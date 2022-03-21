Article (29) of UAE Labour Law – Annual Leave, clause 8 and 9

The employer may not prevent the worker from using his accrued annual leave for more than two years, unless the worker wants to carry it over or be paid in lieu of leave according to the Establishment bylaws and as specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law.



A worker shall be entitled to be paid for his days of leave if he leaves work before the use thereof, irrespective of the length thereof, for the period for which he did not utilise his leave. The worker shall be entitled to the leave pay for the fractions of the year in proportion to the period of service, and the same is calculated on the basis of the basic wage.