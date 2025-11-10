Your horoscope for today, November 10, 2025: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other sun signs

Some people might feel that you are too old to learn something new-but that is far from the truth- you will easily learn new things because of your sharp and active mind. Today, you can get into a fight with someone close, and things can escalate to the court. Because of this, your hard-earned money will be spent. Domestic life will be peaceful and adorable Love journey sweet but short lived Things seem nice at work. Your mood will stay good throughout the day. This day can be one of the best days for you, as you can plan well for a prosperous future. However, due to the arrival of a guest in the evening, all your planning will go into waste. Things might not run as per your wish today, but you will spend a beautiful time with your better half.