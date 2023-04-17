Dubai: If you live in Qatar or are currently visiting the country and have committed a traffic violation, you may want to check the details of the violation before paying the fine.

You can easily look up traffic violations online within a few minutes through Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) website – portal.moi.qa, or through their official app – ‘Metrash2’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Here are the steps you need to follow.

Check traffic fines in Qatar through the MOI website - portal.moi.gov.qa

For citizens and residents in Qatar

1. Visit the official website of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) here: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/portal/MOIInternet/MOIHome

2. Next, click on ‘MOI Services’ on the menu tab and select ‘Inquiries’ from the drop-down menu.

3. Select ‘Traffic Inquiries’.

4. Click on ‘Traffic Violations’.

5. Next, enter the vehicle’s plate number, select the type of vehicle from the drop-down menu.

6. Enter the captcha code for verification and click ‘Submit’.

7. Next, enter the vehicle owner’s Qatar National ID number and click ‘Submit’.

8. Once that’s done, you will be able to see if there any traffic violations or fines imposed on your vehicle.

For visitors

1. Visit the MOI website - https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/portal/MOIInternet/MOIHome

2. In the ‘Traffic Violations’ section, select ‘Foreign Vehicles’ and enter the following details:

a. Select the country

b. Select the type of vehicle

c. Select the Emirate

d. Enter the plate number

3. Enter captcha code for verification.

4. Click the ‘Submit’ button.

5. You will then be able to see any pending fines imposed on your vehicle.

Check traffic fines in Qatar through the MOI app – ‘Metrash2’

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior also has an official app - ‘Metrash2’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.