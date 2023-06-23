Where are the fireworks?

There’ll be starry skies across the emirates with firework displays at major venues. Five nights of pyrotechnics are being promised at Dubai Parks and Resorts, from June 27 to July 1. Dubai Festival City Mall, meanwhile, is adding some extra razzle-dazzle, with an immersive laser show on the second night of Eid. Over in Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay will wow visitors with nightly firework shows from June 28-30. There will be sparklers at Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Mugheirah Bay, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and Al Dhafra on June 28, while it’s five minutes at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi the following day.

How can we keep cool indoors?

Once you’ve ticked off the obligatory mall visits, think about heading over to IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai, whose Summerfest Mega Celebration runs from June 24 to September 30. An Eid celebration runs through to July 2, with a PUBG mobile experience, character parades, interactive dance routines, and selfie stops with the park’s own resident dinosaurs, Roaming Phoenix, Fairy Wings and Mirror Man to keep your ’Gram game strong.

Extend your journey to the Jurassic era at OliOli’s new Dino Quest exhibition. Junior explorers will be able to learn about these prehistoric beasts, search for and dig up dinosaur bones, create and take home new and unique ‘fossils’. Tickets also allow entry to OliOli’s permanent galleries. From Toshi’s Nets to Future Park, there’s enough on offer to keep everyone busy.

In Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, kids under the age of 12 get free entry to the theme parks on Yas island – Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld – over Eid and all summer-long. Packages are available to book online at Yasisland.com.

Where’s the best sporting action?

The UAE’s sprawling event venues are transformed into sporting arenas each summer, and this year, events are kicking off in time for Eid Al Adha. In the capital, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (Adsummersports.ae) has 25 indoor courts for most major sports at ADNEC until August 12. Whether it’s football or badminton, this is where you can practise your game.

Down the road, Dubai Sports World (Dubaisportsworld.ae) is at the heart of the action, with practice sessions, sports training academies and much more across 42 courts. This year’s roster of sports includes basketball, cricket, padel, badminton, football and tennis.

Alternatively, why not make this Eid about adventure? Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah offers a number of adrenalin-pumping attractions. On Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline at 2.83km, you’ll be barelling through deep ravines, canyons and through jagged peaks at speeds of up to 160km/h. If that’s too fast, try the Jais Sky Tour, which comprises six ziplines ranging from 337m to over 1km in length – it has speeds of a mere 60km/h. Smaller children will want to try the toboggan-style Jais Sledder. Whichever one you pick, magnificent views of the Hajar Mountains are assured.

Where can I catch a show?

If there’s one thing you’re guaranteed over the Eid Al Adha weekend, it’s a concert to suit your taste. Kick-start the festivities in the capital on June 29 with Syrian actress Assala Nasri, who’s bringing old and new hits to the Al Ain Convention Centre. The next day, Rabeh Sager, the hitmaker behind songs such as Ana Ahebbak and Lateman’an, performs at Etihad Arena.

In Dubai, there’s an Eid Al Adha double bill at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 1. Kadim Al Sahir brings a playlist of hits from a 40-year career to the UAE, joined by our own Hussein Al Jasmi, whose concerts regularly break attendance records with his fusion of musical genres. The next day it’s the turn of singer and oud legend Mohamed Abdo. His music has supplied the soundtrack for every major Khaleeji event, so this is a show you’ll want to attend with the entire extended family. Tickets range from Dh150 to Dh295 and are still available on the venue’s website.

Or head to The Agenda venue in Dubai Media City for a mix of contemporary pop and traditional Persian melodies with renowned Iranian singer Masoud Sadeghloo live in concert.

On the other hand, if you want to laugh your worries away, there’s a fine selection of comedy nights this Eid weekend. South Indian stand-up comic Naveen Richard plays The Junction at Al Serkal Avenue on July 1, while Pretentious Movie Reviews’ Biswa Kalyan Rath is bringing his thoughts on romance to Dubai College on the same night.