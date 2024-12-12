About Al Shindagha Museum Al Shindagha Museum is situated in the historic Al Shindagha Neighbourhood – a neighbourhood of over 162 historic houses that witnessed the growth of modern Dubai. The museum is divided into 22 pavilions spread over 80 houses, each one exploring a different aspect of Dubai's unique cultural heritage.

What to expect at Al Shindagha Museum’s winter camp

• Hands-on activities: Engage in artefact restoration, real archaeological excavations, and exploration of historical artefacts.

• Guided adventures: There will be a curated trip to the Jumeirah Archaeological Site, located between Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road. It is a settlement dating back to the Abbasid era, between the 9th and 11th centuries and served as a caravan stop along a trading route connecting Iraq and Oman. Archaeologists have uncovered artefacts such as pottery, coins, tools and more at the archeological site.

• Expert-led workshops: Children will learn from specialised staff, including experienced archaeologists and historians. There will also be a guide to supervise the training workshops.

On the final day of the camp, participants will receive a special award for completing the workshops and each child will also document their daily activities in a journal and a ‘paper camera’.

All activities are conducted in both Arabic and English.

Age group

This winter camp is designed for children aged six to 14 years.

Camp fees and dates

• Week 1: December 16 to 20

• Week 2: December 23 to 27

• Cost - Dh500

Duration: 5 days

Registration details

You can register and pay directly via the Dubai Museums ticketing Website – https://museumticketing.dubaiculture.gov.ae/dca_b2c/login.html or at the Al Shindagha Museum Visitor Centre.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday: 8.30am to 2.30pm

• Friday: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Transportation