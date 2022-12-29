Dubai: If you have just completed your probation period, and your employer has informed you that they will put you on probation again, what are your rights as an employee?

Dubai Courts recently took to their social media channels to explain that the UAE's Labour Law prohibits employers from enforcing two probation periods on the same worker.

In the video, a judge from Dubai Courts referred to Article 9, Clause 2 of the UAE's Labour Law - Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, which reads: “It is not permissible to appoint a worker under probationary period more than once at one employer, and if the worker successfully passes the probationary period and continues to work, the contract shall become valid according to the agreed terms. [The worker’s probation] period shall be counted within the term of service.”

Article 9 of UAE’s Labour Law looks at various regulations that need to be kept in mind during a worker’s probation period. Clause 1 of the Article, for example, puts a limit of a maximum of six months for probation period for any employee. To know more about your rights and responsibilities during the probation period, read our detailed guide here.

Can I take action if I have been put on probation twice?

If you find yourself in a situation where you are being put on probation twice, it is important to note that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has a labour complaints service, where you can raise your issues and receive support.