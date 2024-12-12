Dubai: Looking for a way to keep your children engaged during the winter holidays? Let them step into the shoes of an archaeologist for a week at Al Shindagha Museum’s ‘Archaeologist’s Journey’ winter camp.
This experience allows children to learn about archaeology and explore Dubai's rich historical landmarks, through interactive activities, guided explorations, and hands-on workshops. They will also get to learn about the excavation, rescue, restoration of ancient artefacts and get the chance to go on expeditions.
What to expect at Al Shindagha Museum’s winter camp
• Hands-on activities: Engage in artefact restoration, real archaeological excavations, and exploration of historical artefacts.
• Guided adventures: There will be a curated trip to the Jumeirah Archaeological Site, located between Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road. It is a settlement dating back to the Abbasid era, between the 9th and 11th centuries and served as a caravan stop along a trading route connecting Iraq and Oman. Archaeologists have uncovered artefacts such as pottery, coins, tools and more at the archeological site.
• Expert-led workshops: Children will learn from specialised staff, including experienced archaeologists and historians. There will also be a guide to supervise the training workshops.
On the final day of the camp, participants will receive a special award for completing the workshops and each child will also document their daily activities in a journal and a ‘paper camera’.
All activities are conducted in both Arabic and English.
Age group
This winter camp is designed for children aged six to 14 years.
Camp fees and dates
• Week 1: December 16 to 20
• Week 2: December 23 to 27
• Cost - Dh500
Duration: 5 days
Registration details
You can register and pay directly via the Dubai Museums ticketing Website – https://museumticketing.dubaiculture.gov.ae/dca_b2c/login.html or at the Al Shindagha Museum Visitor Centre.
Timings:
• Monday to Thursday: 8.30am to 2.30pm
• Friday: 8.30am to 12.30pm
Transportation
Transportation is included in the camp fees, with services available to and from designated pick-up and drop-off points within Dubai. According to Dubai Culture, transportation schedule and locations will be announced later to parents who have registered for the camp. However, parents are advised to email - info@dubaiculture.ae if they have any questions related to transportation for the winter camp.