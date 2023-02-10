The Light Village

The Sharjah Light Festival’s Light Village is located opposite at the University City Hall, and has a new light museum, along with play areas and food outlets. Apart from the entertainment options at the Light Village, you can also visit the following locations to enjoy light shows.

Note: Shows will be on hold during the Maghrib and Isha’a prayer, Maghreb Prayer: 6:05 PM to 6:35, Isha Prayer: 7:25 pm to 8:10

Al Noor Mosque

Residents enjoy the light show at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on the first day of Sharjah Light Festival 2023.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Location: Al Noor Mosque

Directions

Located at the Al Majaz Waterfront, you can reach the mosque by taking the Corniche Street (S110). You will find the service lane for the mosque to your right, after you cross the Al Nakheel Oasis park.

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: 4pm - 12am

The light show will pay tribute to Islamic design motifs and elements through the iconic mosque’s structure.

Khalid Lagoon Corniche - The Art Walk

File photo of fireworks at Al Noor mosque during the Sharjah Light Festival 2020.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

This is the second Light Festival location along the Corniche Street. You can find the installation stretching from the Al Noor Mosque, up to the Al Qasba Canal entrance.

Timings

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The Art Walk has 80 projections featuring paintings by children from schools across Sharjah, giving a glimpse into the mind of young artists.

Al Rafisah Dam

File photo of the Al Rafisah Dam in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

The Al Rafisah Dam is in Khorfakkan and to get to the light show, you would need to take the Khorfakkan Ring Road, and follow signs for Al Rafisah Dam. You will find the light show location right before you reach the Hawd Al Bid’ah lake.

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: 4pm - 12am

This light show will present a story with the underlying theme of how much of a difference a lone traveller can make. In the light show, visitors will witness the story of a man who finds a way to build something that will last decades and works diligently to ensure that other life – both human and animal – can enjoy the results of his hard work.

Sharjah Al Hisn Fort

The theme of the light show at Al Hisn Fort is 'Standing tall, staying strong'

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

Al Hisn Fort is in Sharjah’s popular heritage area, also referred to as the ‘Heart of Sharjah’. When you are at the Souq Al Jubail interchange, take the exit for Al Marija Street (S118). Take a right at the roundabout, to get on the Corniche Street. After driving for approximately 400 metres, take the exit to your right for Hisn Avenue. You will find the fort located at the central roundabout on this road. You can find parking spots around you at the market nearby or under any of the buildings in the area.

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: 4pm - 12am

The underlying message of the light show at the Al Hisn fort is in line with the fort’s history. The Al Hisn fort has been rebuilt several times over the years and the theme of the light show focuses on human fortitude and how, just like the fort, people can also find strength and purpose when they work together.

Sharjah Mosque

File photo of the Sharjah Mosque during the light festival last year. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dates: February 8 - 19

Location: Sharjah Mosque

Directions

Sharjah Mosque is located at the intersection of two highways – Emirates Road (E611) and Sharjah Kalba Road (E102, which takes the road number S116 in Sharjah). When driving down E611, in the direction of Dubai to Sharjah, you will find the mosque to your right, after you cross the Khawaneej Camel racetrack.

Timings

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: 4pm - 12am

The distinctive architecture of the largest mosque in Sharjah is celebrated at the light show here, as the lights illuminate the entire façade of the mosque, with colours, patterns, elements, and motifs.

Kalba Clock Tower

Kalba Clock Tower's light show will celebrate the blue hour. Image Credit: WAM

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

The Kalba Clock Tower is located on one of the main roundabouts on Al Wahda Street (E99) in Kalba. When driving from Sharjah city, take the Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102), and turn left when you reach the roundabout next to the Kalba flagpole. Drive down the road for a kilometer and you will reach the roundabout which has the Kalba Clock Tower. There is parking easily available in the surrounding areas.

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The light show here at the clock tower will celebrate the blue hour, a time of day when the sun has just set or is about to rise, when the sky takes on a deep blue colour. According to the official website of Sharjah’s Light Festival – sharjahlightfestival.ae – the simplicity and sheer beauty of this natural phenomenon creates a mystical mood that captures the vacuum between day and night, adding a sense of timelessness. “While your journey might start in shades and forms of blue, you are also introduced to a wider spectrum that explores wider interpretations of this elusive moment in time,” the website states.

Al Dhaid Fort

The light show at Al Dhaid Fort has the theme 'Hope springs anew'. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

You can reach the fort easily by taking the Al Dhaid Road (E88). The fort is at the end of this road to your left when you reach the Al Dhaid Mall roundabout.

Timings

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The light show here will pay tribute to the enterprising travellers of old, who found ways to flourish and thrive in challenging conditions. The show focuses on an oasis that brought people together and how one man found inventive ways to make the most of the land.

Al Hamriyah Municipality

The theme of the light show here will be 'Growing together, in harmony, hope and peace'. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

Al Hamriyah Municipality is located along Al Ittihad Road (E11). When driving down Al Ittihad Road, you need to drive from Sharjah to Ajman. As soon as you reach the Al Hamriyah Port area, you will find the municipality to your left, after crossing Hamriyah Free Zone.

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The show here will celebrate the importance of living in a land that supports its people and gives them a chance to grow in a safe and peaceful environment.

Al Majaz Waterfront

The light show here is titled 'Echoes Of Dawn'.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

You can reach the Al Majaz Waterfront by taking the Corniche Street and heading towards the Al Majaz 2 area. The waterfront is located within Al Majaz Park.

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The Echoes of Dawn light and sound show at Al Majaz Waterfront will have over 150 LED light panels, inspired by Islamic geometric patterns.

University City Hall

The show at University City Hall is titled 'Chasing the light'.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

University City Hall is in Sharjah University City. You can reach the location by taking the Sharjah Ring Road (S102) and following signs for Sharjah University City.

Timings

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The light show at University City hall will follow the journey of a little girl experience life as she grows up to become an inspiration for others. The show will highlight the importance of keeping dreams and hopes for the future alive.

Masjid Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi

Visiting this light show would be a great way for you to explore the eastern border of the UAE, along the Gulf of Oman, as you would need to visit Dibba Al Hisn. The mosque is located along the Dibba Al Hisn water canal

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

The mosque is in Dibba Al Hisn city. The easiest way to reach the location is to enter the following plus code in your smartphone’s navigation app: J77H+R8C Dibba Al-Hisn, Sharjah

Timings:

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am

The facade of the Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi mosque contains floral mosaics inspired by the Sheikh Zayed Mosque. At the light show here, you will be able to appreciate the architecture of this mosque through geometric Islamic patterns and foliate ornaments.

Beeah Headquarters

The theme of the show at the Beeah 'One with Nature'.

Dates: February 8 - 19

Directions

You can reach the Beeah Headquarters by taking the Al Dhaid Road (E88). Once you pass the Sharjah Cement Factor to your left, drive for another three kilometres, and you will find the headquarters to your left, with a road leading towards it.

Timings

Sun - Wed: 4pm - 11pm

Thu - Sat: from 4pm - 12am