What is optogenetics? The Nobel-winning science explained

It is fascinating to consider how this intricately folded organ, tucked away inside our heads, can give rise to a memory, shape an emotion, influence a decision or direct the body's movements. Inside it, billions of nerve cells communicate through a complex network of connections. Their activity underlies our ability to think, remember, perceive the world and experience emotions. Yet understanding how the activity of specific nerve cells and the circuits they form contributes to memory, emotion and behaviour has long been a central question in neuroscience.