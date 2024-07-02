Dubai: Searching for exciting new summer activities that won't break the bank? Look no further than Dubai's public parks, which are perfect for families looking for activities on a budget, with a variety of activities on offer. So, if you are looking to escape the heat, here are a few indoor activities at Dubai’s major public parks.

1. Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame located in Zabeel Park is a great way to explore Dubai’s history and learn about its future vision. It offers panoramic views of Dubai’s historic districts as well as the city’s iconic skyline.

Visitors can also walk over a see-through glass bridge and get a whole new view of Dubai from above. Dubai Frame also has an interactive tunnel, which offers a peek into Dubai’s vision for the future.

Ticket prices:

• Dh50 for adults.

• Dh20 for children under the age of 12.

• Entry is free for children under the age of three and People of Determination, as well as for two companions accompanying the Person of Determination.

Timings – 9am to 9pm every day.

Location - Dubai Frame is in Zabeel Park, near Gate 4.

2. Al Mamzar Beach Park Chalets

If you are looking for a relaxing summer activity with your friends or family, you can book a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park for the whole day, for only Dh150.

There are a total of 15 chalets, with facilities like air-conditioning, sofas, folding chairs, a TV, a small kitchen, and a washroom.

The chalets have a beachfront view and come with an outdoor private barbecue area.

You can reserve the chalet in advance through the official Dubai Public Parks website - dubaipublicparks.ae, which is under Dubai Municipality.

Chalet cost

• Small chalet for up to six people: Dh150 plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT)

• Large chalet for eight to 12 people: Dh200 plus five per cent VAT.

Park entrance fees

You must first pay to enter the park, as the chalet reservation does not include the park entrance fee.

• Adults: Dh5

• Children above 2 years: Dh5

• Children under the age of two: Free

• Car Entry: Dh30

Chalet rental hours:

You can rent a chalet for a full day, according to this schedule:

• Sunday to Wednesday: from 9am to 9pm.

• Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and public holidays: 9am to 10pm.

Location - The park is in the Al Mamzar residential area, along the Corniche and Al Mamzar Creek, next to the E11 highway.

3. Al Mamzar Beach Park Swimming Pool

Looking to cool down during the summer break? You can take a dip in the swimming pool located inside the park, which is a shaded swimming pool, with cooling facilities. To use the pool, you first must pay the park’s entry tickets and a separate fee to use the pool.

Park entry fee - Dh5

Cost:

Dh10 - for individuals above 12 years old.

Dh5 - for children between the ages of two to 12.

Free - for children under the age of two.

Pool timings - 9am to 9pm.

4. Children’s City

If you are looking for a family friendly day that combines knowledge and fun, head to Children’s City.

This themed activity centre in Creek Park offers children their own learning zone and amusement facilities.

Some of the highlights at Children City include - a planetarium, a global exhibition, an earth-science gallery, nature centre and a technology gallery. There is also a toddler area for children under the age of six, which has age-appropriate games and entertainment.

Cost

- Dh15 per adult

- Dh10 per child

Children under the age of two and People of Determination can enter for free.

Timings:

Weekdays - 9am to 8pm

Weekends - 2pm to 8pm

Location - Gate 1, Creek Park, Al Riyadh Street in Umm Hurair 2.

5. Quranic Park

Want to embark on a captivating exploration of Islamic civilisation? Dubai's Quranic Park’s main attractions - the Glass House and The Cave of Miracles provide interactive exhibits that provide insights into the Quran, enhancing awareness of the Islamic values of peace, love and tolerance.

The Glass House

The Glass House is a greenhouse where you discover how plants mentioned in the Quran served humanity for centuries. It has 51 types of plants mentioned in the Quran and Sunnah - the practices of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], including, bananas, pomegranate, olives, watermelons, grapes, figs, garlic, leeks, onions, corn, lentils, wheat, cumin, ginger, dates, basil, pumpkin, and cucumber.

In addition to the diverse display, the garden also educates visitors about the benefits of these plants in food and medicine and the Quranic verses that mention them.

The Cave of Miracles

This interactive exhibition highlights Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] miracles narrated in the Quran. Visitors can witness captivating 3D visuals and holographic projections that bring these historical events to life.

Ticket cost

• Dh5 per person – The Cave of Miracles

• Dh5 per person – The Glass House

• Free entry for children under the age of two and People of Determination.

Timings – Every day from 9am to 10pm.