328 to Dh82,429

Location: Meydan City

Telephone: 04 4079444

Website: hartlandinternational.com