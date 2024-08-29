Dubai: Have you been asked to submit an equivalency certificate by a prospective employer, but have no idea what it is? Here is all you need to know.

What is an equivalency certificate?

Equivalency certificates are issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Education, where the Ministry attests that a degree that has been awarded by an institute outside the UAE meets the UAE’s education criteria, as well as international academic standards.

“Equivalency certification is the process by which the Ministry of Education endorses the educational qualification and confirms the education to be equal to UAE’s standard,” Donna Dsouza, Manager of Dubai-based GloboPrime Attestation Services, told Gulf News.

“The equivalency certificate is required because it filters out fake degrees,” she added.

So, does every worker in the UAE need to get an equivalency certificate?

According to Shahul Hameed, manager of Abu Dhabi-based Astute Attestation Services, the service can be used by a person who holds any type of educational degree or qualification, like a high school diploma or a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree.

“It is even applicable for those who have a distance learning or online learning certificate. All these degrees must be recognised by the Ministry of Education and competent government authorities in the host country,” he said.

However, there are certain categories of occupation where an equivalency may be a mandatory requirement as per government or institutional regulations, according to Dsouza.

The categories that need to apply for an equivalency certificate include:

• Students

This, specifically, is required by those students who wish to pursue higher studies in the UAE. For this category, high school equivalency is mandatory.

• Professors, faculty members and teachers

All teaching and university faculty need to get an equivalency for their highest qualification.

“The Bachelor of Education course certificate cannot be attested since this is just a two-year course. The bachelor’s degree needs an equivalency certficate,” Dsouza said.

• Engineers

All engineers who work in various engineering departments require an equivalency certificate for their engineering degree.

“Once they get the equivalency certificate for their engineering degree, only then can they register for a Society of Engineering card (SOE), which is a mandatory requirement by Dubai Municipality,” Dsouza said.

• People applying for the UAE Golden Visa

If you are applying for the Golden Visa, you may be required to have an equivalency certificate from the Ministry of Education for certain categories.

• Expats working in government offices in UAE

“Most expats working in government entities are now being requested to produce an equivalency certificate. This depends greatly on which government entity they work for and in which capacity. If the nature of their job is related to a technical field, then an equivalency certificate may be mandatory,” Dsouza said.

• Medical staff (doctors and nurses)

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are required to apply for a medical licence from a health authority in the UAE – whether the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH) or the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). For this process, an equivalency certificate is also now required, as part of the documents that need to be submitted.

How to apply for an equivalency certificate

The process for an equivalency certificate has changed recently, according to the experts who spoke with Gulf News.

“The Ministry of Education has updated the Equivalency Certificate process to now be called the Certificate of Recognition,” Dsouza said.

This process has two stages:

Stage 1: Degree verification

Begin by verifying your degree with one of the Ministry's trusted partners:

Dataflow

Quadra Bay

Once all information is confirmed, your Verification Document will be issued.

You will also receive a reference number to use when you apply for the Certificate of Recognition service on the website of the Ministry of Education.

How long does this process take?

Hameed clarified that while the website states that this process can take 35 to 45 working days, in a few cases it may take longer.

“In some complicated cases, where the university changed the department from where you graduated, or if the college registration changed to another university, it may take longer. But normally, the process actually takes less time. Just last month, we applied for four equivalency certificates and received it within two weeks,” he said.

Stage 2: Certificate of recognition

1. Log into the portal of the Ministry of Education with your UAE Pass.

2. Enter the reference number you received from Quadra Bay or Dataflow in the previous step and your date of birth.

3. Your personal and education information will be automatically populated.

4. Confirm your details.

5. Pay for your application.

6. You will receive the Certificate with a Recognition decision (Recognised/Not Recognised) via email. You will also be able to download your result directly from your account on the Ministry of Education’s website.

Specialised professions

Dsouza also clarified that as per the Ministry's guidelines, there are two categories for educational qualifications: Specialised and other specialised, and the requirements for recognising the degree vary depending on the category.

“For specialise professions, the study must be regular on-campus and attestation of the degree is not mandatory. However, verification of previous degrees is required for Master’s and Ph.D. degrees. A travel report is needed if the degree was issued within the last 10 years and for Master’s or Doctoral degrees in medicine, law, or engineering, the Bachelor's degree must be in the same field,” Dsouza said.

Here is a list of professions that fall under the specialised category:

Engineering and technology

Chemical Engineering

Civil and Structural Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mineral and Mining Engineering

Engineering and related specialties Life sciences and medicine

Agriculture and Forestry

Anatomy and Physiology

Biological Sciences

Dentistry

Medicine

Nursing

Pharmacy and Pharmacology

Psychology

Veterinary Science

Medicine and related specialties

Other specialised professions

“For these degrees, travel reports and previous studies verification are not required and attestation is not mandatory,” Dsouza said.

Arts and Humanities

Linguistics

Theology

Divinity and Religious Studies

Archaeology

Art and Design

Classics and Ancient History

English Language and Literature

History

Modern Languages

Performing Arts

Philosophy

Social Sciences and Management

Accounting and Finance

Anthropology

Business and Management Studies

Communication and Media Studies

Development Studies

Economics and Econometrics

Hospitality and Leisure Management

Library and Information Management

Politics

Social Policy and Administration

Sociology

Sports-Related Subjects

Statistics and Operational Research

Computer Science and Information Systems Natural Sciences

Chemistry

Earth and Marine Sciences

Environmental Sciences

Geography

Geology

Geophysics

Materials Sciences

Mathematics

Physics and Astronomy

Education and Training Law and Judicial Studies Architecture and Built Environment

“Applicants outside the UAE can also proceed with their equivalency. They need to register with the UAE Pass using their passport copy. Once registered, they cannot change any details until the equivalency process is complete. They also need to obtain a travel report from immigration,” Dsouza said.