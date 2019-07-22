Image Credit:

JULY 22, MONDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

For you, as an Aries and a fire sign, being forced to delay taking action because of pointless rules is hugely frustrating. Worse, you feel that if you don’t complain, and loudly, then it’s somehow a compromise. It’s not. In fact, busy yourself with something else. It’s a magical solution.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Long ago, you learnt that decisions made in a hurry will, inevitably, be regretted at leisure. Yet various obligations are preventing you from making lasting commitments. Out of character as it may be, get involved, even if it’s half-hearted. Within days you’ll have a better understanding of what’s possible and what you want.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The benefits of being ruled by clever Mercury include both a quick mind, and a lively, and often heartening, sense of humour. Yet during its period of retrograde movement, from 7 July, you’ve been focusing on the past. Unsettling as the resulting insights may have been, they’ve also explained a lot.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It hasn’t been an easy lesson, but you’ve recognised that brooding over unresolved issues achieves little. Mostly, that’s true. However, you’ve resolved certain tricky matters that surfaced around the time of early July’s Cancer eclipsed New Moon. Finally, you understand them and, better yet, now know what to do or say.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Few things frustrate you more than facing pointless delays. While irritating, they’re preventing you from making plans or even taking action that you’d soon regret. As you’re becoming increasingly aware, things aren’t what they seem. The less hurried, and the more flexible arrangements are, the better off you’ll be in the long run.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As a clever, analytical Virgo, you’ve a talent for devising a solution before others even realise there’s a problem in need of attention. At the moment, however, certain individuals are still blissfully convinced all isn’t just going well, but absolutely perfect. That being the case, you’re urged to tackle these matters diplomatically.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Recently, you’ve been increasingly optimistic about one particularly tricky individual beginning a new, and more easygoing, cycle. While they remained upbeat for a few days, they’ve returned to their former difficult character. Tempting as it is to encourage more of that cooperative attitude, you’re better off accepting them as they are.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Over the past week or so, the Sun has confronted both the stern Saturn and your own ruling planet, Pluto. While it’s triggered powerful and revealing discussions and events out in the world, you’ve recognised a few pressing issues as well. Challenging as facing these has been, you’re now reaping the rewards.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Initially, setbacks over the past couple of months seemed nothing more than a nuisance. However, you’re beginning to recognise that these haven’t just forced you to slow your pace, but cornered you into reviewing arrangements you’ve regarded as unchanging. Once they were but, suddenly, it’s clear those changes are inevitable.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Having to make last minute changes in certain pivotal plans was bad enough. But, mostly, this meant rethinking things, which demand both time and further investigation. Annoying as it was then, the facts that came to light and the insights you gained have more than made up for the effort required.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

After a period as exciting as it’s been unsettling, understandably, the concept of a single, lasting, plan is appealing. However, judging by the tricky planetary activity involving the Sun, your ruler Uranus and several of the other planets between now and mid-August, things are unlikely to be much calmer.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

When others are impatient, you often worry that you’ve done something to upset them. Not only is that unlikely, the individuals in question are probably revealing those feelings because they trust you. Once you’ve talked things through, you’ll realise it’s not your fault and, even better, help calm them down.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Many discuss the power of love, but now it would appear you’re about to learn about it. This isn’t about romantic love, although that’s included in this. It’s about how warmth and kindness to others can result in miracles, some modest, others resulting in a change or even breakthroughs that you’ve regarded as impossible. Whatever the situation or individual involved, begin focusing on the theme of love and, as you’ll swiftly discover, you can’t go wrong.

JULY 23, TUESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Often you don’t realise it until later. But when you refuse an offer of help from others, and especially if you do it abruptly, you upset them if not hurt their feelings. Discussing this won’t be easy. Still do it. Ask how others felt. Then listen. You’ll be amazed how much you learn.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

When others back out of plans at the last minute, you’re usually irritated. Furious. As a result, you’ll stick with commitments, even if it’s at some cost to you. Instead, discuss this with those involved. Not only will their easygoing attitude about plans astonish you, the resulting discussions could achieve wonders.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

A lively exchange of ideas can be hugely enjoyable. At the moment, however, even a simple difference of opinion could lead to misunderstandings, and possibly, hurt feelings. The trick is to, first, to focus on gathering information. Then, once you’ve all the facts, so know what’s what, discuss those issues in detail.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

There’s no denying that, on occasion, a good argument clears the air. Still, you’re wary about irritating somebody who’s especially tricky, mostly because they’ll turn a dispute about one particular matter into a full-on clash. While you can’t avoid the issue in question, you can tackle it, then change the subject swiftly.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Over the past weeks, you’ve struggled with a limited range of options. While this will have been frustrating, looking back, you realise you were prevented from getting involved in arrangements you’d soon have regretted. However, you’ve learnt a lot. While those insights were merely intriguing, soon they’ll prove to be amazingly helpful.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Recently, pressing matters forced you to cut short discussions about your ideas, activities or plans. That wasn’t important then. However, the situations in question have moved on. As a result, you owe it to yourself and others to update the information they were given, and soon, or face serious confusion, if not upset.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The line between a frank discussion and an uncomfortable confrontation is never clear, especially, with so much in transition. So, tempting as it is to opt for a tactful approach, you’re better off being frank but brief. The trick is to say what truly needs to be said, once and clearly, then firmly change the subject.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Often when the Mercury’s retrograde cycle is mentioned, there’s tales of confusion and disarray. They happen. But what you’re currently dealing with is enabling you to uncover and bring to a conclusion a situation that’s been as puzzling as it’s been disruptive. Now, under the retrograde Mercury’s influence, you’ll put it to rest.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

In early 2019, various promising ideas or offers appeared, some not unexpected but a few as surprising as they were exciting. Since then, however, many have come undone. This was both worrying and annoying. Now, however, a new round of similarly promising developments makes it clear the first were merely a trial run.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Every once in a while, you encounter somebody special. You sense that they’ve the potential to grow, but would benefit from your support or guidance. If you haven’t already discussed what this would mean, do so now. They may not fully understand your intentions or what you have in mind.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Recently you’ve been under pressure, and in a range of situations and settings. Consequently, the idea of a quiet exchange of ideas is appealing. The problem is, because those around you have also been confronted with these persistent issues, they, too, are uptight. Ironically, this means decisions are likely to be made more swiftly.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Over recent weeks, certain individuals have been uptight. At the time you wondered whether you’d said or done something but were reluctant to bring up what was already a tense issue. Only now are you discovering it had nothing to do with you but, rather, was the result of their own unwise decisions.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Everybody gets busy, with life, with loved ones, friends and family and with the world around you. Yet it’s time to focus on someone who often comes last, and that’s you. This means both reviewing past situations where you’ve short-changed yourself or said ‘no’ when you should have said ‘yes’. It’s also about dreams you regard as lost. In every case, you have a rare opportunity to return to those, or similar, matters and follow your dream or put other passions first. And you can begin today.

JULY 24, WEDNESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

By no means are you shy. Yet you avoid discussing certain personal matters, which gives others the impression you’re reluctant to talk about these. The fact is, they’re frustrating, and discussing them only brings out those feelings of irritation and aggravation. If you don’t think about them, you can ignore them.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For weeks you’ve been discussing potential changes in elements of your work or lifestyle, but nothing has come of those exchanges. Now that the Sun has moved to accent exactly such matters, you’ll feel better prepared to address these, as will others. Within days you’ll proceed from mere possibilities to actual decisions.

Gemini May 21 – June 2

Tempting as it is to plunge into discussions regarding pivotal situations without having investigated the full facts beforehand, you’d soon regret it. True, you’ve a talent for bringing things together, even though you’ve little information to go on. While, ordinarily, that works, at the moment, it’s far too risky.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

As a water sign, and being ruled by the Moon, you experience your own ups and downs. Currently, however, you’re urged to be cautious about certain persistent issues. True, they’re frustrating. Still, reminding yourself you’ve dealt successfully with similar matters in the past, will reassure you everything will work out now, as well.

Leo July 23 – August 22

At the moment timing is everything. And, in your case, that means being patient even if you aren’t feeling that way. While several once-complex matters are finally working out, you’re still encountering delays. Once Mercury ends its retrograde cycle, on 1 August, many issues will simply resolve themselves.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Obviously, life would be easier if you could make decisions about certain increasingly pressing matters or future plans. But every time you try to, things come undone. Actually, this is best, because with the actual circumstances on which these are based shifting, and often, any plans should be regarded as tentative.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While you understand what’s behind one particular individual’s fierce need to keep important facts to themselves, it’s not really necessary. If you’ve already tried discussing this with them, you’ll realise they’re being completely unrealistic. Tempting as it is to talk things over frankly, humouring them isn’t that difficult and will make them happy.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Usually, when you’re with people you don’t really know, you avoid saying anything revealing or that would make you vulnerable. While that’s understandable, during this period of exciting if often confusing breakthroughs, the more open you are, the better. Worrying as this seems now, you’ll soon realise how wise it is.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Yet again, you’re caught in debates about whether the fact the communication planet Mercury is retrograde means sidestepping crucial activities. Others insist you wait, while your view is, if something goes wrong, you’ll deal with it at the time. Most of all, you’d rather be taking action than doing nothing, while wondering what’s next.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Even those Capricorns who do things as the last minute, and there are many, will always have thought through the situation and potential plans. However, with the retrograde Mercury accenting close alliances, others won’t be aware of those plans, so could make their own. Knowing that, discuss your ideas right away.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s easy to blame the retrograde Mercury for the complex range of difficulties you and others are facing. The fact is, most have to do with the rapid pace of change influencing everybody. However, because Mercury accents communication, which is vital to decision-making, things are bound to be unusually complicated.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You’re good at listening to others when they need to talk things over, whether it’s an exciting idea or, as is often the issue now, figuring out how to handle a very tricky matter. In the case of the latter, listen, but carefully avoid giving them advice. You’d soon regret it.

IF IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Sometimes being forthright isn’t just wise, it’s essential. However, it’s time to do two things. First, it’s about listening, to others’ advice but, also, considering ideas or offers you’d once have ignored if not refused. This cycle is about breaking old patterns, and it’s about new experiences and discovering a wider world of people, activities and ideas. Waste no time worrying about how to begin. Wherever you are, and whatever you’re doing is perfect.

JULY 25, THURSDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Long ago, you learnt that it’s always best to tell the truth. While this may in part be on moral grounds, you’ve also realised that the further you depart from the truth, the more you have to recall for future conversations. Stick to the facts and you need only remember what you said.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

There is no wrong way to disagree with anybody, although certain rather tricky individuals would disagree. Challenging as ignoring them and their complaining may be, they’re as voluble about a range of other, similarly unimportant matters. Still, they’ll try to get you involved. Show interest, then politely but firmly change the subject.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

It’s always been clear extricating yourself from one particularly tricky arrangement would be complicated. In fact, it’s why you put off saying or doing anything. Consequently, you’re more than relieved certain events have forced the issue, you’re delighted. Tempting as it is to discuss matters futher, you’d regret it. The less said, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Some people seek advice, others never ask for it but, when it’s offered listen and give those suggestions thought. However, not only wary of the thoughts and ideas of one particular individual, you’ve been concerned they’d take over. They might. If so, you can politely but firmly tell them to back off.

Leo July 23 – August 22

You may not be conscious that you’re in the run up to the Leo New Moon, which is on 1 August and kick-starts a new cycle. Still, the odds are good that you’ve already begun thinking about these plans, and ideas that aren’t just exciting, as you develop them, they’ll turn into powerful breakthroughs.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

When your ruler Mercury went retrograde on 7 July, it was positioned in the most strategic angle of your chart, which meant issues were complex and required a discreet approach. While Mercury’s still retrograde, it’s now in a more congenial position and encountering gracious Venus, which promises far more harmonious encounters and discussions.

Libra September 23 – October 22

About a week ago, when certain matters had reached crisis point, you promised you’d go along with the unreasonable demands of others. While, at the time, you had little choice now the mood is calmer, enough you can adopt a more relaxed attitude. And those who were in such distress? They won’t even notice.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Between now and the New Moon on 1 August, the planetary activity accents a fresh take on certain elements of your life. This means asking lots of questions. Some will be no surprise but others will mean venturing into unknown territory. They’re all preparing you for the breakthroughs that accompany the New Moon.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Only days ago, you not only managed to get certain reluctant individuals to agree to a joint arrangement, things are moving ahead. Still, be aware that powerful aspects to the unpredictable Uranus, now and in August, indicate sudden changes. Worrying as these seem, each is introducing a timely if unexpected improvement.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

After months of unexpected twists and turns and, equally, your own discoveries about the need to rethink things, what began as simple plans months ago are very different. But so is your perspective on what you want to accomplish. While, obviously, you’re hoping these arrangements will last, those changes will continue for some months.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s not impatience but you hate wasting time when things could be getting done. But you’re not alone in dealing with pivotal changes, which means everybody’s a bit on edge. The secret isn’t putting pressure on yourself or others but, instead, finding the humour in even the most perplexing of situations.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You don’t think of yourself as stubborn but, in certain matters or situations involving those you care about, you can be surprisingly fierce. Often, this is a virtue. At the moment, however, it could lead to very real difficulties. Things aren’t what they seem or as others say they are back. Steer clear of this.

IF IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Every once in a while, life decides to bring a period of both celebration and, at the same time, an opportunity to turn past struggles or even serious obstacles to your advantage. This is just such a moment. While, mostly, those situations or opportunities will be clear, a few won’t be. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything, including what’s least expected or seems least promising. Soon you’ll discover the sheer power they hold, for now and for your future.

JULY 26, FRIDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

After a lengthy battle to organise things according to your vision, it’s becoming clear how challenging this will be. Actually, you’re not surprised, since with each passing day, it’s been less likely. Still, you feel giving up would be a compromise. That’s not the case. On the contrary, it would be wise.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While there’s no arguing the past weeks’ events have triggered changes as timely as they’ve been dramatic, you’re ready for a break. You’ll get it, but probably not until after the New Moon, on the 1st, which draws together both past events and single, as yet unresolved, issues or plans for the future.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Long ago you realised that, no matter what you do or say, one particular individual will find something to comment on if not criticise. While, for a while, you tried to outsmart, amuse or distract them, you’ll finally realise the best way to deal with those comments is to ignore them.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

When you first offered to lend somebody a hand, your intentions were good and, equally, the individual in question agreed. However, you were distracted, they were and time passed. Yet you never changed that plan. Discuss it now, and frankly. It won’t just clear the air, it could lead to something new and wonderful.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Few things are more frustrating for an energetic fire sign than being forced by circumstances or the timing of others to delay taking action on exciting plans. At the moment, it probably seems unfair. That’s understandable now. However, when the coming days’ unexpected events arise, you’ll be grateful you did so little.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Agreeing to disagree is a wonderful way of dealing with persistent issues. However, certain matters have become of such importance that you’re uneasy about being quite so tolerant. It seems like a compromise. Instead of worrying about it, temporarily distance yourself from it all. Take a break. It could make a huge difference.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Don’t be surprised if, after seemingly straightforward discussions regarding certain tricky issues, you have to revisit these. The problem isn’t what was said or even decided but that, with the actual situations in question changing so swiftly, what seems the best option one day could change the next, and the day after that.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For weeks, if not months, you’ve managed to sidestep changes in elements of your life that aren’t just important, you rely on them for stability, personally, in close alliances or at work. However, they’re obstructing growth, change or even thrilling new ideas or offers. At minimum, explore what’s arisen. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Just when exciting plans involving others are beginning to fall into place, new and even more promising ideas or offers are appearing from out of the blue. While, obviously, you’ll explore these, don’t think of it as a matter of either/or but, instead explore ways to combine them. The results will be extraordinary.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

There’s no getting around the influence of Uranus, the planet of innovation and the unexpected, especially with the Sun, Venus and Mercury clashing with it over the coming weeks. Disruptive as the resulting events are likely to be, in retrospect, you’ll recognise them as the breakthroughs that they were. For now, simply explore everything.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The time has come to stand your ground, and in a range of matters. Diverse as the situations in question may be, each is being complicated by the ongoing changes in circumstances everybody is facing. Rather than complain, talk over what can be done then, ideally, have a good laugh about it all.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The discovery that somebody was dishonest about an important matter is always upsetting. But now, in one or two particular situations, you’re urged to be watchful. Certain individuals are telling tales that aren’t just untrue, they’re designed to stir your feelings. Be tough. It won’t be easy but it’s essential.

IF IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Appealing as the idea of good fortune is, recognising it is quite another matter. The trick is to explore absolutely every idea or offer, even those that seem unappealing or come with burdensome obligations. Still, consider each and every one. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But, this is about broadening your horizons, in terms of your thinking and actual circumstances. As both these and your priorities shift, what seemed least promising could soon become a thrilling new passion.

JULY 27, SATURDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Not only is there talk of last minute changes in certain longstanding arrangements, decisions are entirely up to others. While this would mean rethinking certain of your own plans, you’re increasingly aware changes aren’t just wise, they’re inevitable. That being the case, this is your chance to make them.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Planning ahead may be wise, but with Mercury retrograde until 1 April and stirring up questions about a wide range of situations, simply coping with here and now dilemmas is challenging enough. Much as you’d like to get things settled soon, you’re better off being patient and dealing with matters once, and properly.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Those who’re suspicious of everything, and who see plots in others’ actions and plans in unspoken arrangements usually amuse you. However, now that you’re contending with somebody who you’re convinced is up to no good, but who won’t even discuss the matter in question, you understand how frustrating it can be.

Cancer June 21 – July 2

Patience may be a virtue, but if you put off certain plans or projects for much longer, they may never happen at all. True, the process won’t be easy. The trick is to do whatever you can now, just to get things going. Once that happens, you’ll be amazed how well everything else falls into place.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Only days ago, you were complaining about the limitations of the past few months and, even more, how you’re eager to take on a new challenge. Be patient until the Leo New Moon, on 1 August, which kick-starts a cycle of growth, change and action, one that will bring exactly what you’re looking for.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

By no means do you mind last minute changes, although when others are in charge, you often wonder why they didn’t at least discuss these before anything was decided. Now that you’re facing exactly the same situation, and don’t know enough to explain anything, to anybody, you understand, and all is forgiven.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Just when you’ve been wondering when the current rather tricky cycle with somebody dear to you would end, things are about to change. And abruptly. So swiftly, in fact, you’ll be tempted to ask what led to their change of heart. Don’t say a word. They’ll tell you, but in their own time.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Few things are more annoying than dealing with somebody who makes plans or promises, but who doesn’t check their facts. Worse, they don’t understand why you want to be sure what’s what and that commitments are reliable. The simple truth is that their priorities are very different from yours, and always will be.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Although everybody will be relieved when Mercury, planet of ideas and communication is no longer retrograde, from 1 August that by no means suggests everything will suddenly go smoothly. This is a time of exciting growth, which while ultimately worthwhile, by its nature triggers disarray and frequent changes in plans.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago, you learnt that doing things halfway just to get things done is a waste of time. You’d rather organise what you do properly, so they’ll last. But with things moving so swiftly, you’ve no choice but to regard what you do as tentative. Bizarrely, you’ll learn a lot from this approach.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

By now you’ve probably realised that the situations you and others, at home, personally or at work, are facing aren’t just complex, somebody will have to give up ground. While, recently, you felt that was impossible, you’re now considering it. That’s wise, far more than you realise, as you’ll soon discover.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Be wary of those who criticise you, then say they can help you overcome those problems, issues you didn’t know you had. That’s because you don’t have those problems but, rather, have encountered somebody who enjoys pretending to recuse others when, indeed, their intentions are the reverse. Say no, firmly and fast.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The word ‘loss’ alone sounds worrying yet, when you learn about the promise it indicates in your birthday chart, you’ll realise it’s not about what’s going, but what’s next. The problem is that you’ve hung on to ideas, old and new passions and plans, past and present. While a few will be helpful, most won’t and some could hold you back. Yet, still, you’ll be tempted to restore these to their previous place of power and focus in your life. Let them go. There’s so much more to discover and experience.

JULY 28, SUNDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Being a fire sign, in theory you don’t mind last minute changes. However, when these would upset plans you’ve been struggling to make happen, such changes aren’t just annoying, you find them infuriating. Despite that, go with the flow. Within days, if not hours, you recognise them as the breakthroughs they are.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Every New Moon triggers both questions about the past and breakthroughs in existing plans. However, because this one follows two electrifying eclipses, it’s also about exploring the degree to which what recently seemed unrealistic plans could soon seem worthwhile and, within a short time, become a very real part of the future.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

It’s worth keeping in mind that with your ruling planet, Mercury, still retrograde and accenting practical, business or financial matters, you’re better off double-checking facts while plans or ideas are being discussed or decisions made. While there may still be a few surprises, at least you’ll have all the necessary facts to hand.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Despite the lectures you’re getting from one particularly tricky individual, there’s no wrong way to do the right thing. Their logic may be convincing, but because it serves their purposes. Judging by their behaviour, and clever way of manipulating the facts, you’re urged to avoid getting involved with them or their schemes.

Leo July 23 – August 22

You’re determined by nature, so sometimes confuse sticking with existing plans as equating with courage when, often, it’s the reverse. That’s certainly the case now. While your long term goals will remain the same, the way you achieve them will need to be rethought, in depth, and possibly more than once.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

When you sidestepped discussions of ideas you’ve been juggling, they were no more than that, intriguing but distant possibilities. Since then, however, things have moved swiftly. This means you’ve a lot to explain, especially that you weren’t withholding information but simply didn’t know that much and now, very suddenly, you do.

Libra September 23 – October 22

For weeks, you’ve faced numerous crises, and without much time between them. Now that this tricky cycle is ending, you need a chance to recover. A real break. Take it, possibly in the form of actually getting away. Or you could simply ignore the demands of certain individuals on your attention.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

At the moment, the changes being discussed so enthusiastically by others seem to you to be unappealing if not just plain unwise. However, as a Scorpio, you have powerful instincts and sense how crucial these would be. It’s just they’d mean altering familiar elements of your life. It will be disruptive but worth it.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You know those who organise plans on your behalf have good intentions, but you long ago learnt they view the actual process of getting things done from a different perspective than you do. Still, somebody’s done it again. Instead of ignoring their efforts, give them a try. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Gradually, you’ve realised those who say things will simply fall into place expect that because they rarely make an effort of any kind. The fact is, they leave things for others to deal with. You sometimes wish you could approach life that way, but you haven’t in the past and probably won’t now.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Only days ago, you’d have sworn you’d never change certain elements of your life. While, in the past, keeping things as they are was wise, doing so now would only complicate matters. Once you actually begin to explore your options, you’ll realise you’d underestimated them, and that they’re far more exciting than you thought.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Not only are kindness and generosity important to you, seeing those characteristics in action in others, touches you deeply. The irony is, when somebody attempts to be equally generous, you can be uncomfortable or even refuse. Don’t. This means a lot to the individual in question. Embrace their kindness warmly.

