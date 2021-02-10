. Image Credit: Supplied

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re wondering what to give the man in your life this year, here’s the gift that’s perfect for him. This year, celebrate that special man with a practical, stylish, and classic gift that will make him fall in love — with you!

Wahl Lithium-Ion+ trimmer is a must-have in every man’s grooming kit. Its sleek, classic silhouette is elegantly finished in stainless steel. A premium product from Wahl, this multipurpose tool can be used for hairstyling, clipping and beard trimming, and comes with a variety of attachments. Its self-sharpening blades, made of precision-ground steel, effortlessly create fine lines and intricate styles.

This incredible clipper is powered by state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries that feature industry-leading technology. Wahl’s outstanding no-charge-loss batteries can hold their charge for years. With a quick recharge time of one hour, this trimmer runs for up to six hours, making it a reliable styling companion at home or on the go.

For the man who is always on the move, the Wahl Lithium-Ion+ trimmer is a must-have travel essential. Its lightweight design is manufactured using durable and tough materials. The included attachments make this all-in-one trimmer the only grooming tool he will need to carry around. A useful feature for frequent travelers is its worldwide voltage adaptability, which ensures that it will work seamlessly anywhere that it is used.

Wahl is the world leader in professional and home grooming, trusted and used by professionals worldwide.