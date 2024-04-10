Dubai: Looking for a fun and affordable adventure with family and friends this Eid break? Look no further than the iconic Dubai Marina. Take in Dubai's cityscapes and cool off in air-conditioned comfort with a ride on Dubai's Water Taxi, operated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

For just Dh7 per person, you can hop on and off at four scenic stops along the route, making it the perfect way to explore the vibrant Dubai Marina neighbourhood. RTA has announced extended timings for the Water Taxi during the Eid holidays and here's how you can add this experience to your things to do during the long holiday.

Water Taxi routes:

- Marina Mall - Marina Walk

- Marina Promenade - Marina Mall

- Marina Walk - Marina Terrace

- Dubai Marina Mall - Bluewater

- Full route cruise - from Marina Promenade, Marine Mall 1, Marina Walk to Marina Terrace

Cost:

Dh7 per person per stop. If you wish to take the full route course, you will have to pay depending on the number of stops you cover on your journey.

How to book your Water Taxi tickets

Plan and secure your spot - during the Eid break, RTA recommends visitors book their Water Taxi tickets online in advance to avoid queues through their official website - rta.ae, here’s how:

1. Visit RTA's marine transport website - marine.rta.ae

2. Select 'Dubai Marina' under the 'Area' category.

3. Choose 'Water Taxi' as your mode of transport.

4. Pick your desired route and search for available timings. Select the number of passengers and any preferences (like ticket class).

5. Enter your contact details and confirm your booking.

6. You can then pay using your credit or debit card.



Once the payment is confirmed, you will receive your digital tickets via email.

Water Taxi timings for Eid Al Fitr