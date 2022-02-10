Intimate date nights in plush restaurants, gift shopping, luxury staycations at beachfront resorts, and perhaps a romantic short-haul break – UAE residents are exploring these options this Valentine’s Day to enrich their relationships and lift the moods of their loved ones in these disruptive times.

High vaccination rates, top-notch health and safety standards in retail and hospitality establishments and a decline in coronavirus infection rates have encouraged people to celebrate the occasion with gusto after a muted one a year ago.

Retailers in the UAE have geared up to help the rush of romance with unique gift ideas, discounts and promotions to make sure consumers mark Valentine’s Day in a memorable and meaningful way.

“Valentine’s Day in the UAE is celebrated by people to express their love and gratitude. The ongoing pandemic has impacted the celebrations, however, with the relaxations of rules, we expect the celebrations this year to be a lot better than the past years,” says Ashutosh Chakradeo, Retail Head GCC, Choithrams — which has a special promotion for the occasion.

Another leading retailer, Al Maya Group, is also expecting strong sales activities during the Valentine’s Day weekend. “Considering the current situation, it comes as no surprise that consumers are changing the way they spend on Valentine’s Day. While a minuscule drop in sales is expected this year compared to our sales in 2019, it will be a much better year than 2020,” says Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner.

Al Maya has a bouquet of offers and promotions across its stores in the UAE on chocolates, beverages, cakes and pastries, soft toys, gift articles and fresh flowers.

“All our stores are equipped with attractive Valentine’s Day merchandise. We have also distributed exclusive brochures in the neighbourhoods and these are available on our e-commerce portal as well,” adds Vachani.

Spending behaviour

While Covid-19 has had an impact on how buyers shop for gifts, they are keen to spend on chocolates, flowers, jewellery, perfumes, and electronics this Valentine’s Day, say retailers.

“Choithrams draws shoppers especially for its range of chocolates and roses,” Chakradeo says.

Jewellers in Dubai are also expecting an uptick in sales during Valentine’s Day.

“Jewellery is on top of many people’s gift list as this is the perfect medium to express their love,” says Karim Merchant, Group CEO and MD, Pure Gold. “Buyers usually spend around Dh1,500 for gifting jewellery on this occasion and they prefer spending on sparkling diamonds to express love for their partners,” he says.

Demand for experiential gifts – such as a night out at a restaurant, spa experience for couples, and a weekend retreat at a luxury resort – is also strong this year.

Sensing opportunities for revenue growth, hospitality brands have launched special promotions on dining and staycation.

“Valentine’s Day is special for the hospitality sector and it often marks the start of the food and beverage season after a traditionally quieter January,” says Arthur Timlin, Director of Food and Beverage, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort.

“With mid-term breaks in schools and the Valentine’s Day weekend, there’s a huge demand for staycation packages this month. While many restaurants have special menus at inflated prices for Valentine’s Day, we will be offering our full à la carte menus in the restaurants at our regular pricing. This is to help customers experience our hospitality, even during this busy weekend, without paying anything extra,” Timlin adds.

After two years of mostly staying indoors and celebrating special occasions at home due to the pandemic, people are now ready to step out and spend Valentine’s Day outside.

“This is an opportunity for the hospitality sector to set the platform for celebrations by creating memorable experiences — whether it’s through unique dining offers or tailor-made staycation packages to enhance the occasion,” says Soumana Ammar, Hotel Manager at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

From a sumptuous afternoon tea at Bluthner Hall to a jazz bar experience at Sola and a vibrant dining experience at Matagi restaurant, guests can choose from a host of venues and options to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

“A staycation is also a very enchanting way to celebrate love where you can feel the magical surroundings of Raffles The Palm, experience our attentive service and enjoy the spa treatments that are inspired by travels across the world,” adds Ammar.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, at Jumeirah Beach Residence, is also bracing for a busy weekend. “UAE residents love to go out and experience the hospitality and services that local hotels and resorts offer, especially during the weekends and on special occasions. Since Valentine’s Day this year is on Monday, we are getting enquiries and bookings for three-day long staycations,” says Karolina Paliszewska, General Manager, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection.