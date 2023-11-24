We all would have observed many individuals exuding vibrancy and motivation as they navigate daily life, relentlessly pursuing their goals. Concurrently, there exists another segment characterised by lethargy, inertia and a noticeable lack of enthusiasm in their daily endeavors. Among the myriad factors influencing this divergence in approach, a pivotal contributor emerges – the quality of sleep. Sleep, a paramount physiological function, plays an indispensable role in preserving our overall well-being, and its significance resonating across various facets of human health.

Recent awareness regarding the criticality of maintaining good health has prompted a growing emphasis on the importance of quality sleep. Numerous factors, including stress levels, dietary habits, lifestyle choices and environmental considerations, contribute to the pervasive issue of sleep deprivation. Notably, the quality of one’s mattress emerges as a fundamental determinant for a restful night’s sleep. A heightened cognizance among individuals regarding the pivotal role of a mattress has led to a discerning evaluation of factors such as brand reputation, mattress construction, brand history, durability and pricing.

Sundar Rajan, Managing Director, DFMC – King Koil & Serta

King Koil, with over 125 years in the mattress business, has been providing all their customers in the retail and hospitality segments the required comfort and support for a good night’s sleep.

Nowadays, even during travel, individuals prioritise hotels or accommodation with superior mattress quality. Esteemed hotel chains, conscious of the profound impact of quality sleep on their guests, meticulously establish mattress specifications to ensure a consistent sleep experience globally. In turn, reputable mattress manufacturers like King Koil, adhere to these specifications, fostering enduring partnerships with much esteemed establishments.

A compelling testament to the enduring quality of mattress are exemplified by Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai. In the year 2000, the hotel procured mattresses with a seven-year warranty. In 2007, the hotel sought a replacement of all mattresses due to the expiration of the warranty. However, a thorough inspection revealed the mattresses to be impeccably maintained by the housekeeping staff who appreciated the durability and quality of the products. Maintaining the mattresses in such an immaculate condition for seven years is a commendable job, which reflects on the importance given by this hotel towards overall bed hygiene, and cleanliness for a lasting impression of their guests. Based on the suggestion of the mattress manufacturing company, the hotel continued to use the same mattresses for another five years and thereafter they decided to upgrade to another model of mattress.

Building lasting relationships with industry titans such as Emirates Towers, Hilton, Accor Group, IHG, Marriott, Emirates Palace, and Kempinski, among others, underscores the unwavering trust this mattress manufacturing company enjoys in the Middle East hospitality sector. Loyalty is further mirrored in the individual customers who repeatedly choose the same brand from the company showrooms. This signifies an investment in consistently experiencing unparalleled comfort and support that translate into rejuvenating sleep. The company has become an integral part of the lives of more than 10 million customers who are using its products for their complete well-being.

Everyone must not only invest in a quality mattress but also in cultivating a conducive home environment. Factors such as indoor paints, furniture choices and lighting contribute significantly to overall comfort leading to health and vitality. The culmination of these efforts, coupled with the commitment to a healthy lifestyle, contributes to sustained enthusiasm and optimal health.

By embracing the wisdom of early and timely sleep, which determines the establishment of a routine that harmonises with the body’s natural rhythm, we can foster an environment of well-being. Sleep is the key to happiness, creating boundless energy to pursue daily activities with motivation – a critical component for a happy life. ■