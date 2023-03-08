Dubai: If you are currently working in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, or are planning to join the work force soon, there is some good news.
A new salary guide released by multinational recruitment experts Hays has found that 85 per cent of the employers they surveyed said that they are planning to recruit permanent employees in the next 12 months. Seventy four per cent of the employers also said that they were planning to increase salaries.
Here is a look at some of the sectors that were surveyed and what the hiring trends are for each.
1. Accountancy and finance
Commenting on the market trends within this segment, the report stated: “Last year, salaries increased and much of the same is expected for the coming year. In the UAE, the number of jobs increased but, in a candidate-heavy market, preference is generally given to qualified candidates with regional experience ‘on the ground’. While the talent pool in Saudi Arabia remains limited, learning and development is a key priority for employers.”
What are the salary trends in accountancy and finance?
Group Chief Financial Officer
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh180,000
Chief Internal Audit Officer
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh130,000
Finance Director
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000
Head of Internal Audit
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
Financial Controller
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Group Finance Manager
Ranges from Dh32,000 to Dh45,000
Tax Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Internal Audit Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Credit Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Finance Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Senior Financial Analyst
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh25,000
Management Accountant
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh25,000
Financial Analyst
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh20,000
Internal Auditor
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh20,000
Senior Accountant
Ranges from Dh14,000 to Dh18,000
Credit Controller
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh18,000
Accountant
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh14,000
2. Banking and financial services
According to the results of the report, employees in this sector received the highest rate of salary increase in any sector in 2022. “This is set to continue, with professionals and employers agreeing that salaries will increase further this year. Despite this, professionals within Banking and Financial Services are one of the most likely to change organisations in the next 12 months. Flexible working remains a priority, as does career progression,” the report stated.
What are the salary trends in banking and financial services?
Chief Executive Officer
Ranges from Dh160,000 to Dh600,000
Chief Investment Officer
Ranges from Dh130,000 to Dh250,000
Chief Operating Officer
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh180,000
Managing Director
Ranges from Dh110,000 to Dh150,000
Chief Financial Officer
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh160,000
Executive Director
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh120,000
Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Investment Manager
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh80,000
Senior Associate
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh70,000
Portfolio Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh65,000
Investment Associate
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh43,000
Equity Research Associate
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Investment Analyst
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh30,000
Equity Research Analyst
Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh25,000
3. Construction, Property and Engineering
This sector will continue to see growth in the Gulf region, according to the report. “The most in-demand professionals are those with experience from the design and planning stages of a project, through to delivery. From an employee perspective, career development opportunities are vital for attraction and retention,” the report stated.
What are the salary trends in Construction, Property and Engineering?
C-suite
Ranges from Dh125,000 to Dh350,000
Executive Director
Ranges from Dh100,000 to Dh125,000
Senior Director
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh110,000
Urban Planning Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Architecture Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Development Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Project Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Commercial Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Senior Project Manager
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000
Commercial Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Contracts Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Project Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Senior HSEQ Manager
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Construction Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh45,000
Planning Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh45,000
Property Management Director
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh70,000
Leasing Director
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh70,000
Facilities Director
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh70,000
Property Manager
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh40,000
Community Manager
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh40,000
Sales & Leasing Manager
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh40,000
Owners Associations Manager
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh35,000
Valuations Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Senior Quantity Surveyor
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000
Senior Architect
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Project Architect
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Senior Interior Designer
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh30,000
Quantity Surveyor
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh25,000
Interior Designer
Ranges from Dh11,000 to Dh20,000
Engineering
MEP Director
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000
Project Director
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh90,000
Senior Resident Engineer
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000
Senior Project Manager
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000
Contracts/Commercial Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Engineering Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
MEP Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Resident Engineer
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
Senior Structural Engineer
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Senior Structural Engineer
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Senior Planning Engineer
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh35,000
QA/QC Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh40,000
Structural Engineer
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh25,000
Planning Engineer
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh26,000
4. Emiratisation
Commenting on the recruitment of Emiratis in the private sector, the report stated: “Looking ahead, there’s much optimism as UAE-based employers plan to increase national headcount significantly across multiple sectors. Similarly, UAE nationals feel positive about the economic outlook and indeed, their future employment opportunities.”
The following salary ranges are only for the private sector in the UAE:
Head of Internal Audit
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Audit Director
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh70,000
Audit Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Audit Specialist/Associate
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Legal
Chief Legal Officer
Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh120,000
General Counsel
Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh85,000
Head of Legal/Legal Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh80,000
Senior Legal Counsel
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000
Legal Counsel/Advisor
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Paralegal
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh32,000
Legal Secretary
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Human Resources (HR)
Chief HR Officer
Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh110,000
HR Director
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000
HR Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Learning and Development Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Talent Acquisition/Recruitment Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
HR Specialist (3+ years’ experience)
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000
HR Generalist
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
HR Assistant
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000
Legal
Chief Legal Officer
Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh120,000
General Counsel
Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh85,000
Head of Legal/Legal Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh80,000
Senior Legal Counsel
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000
Legal Counsel/Advisor
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Paralegal
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh32,000
Legal Secretary
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Marketing and Digital Marketing
VP/Chief Marketing Officer
Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh110,000
Digital Marketing Director
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000
Marketing Director
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000
Head of Digital
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000
Marketing Manager
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000
Brand Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Social Media Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh32,000
Marketing Specialist
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Office Support
Office Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh35,000
Executive Assistant
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000
Personal Assistant
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Admin Assistant
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh25,000
Procurement and Facilities Management
Procurement/FM Director
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000
Head of Procurement/FM
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000
Procurement/FM Manager
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000
Procurement/FM Executive
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Sales
Business Development/Sales Director
Ranges from Dh65,000 to Dh80,000
Head of Business Development/Sales
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000
Business Development/Sales Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
Business Development/Sales Executive
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh40,000
Technology
Chief Information Security Officer
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh130,000
Chief Technology Officer
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh130,000
IT Director
Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh85,000
IT Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
IT Project Manager
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Senior IT Engineer
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000
IT Analyst
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
IT Officer
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000
Fresh Graduates
Procurement Officer
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh22,000
Trade Finance Officer
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh18,000
HR Assistant
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh18,000
IT Security Administrator
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh20,000
5. Human Resources
HR employees are some of the happiest in the workforce in the GCC, according to the report.
“The sector is busy and there’s a demand for professionals with specialist skillsets - the number of jobs available in the market remains consistently high. Salaries in the sector experienced an uplift last year, and more of the same is expected for the coming year. Promotions could be on the cards, too. Despite this, sector professionals are approaching the year with caution,” the report stated.
What are the salary trends in HR?
CHRO
Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh150,000
Head of HR
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000
HR Director
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000
Compensation & Benefits Director
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh65,000
Learning & Development Director
Ranges from Dh50,000 - 65,000 57,500
Talent Acquisition Director
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh60,000
Senior HRBP
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Senior HR Manager
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Compensation & Benefits Manager
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Learning & Development Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000
Talent Acquisition Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Recruitment Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Organisational Development Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
HRBP
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000
HR Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000
Compensation & Benefits Executive
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000
HR Generalist
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000
Learning & Development Executive
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh18,000
HR Officer/Analyst
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh18,000
HR Admin/Coordinator
Ranges from Dh6,000 to Dh12,000
6. Legal
The report found that Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to act as key Legal hubs in the Middle East. “As the UAE is an attractive place to work and live for many legal professionals, there’s a consistent and reliable talent pool. However, higher rates of attrition are expected for the coming year and employees are approaching the year cautiously,” the report stated.
What are the salary trends in the legal sector?
Professional Services & FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
Chief Legal Officer
Ranges from Dh110,000 to Dh155,000
General Counsel
Ranges from Dh85,000 to Dh120,000
Senior Associate
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh75,000
Senior Legal Counsel (7+ years’ experience)
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000
Associate
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Legal Counsel (3-6 years’ experience)
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh50,000
Paralegal
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh25,000
Legal Secretary
Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh27,000
7. Manufacturing, Procurement and Supply Chain
“Professionals here are mostly satisfied in their roles and with their work-life balance. However, few expect to be promoted and they are one of the most likely of any sector employees to change organisations in the next 12 months – with career development a vital component of retaining staff,” the report stated.
What are the salary trends in manufacturing, procurement and supply chain?
Manufacturing
Chief Executive Officer
Ranges from Dh90,000 to Dh150,000
General Manager
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh100,000
Operations Director
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh90,000
Manufacturing Director
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
Head of Operations
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh50,000
Quality Director
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
Plant/Factory Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
Head of Manufacturing
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh45,000
Head of HSE/HSSE
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Operations Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000
Manufacturing Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Technical Manager
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh32,000
Quality Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Production Manager
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh30,000
Procurement & Supply Chain
Supply Chain Director
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh65,000
Procurement Director
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh65,000
Logistics Director
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
Head of Supply Chain
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Head of Procurement
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh50,000
Head of Logistics
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Procurement Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh45,000
Contracts & Procurement Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000
Strategic Sourcing Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Supply Chain Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000
Logistics Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Category Manager
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh30,000
8. Marketing and Digital
According to the report, professionals in this sector receive some of the most work-from-home and flexible working options in the region.
“Despite this, attrition was high last year, mainly due to salary and lack of career progression. There’s good news moving forward, however, as professionals and employers agree on salary increases for the coming year,” the report stated.
What are the salary trends in marketing and digital?
Generalist Digital
Digital Marketing Director
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh70,000
Head of Digital Marketing
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
Senior Digital Marketing Manager/Strategist
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Digital Strategist
Ranges from Dh33,000 to Dh40,000
Digital Marketing Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Digital Project Manager
Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh40,000
Social Media Manager
Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh37,000
Customer Service (CX) Specialist
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh30,000
Social Media Executive
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000
eCommerce
eCommerce Director/Head
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh90,000
eCommerce Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
Content Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000
Site Merchandiser
Ranges from Dh19,000 to Dh28,000
Creative
Digital Creative/Head of
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Digital Art Director/Head of
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000
Graphic Designer/Digital Designer
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh30,000
3D Designer
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh20,000
Junior Graphic Designer/Digital Designer
Ranges from Dh7,000 to Dh12,000
Insights and Analytics
Director/Head of
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh80,000
Manager
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
Senior Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh28,000
Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh16,000 to Dh25,000
Performance Marketing
Head of Performance Marketing
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
CRM Manager
Ranges from Dh26,000 to Dh40,000
SEO/PPC/SEM Manager
Ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh40,000
CRM Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh24,000
SEO/PPC/SEM Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh24,000
Agency Side
Head of Digital
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000
Head of Performance
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh55,000
Account Director
Ranges from Dh40,000 to Dh48,000
Creative Director
Ranges from Dh38,000 to Dh45,000
Senior Account Manager
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh34,000
Account Manager
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000
Community Manager
Ranges from Dh17,000 to Dh28,000
Senior Account Executive
Ranges from Dh12,000 to Dh18,000
Account Executive
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh15,000
Graphic Designer/Digital Designer
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh14,000
Marketing - Generalist Marketing
CMO
Ranges from Dh75,000 to Dh150,000
Marketing Director/VP Marketing
Ranges from Dh60,000 to Dh100,000
Head of Marketing
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh60,000
Senior Marketing Manager/AVP Marketing
Ranges from Dh45,000 to Dh50,000
Marketing Manager
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh43,000
Category Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh35,000
Senior Marketing Executive/Specialist/Associate
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh26,000
Marketing Executive/Specialist/Associate
Ranges from Dh15,000 to Dh21,000
Marketing Assistant/Coordinator
Ranges from Dh12,000 to Dh14,000
Marketing - Events
Events Manager
Ranges from Dh23,000 to Dh28,000
Events Specialist/Executive/Coordinator
Ranges from Dh16,000 to Dh25,000
Conference Producer
Ranges from Dh14,000 to Dh18,000
Marketing - Brand
Brand Manager
Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh37,000
Assistant Brand Manager/Senior Brand Specialist
Ranges from Dh20,000 to Dh28,000
Brand Executive/Brand Specialist
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh20,000
Brand Assistant/Brand Coordinator
Ranges from Dh11,000 to Dh17,000
Marketing – Communications
Communications Director
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh80,000
Head of Communications/VP Communications
Ranges from Dh50,000 to Dh80,000
Internal Communications Manager
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh45,000
PR/Media Relations Manager
Ranges from Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
Internal Communications Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh32,000
PR/Media Relations Executive/Specialist
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh32,000
Marketing - Agency side
Group Account Director
Ranges from Dh38,000 to Dh45,000
Account Director
Ranges from Dh28,000 to Dh40,000
Senior Account Manager
Ranges from Dh22,000 to Dh28,000
Account Manager
Ranges from Dh18,000 to Dh22,000
Senior Account Executive
Ranges from Dh12,000 to Dh18,000
Account Executive
Ranges from Dh10,000 to Dh12,000
9. Technology
The Technology sector in the GCC recorded the highest job activity in any sector in the region, which is expected to continue in 2023 and beyond, according to the report.
“Employees enjoyed the highest recorded proportion of salary increases within the sector since the pandemic. However, skills shortages still exist in the region – employers believe this will pose the main challenge in achieving their strategic goals for the coming year,” the report said.
What are the salary trends in technology?
CXO and IT Leadership
Chief Information Office (CIO)
Ranges from Dh80,000 to Dh160,000
Chief Digital Office (CDO)
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh150,000
Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh110,000
Chief Technology Office (CTO)
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh110,000
Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Ranges from Dh70,000 to Dh110,000
IT Director
Ranges from Dh55,000 to Dh75,000
Head of IT
Ranges from Dh35,000 to Dh55,000