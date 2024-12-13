What is the process for attesting documents in the UAE?

If you were married outside the UAE, your marriage certificate must undergo additional steps for attestation. Shahul Hameed, manager of Abu Dhabi-based Astute Attestation Services, explained the steps that you need to complete:

• Notarisation and attestation abroad: Ensure the marriage certificate is notarised and attested by the relevant authorities in the country where it was issued. This could be the public courts or a civil status office.



• Attestation by UAE authorities abroad: Once notarised, the certificate must be attested by the UAE Embassy, Consulate, or Foreign Office in that country.



• Final attestation in the UAE: After completing the previous steps, the document needs attestation by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This can be done online or through an attestation service.

Donna Dsouza, manager of Dubai-based GloboPrime Attestation Services, highlighted an additional requirement:

“When getting a marriage certificate issued in a foreign country, you may also need an apostille, depending on the country. This is a type of stamp from the foreign ministry of the country where the certificate was issued. It serves as a form of authentication, ensuring the document is recognised in most countries that are part of the Apostille Convetion," she said.

Dsouza clarified, however, that the UAE is not part of the Apostille Convention, so UAE residents would instead need to get the marriage certificate attested and legalised by the embassy in the country where you are getting married.

She also emphasised the importance of ensuring the certificate is issued in English and that the names match those on your passports.

“If you marry abroad, whether it’s a religious ceremony or not, ensure you obtain a marriage certificate from the government registrar. Ideally, the certificate should be in English (or multilingual) and include the full names of both spouses," she added

Can I courier the marriage certificate to the UAE Embassy?

If you cannot personally visit the UAE Embassy during your wedding trip to attest the certificate, you can courier the document. However, seeking the help of an Attestation service provider is recommended.

“If you choose to deliver the certificate to the UAE Embassy in the country of marriage, I advise using a licensed attestation company. They handle such sensitive documents daily, are familiar with the rules, and can help avoid mistakes or inaccuracies,” Dsouza said.

How long does the process take?

The timeframe varies depending on the country of issuance. According to Hameed, the attestation process within the UAE typically takes five to six working days.

What much does it cost?