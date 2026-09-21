For a word that is meant to signify amiability, this attempt was far from anything jolly. Not only did it contain a double letter, but it also started with the rarely used “J”—a letter that appears at the beginning of only 20 official Wordle solutions. Even players who reached “_OLLY” were faced with a minefield of options like HOLLY, FOLLY, GOLLY, LOLLY, and DOLLY. As a result, 29% of players couldn't solve it within six tries.