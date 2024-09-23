Alserkal Arts Foundation's residency programme

Alserkal Avenue hosts two residency cycles per year. The residency is research-led, focusing on generating discursive exchange and allowing local engagement with artistic and scholarly research and practice. Residencies are open to researchers, writers, and artists, and are not limited to visual production. The residency programme is currently by nomination only and residents are selected by the Foundation Selection Committee.



Telephone: +971 4 333 3464

Email: info@alserkal.online

Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi: Art Residency Programme

The Cultural Foundation, under Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, offers a six-month programme for professional artists, designers, architects, writers, performers, researchers, filmmakers and other culture practitioners. The residency programme enables participants to produce and exhibit works within the Cultural Foundation.



The dates of the art residency are:

• March 25, 2025 - September 20, 2025

• September 25, 2025 - March 20, 2026



Applications are open until December 31, 2024. For enquiries and submissions, you can email artresidency@dctabudhabi.ae

Ras Al Khaimah Art: Artist-in-Residence Programme

Ras Al Khaimah Art, an art festival, held under the Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for policy research, offers artist residencies that vary from six to 12 months, with the residency value based on the duration: Dh61,000 (six months), Dh80,000 (nine months), and Dh100,000 (12 months). Funds cover direct, residency-related expenses based on approved detailed budget. While submissions are closed for this year, they will be reopened for next year.



Telephone: +971 7 233 8060

Email: hello@rakart.ae

Misk Art Institute – Saudi Arabia

The Misk Art Institute in Riyadh offers residencies in Saudi Arabia as well as in collaboration with international institutions. The Masaha residency is an in-house programme, designed to cultivate the art sector through studio-based opportunities, which aid in facilitating discourse, research, and experimentation around themes that concern the local community. International Residencies are also offered to creatives, with the institute collaborating with those in countries like Germany, South Korea, Egypt and Bahrain.



You can find the open calls for residency on the institute’s website – miskartinstitute.org/OpenCall

Fikar - Kuwait

The Failaka Institute for Knowledge and Arts Research (FIKAR) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the ancient island of Failaka in Kuwait. The residency season here runs from September 2024 until end of May 2025 and the residencies can be anytime during this season, according to the residents' projects. The length of the residency also depends on the project and the residency can be done at once or in several stays. The submitted projects are reviewed on a weekly basis.

Deadline: October 1, 2024

Katara Art Studio – Qatar

The Katara Art Studios (KAS) are located within the Cultural Village Foundation, in Doha and three artist studios are dedicated to hosting local, regional and international Artist in Residency programme.

Local, regional and international artists are invited to apply for a residency period at the studio, and submit their project proposal with funding details. Eligibility is assessed on a project basis; depending on the project merit both for the local, regional and global art scenes.



Telephone: +974 44080233

Email: education@katara.net

Fire station Residency programmes – Qatar

Fire Station is a contemporary art space located in the heart of Doha and offers a range of residency opportunities for artists and curators. Participants are selected through an open call application process with a jury selecting up to 20 artists. The institute also offers international residency opportunities to emerging artists.



Telephone: +974 4422 4222

Email: firestation@qm.org.qa