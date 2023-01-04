Dubai: If you love shopping internationally, there are new customs regulations that have come into effect from January 1, 2023, which you should keep in mind before you get your items couriered to you from outside the UAE.
Following a notice from Dubai Customs – Notice No. 5 of 2022 – items with a value above Dh300 are now subject to customs clearance and customs duties. All goods with value that does not exceed Dh300, imported for personal purposes are exempt from customs duties.
Here is a breakdown of all the charges you will need to factor in, if the value of the item exceeds Dh300:
- 5% import customs duty charge
- 5% Value Added Tax (VAT)
This breakdown does not apply to tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and nicotine liquids.
From January 1, 2023, tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and nicotine liquids of any value are subject to 200 per cent customs and excise tax or ‘sin tax’.
Since December 2019, the excise tax has been levied on specific goods, which are typically harmful to human health or the environment. This comprises 50 per cent tax on carbonated drinks, 100 per cent tax on tobacco products, energy drinks, electronic smoking devices and liquids used in such devices and tools, and 50 per cent tax on any product with added sugar or other sweeteners.