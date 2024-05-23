How does the registration take place?

According to ADEK, the registration takes place directly at the nursery and each of them have their own admission policies that are in line with the laws and regulations stipulated by the department.

Understanding the requirements

Eligibility: Children must be under four years old at the time of registration.

Documents required:

• Completed registration form (including child's details, date of enrolment and contact information).

• Copies of the child's Emirates ID and birth certificate.

• Original Emirates IDs of the child and parents for verification during registration.

• Additional documents may be requested for by individual nurseries (e.g., tenancy contract, immunisation records for the child).

Enrolment fees for Abu Dhabi nurseries

It is important to note that enrolment fees vary across nurseries. Each institution sets its own fees within the guidelines established by ADEK. Nurseries are required to submit fee structures or proposed increases for approval in the first four months of each year. Parents are notified of any fee adjustments well in advance, ensuring transparency.

According to ADEK, nurseries must submit their fees or apply for increases to fees to the department for approval from January to the end of April of each year. If granted approval, the fees will be applied as of the month of September of the same year.

Nurseries cannot apply for a fee increase request until they have been in operation for three years, or until three years have passed since its last increment approval.

How can I find registered nurseries in Abu Dhabi?

There are more than 200 private nurseries in Abu Dhabi, offering a range of curricula for children up to four years old.

Abu Dhabi’s online government portal has a directory of every nursery and school registered in the emirate along with details about their fees, amenities, curriculum and Irtiqaa rating (school inspection rating). Visit this link from TAMM to find the right nursery - https://www.tamm.abudhabi/wb/get-education/schools/

The platform provides valuable insights for informed decision-making, including: