Dubai: If you are currently working in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, or are planning to join the work force soon, there is some good news.

A new salary guide released by multinational recruitment experts Hays has found that 85 per cent of the employers they surveyed said that they are planning to recruit permanent employees in the next 12 months. Seventy four per cent of the employers also said that they were planning to increase salaries.

Here is a look at some of the sectors that were surveyed and what the hiring trends are for each.

1. Accountancy and finance

Commenting on the market trends within this segment, the report stated: “Last year, salaries increased and much of the same is expected for the coming year. In the UAE, the number of jobs increased but, in a candidate-heavy market, preference is generally given to qualified candidates with regional experience ‘on the ground’. While the talent pool in Saudi Arabia remains limited, learning and development is a key priority for employers.”

What are the salary trends in accountancy and finance?

Group Chief Financial Officer

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh180,000

Chief Internal Audit Officer

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh130,000

Finance Director

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000

Head of Internal Audit

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Financial Controller

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Group Finance Manager

Ranges from Dh32,000 to Dh45,000

Tax Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Internal Audit Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Credit Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Finance Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Senior Financial Analyst

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh25,000

Management Accountant

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh25,000

Financial Analyst

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh20,000

Internal Auditor

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh20,000

Senior Accountant

Ranges from Dh14,000 to Dh18,000

Credit Controller

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh18,000

Accountant

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh14,000

2. Banking and financial services

According to the results of the report, employees in this sector received the highest rate of salary increase in any sector in 2022. “This is set to continue, with professionals and employers agreeing that salaries will increase further this year. Despite this, professionals within Banking and Financial Services are one of the most likely to change organisations in the next 12 months. Flexible working remains a priority, as does career progression,” the report stated.

What are the salary trends in banking and financial services?

Chief Executive Officer

Ranges from Dh160,000 to Dh600,000

Chief Investment Officer

Ranges from Dh130,000 to Dh250,000

Chief Operating Officer

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh180,000

Managing Director

Ranges from Dh110,000 to Dh150,000

Chief Financial Officer

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh160,000

Executive Director

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh120,000

Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Investment Manager

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh80,000

Senior Associate

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh70,000

Portfolio Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh65,000

Investment Associate

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh43,000

Equity Research Associate

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Investment Analyst

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh30,000

Equity Research Analyst

Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh25,000

3. Construction, Property and Engineering

This sector will continue to see growth in the Gulf region, according to the report. “The most in-demand professionals are those with experience from the design and planning stages of a project, through to delivery. From an employee perspective, career development opportunities are vital for attraction and retention,” the report stated.

What are the salary trends in Construction, Property and Engineering?

C-suite

Ranges from Dh125,000 to Dh350,000

Executive Director

Ranges from Dh100,000 to Dh125,000

Senior Director

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh110,000

Urban Planning Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Architecture Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Development Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Project Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Commercial Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Senior Project Manager

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000

Commercial Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Contracts Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Project Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior HSEQ Manager

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Construction Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh45,000

Planning Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh45,000

Property Management Director

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh70,000

Leasing Director

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh70,000

Facilities Director

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh70,000

Property Manager

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh40,000

Community Manager

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh40,000

Sales & Leasing Manager

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh40,000

Owners Associations Manager

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh35,000

Valuations Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Senior Quantity Surveyor

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

Senior Architect

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Project Architect

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Senior Interior Designer

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh30,000

Quantity Surveyor

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh25,000

Interior Designer

Ranges from Dh11,000 to Dh20,000

Engineering



MEP Director

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000

Project Director

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh90,000

Senior Resident Engineer

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000

Senior Project Manager

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000

Contracts/Commercial Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Engineering Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

MEP Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Resident Engineer

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

Senior Structural Engineer

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Senior Structural Engineer

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Senior Planning Engineer

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh35,000

QA/QC Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Structural Engineer

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

Planning Engineer

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh26,000

4. Emiratisation

Commenting on the recruitment of Emiratis in the private sector, the report stated: “Looking ahead, there’s much optimism as UAE-based employers plan to increase national headcount significantly across multiple sectors. Similarly, UAE nationals feel positive about the economic outlook and indeed, their future employment opportunities.”

The following salary ranges are only for the private sector in the UAE:

Head of Internal Audit

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Audit Director

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh70,000

Audit Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Audit Specialist/Associate

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Legal



Chief Legal Officer

Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh120,000

General Counsel

Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh85,000

Head of Legal/Legal Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh80,000

Senior Legal Counsel

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000

Legal Counsel/Advisor

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Paralegal

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh32,000

Legal Secretary

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Human Resources (HR)



Chief HR Officer

Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh110,000

HR Director

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000

HR Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Learning and Development Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Talent Acquisition/Recruitment Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

HR Specialist (3+ years’ experience)

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

HR Generalist

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

HR Assistant

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000

Legal



Chief Legal Officer

Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh120,000

General Counsel

Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh85,000

Head of Legal/Legal Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh80,000

Senior Legal Counsel

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000

Legal Counsel/Advisor

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Paralegal

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh32,000

Legal Secretary

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Marketing and Digital Marketing



VP/Chief Marketing Officer

Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh110,000

Digital Marketing Director

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000

Marketing Director

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000

Head of Digital

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000

Marketing Manager

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000

Brand Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Social Media Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh32,000

Marketing Specialist

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Office Support



Office Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh35,000

Executive Assistant

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Personal Assistant

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Admin Assistant

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh25,000

Procurement and Facilities Management

Procurement/FM Director

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000

Head of Procurement/FM

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000

Procurement/FM Manager

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000

Procurement/FM Executive

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Sales



Business Development/Sales Director

Ranges from Dh65,000 to Dh80,000

Head of Business Development/Sales

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000

Business Development/Sales Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Business Development/Sales Executive

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Technology



Chief Information Security Officer

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh130,000

Chief Technology Officer

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh130,000

IT Director

Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh85,000

IT Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

IT Project Manager

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior IT Engineer

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

IT Analyst

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

IT Officer

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000

Fresh Graduates



Procurement Officer

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh22,000

Trade Finance Officer

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh18,000

HR Assistant

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh18,000

IT Security Administrator

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh20,000

5. Human Resources

HR employees are some of the happiest in the workforce in the GCC, according to the report.

“The sector is busy and there’s a demand for professionals with specialist skillsets - the number of jobs available in the market remains consistently high. Salaries in the sector experienced an uplift last year, and more of the same is expected for the coming year. Promotions could be on the cards, too. Despite this, sector professionals are approaching the year with caution,” the report stated.

What are the salary trends in HR?

CHRO

Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh150,000

Head of HR

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000

HR Director

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000

Compensation & Benefits Director

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000

Learning & Development Director

Ranges from Dh50,000 - 65,000 57,500

Talent Acquisition Director

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000

Senior HRBP

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Senior HR Manager

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Compensation & Benefits Manager

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Learning & Development Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

Talent Acquisition Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Recruitment Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Organisational Development Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

HRBP

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

HR Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Compensation & Benefits Executive

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000

HR Generalist

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000

Learning & Development Executive

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh18,000

HR Officer/Analyst

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh18,000

HR Admin/Coordinator

Ranges from Dh6,000 to Dh12,000

6. Legal

The report found that Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to act as key Legal hubs in the Middle East. “As the UAE is an attractive place to work and live for many legal professionals, there’s a consistent and reliable talent pool. However, higher rates of attrition are expected for the coming year and employees are approaching the year cautiously,” the report stated.

What are the salary trends in the legal sector?

Professional Services & FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)



Chief Legal Officer

Ranges from Dh110,000 to Dh155,000

General Counsel

Ranges from Dh85,000 to Dh120,000

Senior Associate

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000

Senior Legal Counsel (7+ years’ experience)

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000

Associate

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Legal Counsel (3-6 years’ experience)

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh50,000

Paralegal

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000

Legal Secretary

Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh27,000

7. Manufacturing, Procurement and Supply Chain

“Professionals here are mostly satisfied in their roles and with their work-life balance. However, few expect to be promoted and they are one of the most likely of any sector employees to change organisations in the next 12 months – with career development a vital component of retaining staff,” the report stated.

What are the salary trends in manufacturing, procurement and supply chain?

Manufacturing



Chief Executive Officer

Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh150,000

General Manager

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh100,000

Operations Director

Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000

Manufacturing Director

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Head of Operations

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh50,000

Quality Director

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

Plant/Factory Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

Head of Manufacturing

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

Head of HSE/HSSE

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Operations Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

Manufacturing Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Technical Manager

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh32,000

Quality Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Production Manager

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh30,000

Procurement & Supply Chain



Supply Chain Director

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh65,000

Procurement Director

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh65,000

Logistics Director

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Head of Supply Chain

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Head of Procurement

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

Head of Logistics

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Procurement Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh45,000

Contracts & Procurement Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

Strategic Sourcing Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Supply Chain Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

Logistics Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Category Manager

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh30,000

8. Marketing and Digital

According to the report, professionals in this sector receive some of the most work-from-home and flexible working options in the region.

“Despite this, attrition was high last year, mainly due to salary and lack of career progression. There’s good news moving forward, however, as professionals and employers agree on salary increases for the coming year,” the report stated.

What are the salary trends in marketing and digital?

Generalist Digital



Digital Marketing Director

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh70,000

Head of Digital Marketing

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Senior Digital Marketing Manager/Strategist

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Digital Strategist

Ranges from Dh33,000 to Dh40,000

Digital Marketing Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Digital Project Manager

Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh40,000

Social Media Manager

Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh37,000

Customer Service (CX) Specialist

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh30,000

Social Media Executive

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000

eCommerce



eCommerce Director/Head

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh90,000

eCommerce Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

Content Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000

Site Merchandiser

Ranges from Dh19,000 to Dh28,000

Creative



Digital Creative/Head of

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Digital Art Director/Head of

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Graphic Designer/Digital Designer

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh30,000

3D Designer

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh20,000

Junior Graphic Designer/Digital Designer

Ranges from Dh7,000 to Dh12,000

Insights and Analytics



Director/Head of

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh80,000

Manager

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

Senior Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh28,000

Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh16,000 to Dh25,000

Performance Marketing

Head of Performance Marketing

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

CRM Manager

Ranges from Dh26,000 to Dh40,000

SEO/PPC/SEM Manager

Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

CRM Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh24,000

SEO/PPC/SEM Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh24,000

Agency Side



Head of Digital

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000

Head of Performance

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000

Account Director

Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh48,000

Creative Director

Ranges from Dh38,000 to Dh45,000

Senior Account Manager

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Account Manager

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

Community Manager

Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh28,000

Senior Account Executive

Ranges from Dh12,000 to Dh18,000

Account Executive

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh15,000

Graphic Designer/Digital Designer

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh14,000

Marketing - Generalist Marketing



CMO

Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh150,000

Marketing Director/VP Marketing

Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh100,000

Head of Marketing

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh60,000

Senior Marketing Manager/AVP Marketing

Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh50,000

Marketing Manager

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh43,000

Category Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh35,000

Senior Marketing Executive/Specialist/Associate

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh26,000

Marketing Executive/Specialist/Associate

Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh21,000

Marketing Assistant/Coordinator

Ranges from Dh12,000 to Dh14,000

Marketing - Events



Events Manager

Ranges from Dh23,000 to Dh28,000

Events Specialist/Executive/Coordinator

Ranges from Dh16,000 to Dh25,000

Conference Producer

Ranges from Dh14,000 to Dh18,000

Marketing - Brand



Brand Manager

Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh37,000

Assistant Brand Manager/Senior Brand Specialist

Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000

Brand Executive/Brand Specialist

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh20,000

Brand Assistant/Brand Coordinator

Ranges from Dh11,000 to Dh17,000

Marketing – Communications



Communications Director

Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh80,000

Head of Communications/VP Communications

Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh80,000

Internal Communications Manager

Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

PR/Media Relations Manager

Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Internal Communications Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh32,000

PR/Media Relations Executive/Specialist

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh32,000

Marketing - Agency side



Group Account Director

Ranges from Dh38,000 to Dh45,000

Account Director

Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh40,000

Senior Account Manager

Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh28,000

Account Manager

Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh22,000

Senior Account Executive

Ranges from Dh12,000 to Dh18,000

Account Executive

Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh12,000

9. Technology

The Technology sector in the GCC recorded the highest job activity in any sector in the region, which is expected to continue in 2023 and beyond, according to the report.

“Employees enjoyed the highest recorded proportion of salary increases within the sector since the pandemic. However, skills shortages still exist in the region – employers believe this will pose the main challenge in achieving their strategic goals for the coming year,” the report said.

What are the salary trends in technology?