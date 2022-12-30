What the Labour Law states about the notice period

“As per Article 43 of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on Regulation of Labour Relations, either party to the employment contract may terminate the contract for any legitimate reason, provided that the other party is notified in writing. The worker shall perform his duties during the notice period agreed upon in the contract, provided that the notice period is not less than 30 days and not in excess of 90 days.

“The worker shall be entitled to his full remuneration for that period according to the last salary he or she was receiving, and he or she shall work during that period if the employer asks him or her to do so.”

What if I have pending annual leaves?

Arfoui added that the law does not clearly mention an employee’s entitlement of the pending annual leave during the notice period. Also, as per the regulations in Article 43 (1), it is recommended that the employee work on all the working days of the notice period.

“However, the worker may request the employer for the unused annual leave during the notice period. If the two parties mutually agree on the same, then the employee may avail them.

“In the event the employer does not agree, then you are entitled for cash in lieu of unused annual leaves. This is in accordance with the Labour Law.”

