Dubai: The long-awaited Dubai Run is back for its fourth edition, ready to take over the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road and convert it into a running track.

The Dubai Run is described as the world's largest 'free fun run' and is one of the main events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Participants can choose from two routes, the 5km route, suitable for families and runners of all abilities, or the 10km route for more experienced runners. Both routes start near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road.

While runners can participate in the Dubai Run free of cost, they must register online at the Dubai Run website - www.dubairun.com.

So, if you are running with family and friends or going alone, here is all you need to know about Dubai Run 2022.

When is Dubai Run 2022?

Dubai Run 2022 will be held on November 20. According to the organisers, the event is open to people of all ages and fitness abilities.

How do I register for Dubai Run 2022?

To register for the run, follow these steps:

Visit the Dubai Run website’s registration portal - https://www.dubairun.com/register/# Enter your email address and click the 'next' button. Enter your full name and mobile number. Select your gender Enter your t-shirt size – runners must have a bib and an official Dubai Run t-shirt to participate in the run. Select the Emirate you reside in or your country of residence. Create a password and confirm it. Next, you will receive a confirmation email that your registration was successful, with a QR code. You will then need to visit one of the collection points for Dubai Run and present the QR code to collect your bib and t-shirt.

At what time does the Dubai Run 2022 start?

According to Dubai Run, participants can arrive from 4am to ensure they get a good spot to start the Dubai Run. The run starts at 6am, and Dubai Run advises that runners should aim to complete their run by 9.30am.

What is the route for Dubai Run 2022?

According to the Dubai Run website, runners have two routes to choose from: a 10km route and a 5km route.

5km route

The 5km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall. It's a flat route – without any major inclines – and suitable for runners of all ages and abilities.

To start the 5km route, Dubai Run states that runners should go to the Emirates Towers or Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) metro stations, and the event team will guide them to the start line.

10km route

The 10km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, extending to the Dubai Canal, and then turns back towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. It is suitable for more experienced runners.