Changes in salary in 2023

When asked ‘Does your organisation plan to revise salaries in 2023?’, these were the responses of the UAE companies surveyed:

• 16 per cent said that they planned to decrease salaries by 0-5 per cent.

• Two per cent said that they planned to decrease salaries by 6-9 per cent.

• Two per cent said that they planned to decrease salaries by 10 per cent or more.

• 23 per cent said that they planned to make no changes.

• 45 per cent said that they planned to increase salaries by 0-5 per cent.

• Five per cent said that they planned to increase salaries by 6-9 per cent.

• 7 per cent said that they planned to increase salaries by more than 10 per cent.