AFib is the most frequently encountered arrhythmia in clinical practice and yet, according to the European Society of Cardiology, it remains one of the major causes of stroke, heart failure, sudden death and cardiovascular morbidity in the world.

Given that AFib can be asymptomatic, it is difficult to gauge prevalence. It was estimated to affect 33.5 million people globally in 2010, with about 5 million new cases diagnosed annually.

The condition is more common among men than women, with an estimated 20.9 million men compared to 12.6 million women having AFib worldwide. Incidence and prevalence of AFib seems to be higher in people of European ancestry than in other ethnic groups.

Omron technology enables the detection of possible atrial fibrillation with high sensitivity (95.5 per cent) and specificity (93.8 per cent). If you have a patient with diagnosed AFib, this function allows them to monitor their condition at home.

The AFib function takes three readings at 30-second intervals and when an irregular rhythm is detected twice or more during the measurement, the AFib detection symbol will appear on the display with the blood pressure measurement values. An irregular heartbeat rhythm is defined for this function as a rhythm that is 25 per cent less or 25 per cent more than the average rhythm detected, while the monitor is measuring the systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

ECG must always be used to confirm diagnosis of AFib.

Omron connect is Omron’s unique app, which allows you to track and share health data with other health apps. It works with connected Omron blood pressure monitors and is quick and simple to download.

With Omron Connect your blood pressure data is always at your fingertips.

• Get clear insights

• Track health progress

• Create a blood pressure diary to record your lifestyle and medication

• Get medication reminders

• Email your blood pressure logbook from your phone

The M7 Intelli IT is a clinically validated, Bluetooth enabled, blood pressure monitor that detects the possibility of AFib. From Omron, it’s the number one recommended brand by cardiologists for home blood pressure monitors in Europe.

Omron M7 Intelli IT highlights potential AFib, an often undetected condition that can lead to a higher risk for stroke and embolism.

Automatically update your latest results to your smartphone by Bluetooth and have your blood pressure readings at your fingertips through the Omron connect app or you can just ask Alexa to let you know your latest readings without even picking up your phone.

Take the hassle out of cuff placement on your upper arm thanks to Omron’s unique Intelli Wrap Cuff – giving accurate blood pressure measurements in any position around the upper arm.

The Omron M7 Intelli IT can take three consecutive blood pressure measurements at 30 second intervals, then displays the average to give you a realistic indication of your morning and evening blood pressure over time.

Compare your latest results

M7 intelli IT has a dual screen, letting you compare your latest results with other daily readings and your weekly averages.

Detecting AFib

Press and hold the start button for 2 seconds. The device will measure your blood pressure and detect AFib with a high specificity and sensitivity.

Easy-to-use with cuff wrapping guide

Wrap the cuff at least one finger above your elbow line. During inflation, the cuff wrap guide will signal if the cuff is on correctly.

Know your body’s rhythm

Track your blood pressure over time as your readings automatically update to your mobile through the OMRON connect app.

Meet the Omron connect mobile app

Omron connect is an application that syncs your health data from various Omron Devices to your mobile devices and displays it an easy to use user friendly format. It provides seamless automatic integration with other apps and services.

• Provides trustworthy accurate information

• Helps users to monitor their blood pressure trends

• Stores unlimited measurement history

• Integrates seamlessly with Apple Health, Samsung health and Google Fit

• Is free and contains no advertisement

Benefits of Omron Connect for healthcare professionals

Data transparency

With its automatic syncing capabilities Omron Connect provides accurate data while filtering out human errors of taking manual notes

LONG TERM TRACKING

Omron Connect makes long terms tracking possible by providing weekly, monthly and yearly trends and averages. Omron connect can help your patient keep an eye on their blood pressure and other body parameters and your patients can easily share their progress with you.

Benefits of Omron Connect for patients

SELF CARE IMPROVEMENT

Research has shown that with proper healthcare education in combination with a reminder for medication intake. Patients have shown a statistically higher consistency with medication compliance. Omron is committed to introducing features that help self-care improvement under the guidance of scientific research.

Easier tracking

With automatically computed average data and indicative graph, Omron connect makes it easier for regular users to keep track of their blood pressure changes.

What can Omron Connect do for its users

Quick Setup

Patients can transfer measurements to their smartphones with ease after a simple and guided setup process.

Automatic operation.

Connected devices can automatically send measurements to the app, recording displays and measurements for later viewing.

Access anytime

Latest activities and personal health histories are easy to access through the intuitive dashboard.

See progress

Health data is displayed in clear and insightful graphs that help patients see their measurements trends.

Stored unlimited data.

There is practically no limit to the data it users can store and review from compatible Omron devices.

Back up data